Humboldt County Measure A

The way the hysterically freaking-out opponents of Humboldt County’s Measure A describe it, this is a big moment, and a turning point for the county, but maybe it’s just a “nothing burger,” and in two to five years we won’t even remember it, whether it passes or not, and it won’t matter to anyone? There’s a lot of opinions and spin but why hasn’t anyone put together an unbiased fact sheet listing the pros and cons of this ballet measure? (Probably because the only ones who want to spend that kind of time and energy are motivated by self-interest, ie money, the rest of us think weed is pretty much over, and won’t waste our time studying the issue.)

Why should I vote for Measure A?

Why should I vote against Measure A?

(I’d like to see the organizations on each side put out a pro/con fact sheet, and I’d vote for whomever submits an honest appraisal, even if they list just one good point for the other side. Otherwise they’re just a bunch of lying politicians, business as usual, take no prisoners, and won’t give an inch.)

How did we get here?

When county government got into the drug-dealing business by setting up legal marijuana operations, it looked like they based their program on the “greenrush model”: huge greenhouses, large plantations of row crops, and light deprivation. (Instead of creating a system which would encourage hippies, rednecks, hip-necks, and all the other small-scale farmers to continue to make a living, as they had for decades, allowing fifty to a hundred legal plants, for example. But alas, it was a good run...)

The system created was so complicated and expensive that many, if not most, of the permitted went under, and Supervisor Estelle Fennell was blamed as part of the problem, fairly or unfairly. We had to send her home with her million dollars from eight years on the job, as a reliable vote for the board’s conservative coalition, never to be heard from again. (Now the Second District has Michell Bushnell running for re-election and it’s probably time to send her home, with her half a million bucks, and let someone else have a shot at the job. Bushnell, famously, doesn’t even vote on cannabis issues.)

The Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, most of which have come out against Measure A, also created and implemented the satellite spy program invading the privacy of the citizens of Humboldt in order to wipe out small outlaw growers. This lead to millions in unaccountable abatement fines, as well as stressing out many non-growing folks misidentified in erroneous satellite images, in the county’s revenge quest to wipe out all the small farmers who were too smart to, or couldn’t afford to, sign up for the new legal system. (To be fair, John Ford did put out the greenrush fire, albeit leaving behind many acres of abandoned hoop houses moldering on the hillsides.)

I get the general sense that the goal of Measure A is to decrease opportunities to grow huge amounts of weed in the hills of Humboldt County, whereas those against it want to increase production, using the greenrush model of more and bigger. (Does it come down to Money vs Nature?)

It’s an interesting special interest measure because Humboldt voters will decide whether to support either the less-than-one percent who are legally growing, or the other less-than-one percent who have to put up with legal grows on their roads, or near their houses, which is negatively impacting their bucolic rural lifestyles. The growers just want to grow more, while the NIMBYS object to the industrialization of their country roads, including having to listen to fans and generators, blighted view sheds full of hoop houses, with grow lights shining at night, increased water consumption and traffic, and other factors which make up these “mega-farms.”

(Numbers are a matter of perception, as 10,000 square feet is now considered a small grow by some, or many, but think about it: that’s a ten by a hundred foot greenhouse, multiplied by ten. Looks like “greenrush revisited,” to me, but this time with the county’s seal of approval, and raking their cut off the top, if they can still get any cash in this depressed climate.)

How do you decide how to vote, and who is winning? Normally you count the signs, which currently show a lot of “No on A” down here in Southern Humboldt, but I don’t know what’s on the lawns (and business windows?) in Northern Humboldt.

If you think that 10,000 square feet of greenhouse is not enough for you then you’ll probably be voting against Measure A.

If you think 10,000 square feet is already too much, then you might be voting yes.

(Ten or more giant greenhouses in a row sounds shocking to me, though a 10,000 square foot area of budding outdoor plants would look beautiful, I’d like to see that.)

Really? We’ve come to this? Ten huge greenhouses aren’t enough? If that’s true then maybe the regulated industry should just fade away: people can continue to grow their own, and maybe try some small-scale outlaw production again some day if the price comes back, but it’s heading in the opposite direction, the last out-of-state connections fizzling out.)

the good old days done and gone

yet here’s these fools hangin’ on…

In conclusion, I didn’t like the greenrush, the county set up a pricy and complex system based on the greenrush model, and the Measure A group came in to try to reduce the amount and size of pot plantations by changing all the rules, ie, throwing a monkey wrench into the works. The last of the compliant growers are finally getting used to the county’s and state’s rules and want those to continue, while most people don’t care one way or another. Meanwhile the establishment, the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, is against it, as they don’t like the idea of a citizens’ ballet measure taking their power away.

Can a supporter of Measure A tell the undecided, with facts not opinions, why they should vote for this, and can someone opposed say why an undecided should vote no? (Talking about what might happen in the future is bullshit, as no one knows what’s going to happen, right?)

The process of writing this didn’t change my mind, I’m still not going to vote because to be fully informed I’d have to read the ballot measure, interview people on both sides, and learn enough to intelligently cast a vote. (Let the principals fight it out.)