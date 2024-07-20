Announcements 7/20/2024

AV UNIFIED NEWS

I wanted to send you a brief update about the construction at AVUSD. I am getting familiar with the myriad projects, as well as the funding process for each. (I'm also having fun getting to know each employee through individual meetings, which has been fun but takes a lot of time.)

I am working with our lead architect, Don Alameida, to revamp the drop-off area at the elementary school to make it compliant with ADA requirements. Additionally, the parking lot has been resurfaced and looks fantastic!

At the Jr-Sr High School last week, the construction crew took down an old awning and dilapidated trellis in the front of the school. This gives the school a cleaner look and also allows for the smooth installation of new windows, which are due to arrive on Monday.

Additionally, the crew has prepared the ground outside the science buildings to be paved. This will provide an outdoor learning area that will be accessible from those classrooms.

Electrical is being put in and the main building is almost ready for the installation of the new lighting, which recently arrived. The administrative conference and staff lounge are also being updated, with new plumbing and electrical.

We have had some challenges with false fire alarms in the wee hours of the morning and Chief Avila has suggested it is time to replace our control panel, which is old. Our architect is working directly with the fire department and drawing up plans for a new system.

We continue to meet with OPSC [the California Office of Public School Construction] regarding potential funding to replace the domes, which are very old and not in good condition. We also continue to work toward state funding for updating or replacement our gym which is also very old; our architect is working on plans and estimates that will inform that process.

It has been a whirlwind so far and I am so thankful to Louise Simson for her continued guidance with regard to the construction process. She is amazing!

With new principals coming soon and school beginning in August, there is a lot going on in the instructional arena too!

I hope you have a fantastic weekend!

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent , Anderson Valley Unified School District

YORKVILLE FIRE SAFE COUNCIL IS FIRST TO COMPLETE MICRO-GRANT PROJECT

In 2022, the Mendocino Fire Safe Council funded our first set of great community-driven wildfire safety projects with our countywide Micro-Grant Program launch. The first button below takes you to a StoryMap of some of those first-year projects.

The Yorkville Fire Safe Council is proud to be the first of eighteen groups to complete their 2024 Micro-Grant project. With this funding from MCFSC and lots of volunteer labor, they successfully cleared over 600 roadside yards (totaling about 1 acre) of flammable materials along Pomo Tierra Road, a major ingress/egress route for residents of that area.

The team pruned trees near the road, cut back upper branches, and masticated or piled the felled trees. Resident volunteers will continue to maintain the remaining stretch of the road to the highway by weed-whacking and clearing accessible trees throughout the year in organized volunteer work parties.

“The extent of the clearing surpassed our expectations,” said one YFSC member. “The use of various machines (rented with Micro-Grant funds) allowed us to clear land that would have been impossible to manage on our own. The safety of this critical section of the main road, which serves homes above and below the tunnel, has been significantly improved in terms of fire danger.”