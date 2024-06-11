Collage or Perish

ATTENTION

Almost everything we do, or I do, after basic human needs, is looking striving hoping for attention. Anything I write is looking for someone to read it. I get very little attention from what I write though sometimes I do get some. When I stare at the computer screen for hours it works opposite—I am spending my time reading stories, both political and personal, attentively watching the screen.

I don't get much attention hence I don't deserve much attention, or I'm not trying hard enough to get attention. Some people have busy lives giving bosses and co-workers attention, giving children attention, and therefore welcome a break from all the attention, which counters the theory that no matter how much attention you get you always want more.

There are many kinds of attention and often people are lacking intimate attention. That is what divides the winners from the losers, in my opinion.

A sexy woman walking down the street might enjoy the attention or maybe not. Yesterday I saw a woman in the post office and I was too mature, reserved, or scared to say, “Oh god your ass is so beautiful!” A good response from her might have been, “I know. Tell me something I don't know, creepy geezer.”

With the polarization of the sexes it is completely unacceptable and an act of war to tell that woman what you really think. The attention received from that observation could be annoyance. However if a woman said to me, “Oh god your ass is beautiful!” I would not be bothered at all. A likely response in that case might be, “Thanks. No one has ever said that. So do you need glasses or are you just a liar? Or both?”

These are my thoughts on this cool morning in paradise with harvest upon us.

GIMME JUST A LITTLE MORE TIME

I see why my mother is against going into assistant living. Besides the fact that it's not in her culture (she and her sister took care of her mother into her 90's) it's a life sentence without parole, she will never get out of there. Her apartment is also a death sentence but it's like one of those Mexican prisons where you can bring in girls, have meals cooked to your liking, and still run your drug empire. Granted my mother's dope-selling operation has gone from smack to tweak to just a few high-schoolers buying joints from her back door, but still it helps with the income and she feels useful delivering stoney weed to developing minds.

It's all about her, it's all about me, and it's all about now. Now she wants to be home and if she dies, better there than institutionalized. It's gonna cost $7500 a month for twenty-four hour care at home. My mom has nothing, except one painting by a famous artist and it's on the next flight to New York: ever heard of Andy Warhol? That might buy her a year or two.

Then what?

SOLD!

We did it, sold our painting at auction! After having it for sixty-five years we finally cashed in on generational wealth (sorry black and other poor people) and now each of the four siblings will get twenty-five grand, whoopie.

Should there be a guilt tax, should we each give up five grand to a random black or poor person, donate it to an existing charity? Well two of us are struggling as it is, though both own their own homes, so should the well-off siblings donate their share to the others? It would mean a lot more to them than us, maybe put it in a trust for them, and keep the wealth for the whites?

Fuck it, it’s a windfall, a tax-free inheritance, some sucker just paid 139K for a work by a famous artist before he became famous, a painting which was the backdrop of our lives through the years and now, because my father worked on the same college faculty and befriended the artist all those years ago, I will have this unholy pile of cash and can do whatever I want with it.

We treated that big painting shabbily over the years and just tacked it up on the wall as my father followed the teaching jobs. When we moved we rolled it up, put it in the back of a variety of used station wagons, and it went with us to the next landing spot of the itinerant English professor desperately seeking his PhD. (For years, decades really, that was the refrain heard in the house at Dysfunction Junction, my mother typing up the drafts, intense stress permeating the atmosphere, and it was finally finished in 1970.)

In 1989, after some big family fights, I convinced him to have it restored and framed, rented a van, laid the canvas down in the back, and drove it across state lines to Oberlin College to get the work done.

And now it’s gone, someone else can deal with the insurance companies and the alarm system they are demanding to insure the painting, which was the main reason we chose to put it up for auction, though it was uninsured for sixty years.

Although the painting is gone the saga will continue: we have another of his paintings which he called “permanent loan” when he gave them to us, but we conveniently sublimated, ignored, and forgot about that designation over the decades and considered them ours. I always worried the family, estate, or foundation could take them back at any time, and what could we say, possession is 90% of the law?

FIGHT TIME

Sometimes with fights we couldn't even remember why it started. (Probably I had looked at another woman or said something insensitive or provocative.) I learned that the hurtful things we said during the fight became the new issue, what the fight evolved into, worse than what it was originally about.

Sometimes she would get angry and I would not engage or react. That was the best solution. In an hour or a day or two days she would get over it.

I discovered it was not wise to have a king size bed. During or after a fight she could scurry away, far away to the other distant side of the bed, but then like a magnet she would soon be drawn back, seeking the warmth.

TREEHOUSE, WITH GRAVITY-FLOW WATER

Another dirty hippie arrives in Whitethorn, April 13th, 1975. The Sunday softball game is going on at the school and everyone is on acid. Easy-out Steve is welcoming with his big smile while Richard Enright runs the bases backward. Dale and Buffalo offer to rent the treehouse on their back forty for $25 a month. It seems pretty cool at first but gets a little old going up and down the stairs for every little thing. (The treehouse was featured in the book Hand Made Houses that came out in 1973)

Dale and Buffalo have all kinds of scams going on. Dale is on ATD (Aid to the Totally Disabled, later SSI) for diarrhea and when their rent is due Buffalo goes over to the Four Corners house, steals some two by fours, hammers them onto the wall of their rental, and tells the landlord (the Adairs) that the improvement is good for the month rent. The dirty hippie declines to go along on that board-harvesting venture and after a month can't afford the rent for the treehouse and moves out. Free lodging is found for the summer squatting in Elaine's old plastic house back in Thompson Creek.