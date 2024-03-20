The Captain & Me [2000]

I have always loved a good sea story. It doesn't matter whether it's fighting a typhoon with Conrad, rounding the Horn with Chichester or kicking some nautical butt with Aubrey and Hornblower. If it's got a ship in it, I've read it.

But I hadn't actually been on the ocean in almost ten years. And it's not like I live in Nebraska. Fort Bragg is about as close to the ocean as a fellow can get without falling in. I got to pondering this sad fact one day, and I realized that I had been spending all my time sailing a truck on the highway instead of being Out There where I knew in my heart I belonged. So I decided to do something about it.

Once logging season started to slow down, I sent my money to the Department of Fish and Game for a deck-hand license, then I commenced to look around for a boat to sign on with. I spotted an ad for a deck-hand position, called the guy up and made arrangements to meet him at Noyo Harbor.

The Captain of the Sea Wind looked to be about 65 years old, with maybe 64.5 of them spent at sea. If you were to meet this fellow in a bar or on the street, your first thought would be that he was a fishing boat captain. He just had that kind of look to him.

I offered my hand and started to tell him of my vast nautical experience, but he cut me off in mid-stride when he put his face inches from mine, stared me down and asked me if I puked. This hung me up for a moment, then I quickly assured him that I didn't get seasick and went on to describe various storms I had battled on the high seas. But he cut me off again and asked if I could be onboard at six every morning. I told him this would be no problem at all. I figured he would then brief me on my duties. But when he went into the cabin and shut the door, I realized the interview was over.

Apparently he has spotted me right off as a seagoing kind-of-guy. A fellow mariner who needed no explanation of his trade. This wasn't exactly true. But I'm a quick learner. And it's not like I was signing on with NASA. I had no doubt that under the leadership of the Captain — a wise and patient man — I would soon become a first class mate.

I already felt a touch of affection for the old boy. We would go down to the sea together, face Mother Nature in all her fury, and build a solid bond of friendship and trust.

This proved not to be the case.

By the time we cleared harbor the next morning, I had realized that the Captain was not exactly a talkative guy. A couple casual inquiries into the nature of our mission were met with stony silence. And when I asked a question about the depth-finder, he reached over and shut it off. So I decided to head aft and investigate the Sea Wind.

She was made of wood, 48 feet long and 48 years old. Most of her metal parts were heavily corroded and I noticed a fair amount of duct tape and safety wire holding various mysterious objects together. But after peering into her nooks and crannies and observing that there was no water pouring in anywhere, I rated her a seaworthy vessel.

I was still unclear on a couple points. Like where we were going and what we were doing. So I returned to the cabin to pry a little info from the Captain. It was as if I had poked a bear with a stick. He turned to me in fury and loudly explained that we were going out to where he had some black cod traps set. He cranked the volume up a notch or two and went on to state that when we got there we had to work FAST. He expected me to be a blur, streaking from one task to another. then he stared me down a moment or two and returned to the wheel in silence, which I was most thankful for. I wasn't sure what these tasks were that he referred to, but I figured I had asked enough questions for now. Apparently the Captain had two moods — quietly smoldering pissed and loudly erupting pissed.

After about an hour we pulled up to the first buoy, which the Captain snagged with a boathook. Then he barked at me to grab the line, pull some slack in it and feed it over a hydraulic reel. I leaned way over the side, grabbed the line and pulled. Nothing happened. I pulled harder but that line was still as tight as a bowstring. I wrapped both hands around the line, threw all my weight backwards and finally managed to get maybe a foot of slack. I glanced over my shoulder, decided that I needed at least ten feet, and threw my weight back again gaining another foot.

It was obvious to me that we had snagged a sunken ship. But before I could mention this to the Captain, he had his mouth inches from my ear and in a surprisingly loud voice was suggesting that if it wasn't too much trouble and I was all rested up and such, perhaps I could do a little work. I put my feet on the side and leaned back with everything I had in me. And got another two feet of slack. The Captain went on to loudly tell me several ten-year old girls he knew that could undoubtedly take me in a fair fight.

Inch by inch I battled that line. I would gain a foot only to lose it again when the boat rolled. But finally, after what I considered to be a superhuman effort, I managed to feed the line over the reel, darn near removing my fingers in the process.

It had been two or three minutes since we had snagged the buoy and I was covered in sweat, totally out of breath and watching little black dots spinning around my head. So much for the easy part.

The Captain never really did tell me what to do. But he sure got mad when I didn't do it. I soon learned to try different things until I got the least amount of my ass chewed off, and this would be the right thing. I would feed the incoming line into a barrel for a while before racing to the stern and grabbing the buoy just before it got sucked into the prop. Then I dashed back to the line which was by now missing the barrel and spinning around the deck knotting up. I'd slam it into the barrel then sprint to the other side in time to grab the trap and manhandle it aboard. I'd flip the cod out, put new bait in it and throw it back over the side. Then I would run around the deck trying to free the line which was now wrapped around some darn thing or another.

The boat was pitching and rolling, I was freezing cold, soaking wet and covered in slippery fish slime, sprinting past and into countless sharp dangerous things with the Captain nipping at my heels like a pit-bull. By the time we threw the last trap over the side and headed back, I was done in.

I staggered into my house, threw my wet, smelly clothes outside and stepped into the shower, where I discovered something odd. That shower was doing the exact same pitching and rolling that the Sea Wind had been doing for the last ten hours. After bouncing around for a while I braced myself against the wall and tried to soap up. But when I closed my eyes I lost it completely, finally slamming into the shower door and flopping onto the floor. So ended my first day on the Sea Wind, and things went pretty much along those lines for weeks.

Payday was like a cruel joke. If we got our limit, I would gross 40 bucks a day. But sometimes we didn't get our limit. And sometimes unseen people would shut the fishing down for a few days due to some quota or another. Then we'd stay in harbor and work on the boat. On those days, I earned nothing.

Nonetheless, I was on the Sea Wind every morning. It wasn't for the financial reward. And it sure wasn't for the good company and pleasant conversation. I did it to get out on the ocean, plain and simple. After all, some people pay good money to go to sea, although under considerably different conditions one would hope. If you are the type of person that is drawn to the sea, you know just what I mean. If not, you never will.

But physical exhaustion, verbal abuse and poverty are hard cards to beat, and I eventually had to fold. Being on the ocean is one thing. Making a living on the ocean is something else entirely.

I'm sure I'll get back Out There again soon. In the meantime I can sail the seas through books. And now when I read of salty old sea captains and their wet miserable crew, I have a pretty good idea what they mean.