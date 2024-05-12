‘The Children’ (A post-production commentary)

Author — Lucy Kirkwood,

Director — Ann Woodhead

Produced by Mendocino Theater Company

Cast —

HAZEL - Pamela W. Allen;

ROSE - Torri Truss;

ROBIN - Charlie Herman

A great wave rose up covering all that is, all that breathes, all that exchanges breath upon the earth,

The church bells sounded from beneath the sea

Time ceased

There is a long expanse

A coastline of wind and water —

She, and We, of Conscience, ask Why?

Why a nuclear power plant creating an unstable core that can destroy all life upon earth?

The Children both name and focus of this play, are never seen; but referred to frequently.

Not just their children, not just ours; it is the children of the world, the young ones called upon to resolve the criticle issue of nuclear devastation.

As the wave recedes, Three survivors are revealed — Hazel and Robin, a couple, living outside the exclusionary zone; and Rose, a surprise visitor and colleague.

All are retired nuclear physicists. These characters, these“actors” regarding the nuclear issue, have become aware of their part.

Hazel, Robin and Rose, so named metaphorically, represent the flora and fauna of earth.

Hazel — the deep rooted, long growing hazelnut tree. Hazel nuts are known to improve a person’s health and protect against cell damage. The hazelnut supports the heart, even improves sperm count.

HAZEL, The character, is mother of four children. She would support all attempts to outlive the devastation of the nuclear meltdown that has occurred.

Robin — the herald of springtime and fertility; brings a certain sweetness and faith in earth’s ability to renew. Robin the character, leaves each day to tend the cows. Grassseating cows are the symbol of nurturance and motherhood, an abundant provider of milk and meat for the world.

ROBIN, with Hazel, is father of four. Along with the cowa he tends,, he represents love and protection.

Rose — the beautiful blood-red flower, albeit with thorns in its stem, is a symbol of a higher love. Calm and comforting, its scent is uplifting. The red rose symbolizes the passion of Christ and the blood of the martyrs. The rose is associated also with the purity of Aphrodite, the Virgin Mary and with Our Lady of Guadalupe, the miraculous presence of roses in mid-winter.

ROSE, the character, is a thorn in Hazel’s side and an upbeat in Robin’s heart.

Hazel and Robin are married. While Robin is out tending the cows, Hazel is surprised by an unannounced visit, after 38 years, from their colleague, Rose. Hazel heard that Rose had died; but here she is. The thin veil between the living and dead is established here, at the beginning of the play, with many reveals throughout.

This veil lifts and falls throughout the play, as the triangle of colleagues — friends and lovers — review their history, fidelities and betrayals. Complicity hangs in the balance. It is the real reason Rose has returned to the scene of the Great Wave. She wants to put together a team of retired nuclear physicists to work on resolving the meltdown. Knowledgeable and experienced, Hazel and Robin would complete the team.

Rose wants to set things right, to weigh in on the moral side of the dilemma, hopefully to take “the children”— young adults presently at work — out of the danger zone. A noble sacrifice.

Hazel, the long, living tree of life, wants to live out her years, cries out in resistance,

I am not old.

Robin is present and not so present Like the springtime bird itself, here to remind us that love is what binds us; and, winteer will come.

As the play ends, Robin has packed his bags.

Hazel takes up her yoga practice.

Shortly after Rose joins in.

Robin gets a mop and attempts to clean up the seepage coming from under the bathroom door. A literal metaphor for cleaning up the messes we make..

Once again the Great Wave is rising. The sea-blue-green walls of the cabin now make sense. We hear the sounding of the church bells from under the sea. We can almost feel the water gather round our ankles.

The Children a cautionary tale. It is courageously written by the young award-winning playwright, Lucy Kirkwood, soon to opening a new play in New York

While kept within the back-and-forth banter of the once-upon-a-time close companions, the backdrop of the play recalls the disaster of the Fukushima meltdown off the coast and of Japan in 2011. Despite its seriousness, the play has its fair share of humor,, offering the audience a way to open to the truth of the matter.

Mendocino Theatre Company’s production of The Children is well-crafted on every level. The stagecrafters all as good as ever.

Ann Woodhead’s direction is excellent; the masks are removed.

Pamela Allen”s Hazel is played to the height of constrained hysteria, her caring nature the compass.

Torri Truss’s Rose offers an open heart and hidden agenda, masked martyrdom.

Charlie Herman's Robin has a childish playfulness while burying the truth.

Each have secrets; trying to keep the lid on.

None of us really want to face such daunting truth, none want to face our own level of complicity. However, in order for us to think about what we bring to the table, our legacy, we must look into the dark mirror hoping to find a beam of light to share with the world one that gives hope to the children.

* * *

