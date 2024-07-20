End Of An Era; Fort Bragg’s Last Branded New Car Dealer Sheds Chrysler Franchise

Mike Slaughter sports a favorite shirt in the Sport Auto Center showroom, in front of a 1927 Dodge Brothers sedan.

The sign will be coming down Friday, which Mike Slaughter says will allow Sport Auto Center to meet the needs of the local and modern car and parts buyers better.

Sport Auto Center is the only car dealership in Fort Bragg after the closure of Hare Creek Automotive sales lot earlier this year.

Mike Slaughter is glad he can now sell more lower priced cars and broker virtually any new car make that a customer asks for.

But the owner of Sport Auto Center is a bit sad to see the Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram names drop off his sign. He has ended his franchise with FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). This marks the end of the last branded auto dealership in Fort Bragg. Mike, who grew up working for car dealerships and came here after working for Ken Fowler in Ukiah, remembers with nostalgia the days when dealerships competed to provide the best service.

Fort Bragg once had GM, Ford and Chrysler dealers, and more. The only other car dealership in the Fort Bragg-Mendocino area, Hare Creek Automotive, closed earlier this year and now sits empty.

“There used to be even more than just the big three, there was Rambler and Studebaker and others,” he said.

The Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram sign will come down Friday and he doesn’t want his customers to think it will have any impact beyond the lack of a lot full of new Chrysler products. Mike says they can get service, buy used cars, and also buy any new car through the revamped Sport Auto Center.

Because Mike is an automotive broker as well as a dealer, he can sell new cars to customers who have a make and model in mind. Slaughter plans to expand the use of his “Mike’s Auto Hound” car-hunting service.

Mike said the demise of lumber, fishing, and finally cannabis cut into his truck sales, which were once their bread and butter. The pandemic brought first a downward surge, then an upward surge as supply went down and demand went up. Now new car sales are in a tough period, as supplies exceed demand, and prices remain high. In addition, high interest rates have slowed consumer spending. This Associated Press news story looks at the volatility of car prices and new car sales.

“Now I can do everything possible for my customers,” Mike said.

He emphasized he had made this change so he could best serve the local market.

“I ended my franchise, and I did it because it will make us better. But I’m still sad to see Dodge go after 24 years,” he said.

Mike suffered a stroke as a young man and was falling into depression from his doctor’s saying he was disabled and unable to work anymore for possibly the rest of his life. His best friend told him to contact Jack Smith Dodge in Fort Bragg, Mike had known Jack since 1975. Smith had owned the dealership since the early 1960s and had not wished to sell the dealership when previous efforts were made. But when Mike called and asked Jack Smith when he would be ready to sell, he recalls how the late Jack Smith deadpanned, “What time can you be here my boy?!”

Mike partnered with Walt Dooley and Dirk and Douna Dooley to complete the deal with Jack Smith. Together they created Sport Chrysler-Dodge-Ram and soon added Jeep. In the first year, the company sold more than ten times as many cars as Jack Smith had. Later Mike bought out Walt, and Dirk and Mike and Douna continued to expand the dealership. The “Great Recession” of 2008 saw 1200 Chrysler Dealerships close, Sport Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram survived. He said there was a time when Sport was selling 21 new cars a month at its peak, plus 30 used, but changing times means he simply has to change gears for a slower market. New car dealerships discourage the sales of lower-priced cars, but Mike says he plans to sell whatever cars he needs to meet the needs of customers. He has 14 employees, down from a high of 21.

“I don’t want customers to get the idea that there is going to be any change in how we take care of them.”

The dealership sports a 1927 Dodge Brothers sedan in the showroom, which won’t be leaving with the Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep name. Walter P. Chrysler bought the Dodge Brothers company in 1928.

Thurston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ukiah is now the closest dealership of that brand to the Coast. A call and email to the Chrysler Corporation’s media line made Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Slaughter issued this press release about the closing of the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram branding:

Sport Auto Center: Your New One-Stop Shop for Cars in Fort Bragg

For 24 years, Sport Auto Center has been Fort Bragg's trusted Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram dealership. We've built strong relationships with our community and valued customers, and that commitment continues!

Here's the exciting news: The automotive industry is changing, and so are we! We're transitioning from a franchised dealership to an independent dealer and auto broker.

What this means for you:

Gone are the Old Days: Remember when Fort Bragg had three new car dealerships? We were the last one standing, and recently, even the other used car dealership closed. Our new approach gives you, the local shopper, the widest range of options in this ever-changing market.

Dream Car Finder: If there's a specific car you desire, we can probably find it using our auto-finding tool, Mike's Auto Hound!

Wider Selection: We're no longer limited to just Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram. We can find high-quality used cars and trucks from all manufacturers.

Local Focus & Budget-Friendly Options: Finding parts and managing repair costs can be tough in a smaller town. As an independent dealer, we'll source parts efficiently and find vehicles that fit your budget.

Exceptional Service Remains Our Priority

Our commitment to you remains unchanged. Whether you're searching for a specific car, need financing help, or require repairs, we'll continue to provide the friendly, reliable service you've come to expect from Sport Auto Center.

We're excited about this new chapter and the opportunity to serve you even better! Stop by or visit our website to learn more about our expanded selection and services. We can't wait to hear what you think of our new look!

Sincerely,

The Team at Sport Auto Center