The New Normal On The Streets

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024 our deputies were called to the report of a stolen bicycle. In a short amount of time, they were able to locate it in a homeless camp along with the subject who had stolen it. The subject was also in possession of drugs.

While at the location, a 35-year-old female, Elizabeth Dockins, was located in a tent, deceased and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Based on our initial investigation this appeared to be another overdose. Toxicology and pathology results are pending on this, and we will have answers when that portion of the investigation is completed. This is becoming the new normal in Mendocino County.

Meanwhile, back in Sacramento our Governor’s Office leadership along with many state legislators are working hard to come up with plans to defeat the ballot initiative (aka Prop 47 Reform) which would roll back many of the failed legislative efforts which are causing so many problems for us. I have no idea what world our representatives in Sacramento are currently living in, something tells me it’s nowhere close to the world we are seeing in Mendocino County.

I used to wonder if this is simply an out of touch issue in which Sacramento was telling rural California “Let them eat cake.” Now I am leaning towards something more nefarious at hand. Over the past several years many attempts to correct the problems of Prop 47 have been brought forward to our state legislature. All of these have been shot down or killed in the public safety committees. It appears this is because representatives have been placed on these committees with the express purpose of shutting down bills which would be tough on crime. We are seeing many people choose to live their life on drugs; that is a reality, these folks shouldn’t have free rein to victimize people who choose not to. If the state continues to ignore our victims, the victims will take matters into their own hands.

This is not what we need to see.

I met with many of the North State Sheriffs who are in dismay regarding the direction things are headed in Sacramento. We would love to explain to our Governor what we are seeing in our communities. It’s not a matter of the Governor not listening; it’s actually a matter of he won’t speak with us. This is a real problem and one that needs to be looked at closely.

When our accidental deaths are over 50% due to drug overdoses, we have a serious problem. When businesses are closing in our state and leaving for locations where they are not victimized, or taxed and regulated out of existence, this should be a wakeup call. This was all sold to us as a humane approach and an alternative to incarceration. A full decade into this experiment, I see nothing humane in this approach whatsoever.

What I am seeing is a new industry which is producing a lot of money. An industry of well-meaning services which simply aren’t working. Catchy phrases such as “Harm Reduction measures” have made their way into the mainstream and they make us feel good. Handing out clean needles and doses of Narcan aren’t solving a problem. It certainly didn’t solve a problem for this young woman on Thursday.

If I find a person cutting themselves with a butcher knife and hand them a box of Band-Aids, I haven’t really solved that problem. But I’m fairly certain the folks selling the bandages appreciate our continued support. As we continue down this road let’s all stay tuned for more shenanigans from Sacramento. If recent history tells us anything, I am certain the politicians will begin a campaign to help us outsmart our common sense once again. This time let’s all educate ourselves, and not allow Sacramento to provide the reading list to us.

Thank you.