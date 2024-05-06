The Mighty AVA Website Lives On

When I first joined the District, I heard about the wildcard local newspaper and was advised to not engage. So upon hearing that, of course, I absolutely had to meet the Editor.

I was kindly invited to the AVA office, which at that time was located parallel to the highway. I felt a little bit like Daniel going into the lions’ den but was greeted by Mr. Anderson and the Major for a long, winding, and frankly fun, discussion about public education. It was a refreshing first meeting followed by numerous more discussions (one over a neat Makers Mark, but most over tea) and probably hundreds of emails. I am incredibly grateful to the AVA, Mr. Anderson, and the Major for allowing the public an opportunity to learn more about their school system and to spread the call for help, when we were seeking State assistance for our failed infrastructure. The mighty AVA came through and helped readers fan the flames of discontent and outrage to officials sending a loud and clear message that kids in rural school systems deserve a learning environment comparable to neighboring well-funded systems. It was good.

So the public impact was huge, but I will never forget the private moments of influence and belief that were created by the hardcopy AVA publication. For kids that grew up with their eyeballs fixated to a 2-inch screen, handing them a hardcopy paper featuring their work or positive actions was like no other. I will never forget handing a student a hardcopy of a story that she had published about her journey out of violence in Mexico to Anderson Valley. As she held the paper, a huge smile warmed her face and with tearful eyes she said, “I want to show my mom.” The AVA’s impact on the student got even better when a local read about the student’s journey and made a generous scholarship donation to her. An act of kindness made possible by a community newspaper, that through one story, created an act of generosity that will change a student for a lifetime.

I thank you Mr. Anderson and Major Scaramella for your work and commitment. The paper edition will be profoundly missed, but may the Mighty Electronic AVA version continue to be a forum for discussion and discourse, so that this community can continue to grow and prosper.

We are grateful.