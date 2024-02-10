My Dirty Laundry

Well, that's a mistake I hope I never make again: I left a marking pen in a shirt pocket in the wash and now I have black ink stains on my clothes. What to do, turn them into rags? Give them away? There's decisions to be made as I look at the ink stains on the pajamas I'm wearing.

(It's a reminder what can happen with one moment of inattention, like that deadly house fire which recently claimed the life of one of our eccentric and creative neighbors. It doesn't matter that the old guy was a cigaret-smoking alcoholic with an unhealthy diet, and could have dropped off at any moment, he still wanted to live, on his terms, and fire was a terrible way to go. His neighbor had walked into his house recently and found him asleep on the couch with a lit cigaret in his hand.)

As a kid I did the family's laundry and when we were about to leave for a vacation was so excited I plopped the wet clothes in a basket and ran up the stairs from the basement without hanging them up, I don't think we had a dryer.

Living in New York at 533 E. 13th St for a couple years I must've gone around the corner to 14th Street but have no memories of any highlights or lowlights at the laundromat. (Though I did talk to Alan Ginsberg and Peter Orlavsky a couple of times on the street.)

For a season in the hills of Whale Gulch I put my dirty laundry in the creek running by the plastic house I was squatting in, with a rock on each item of clothing, gathered them up the next day, and hung them out to dry.

When I moved to Fern Hill I stood by the side of the road with my big duffle bag of dirty clothes and hitched to town and back, then when I got a car there were weekly trips to town to do laundry and buy food. (One memorable time in the eighties I opened the dryer door in Redway and a bunch of twenties flew out.)

I finally got my own washer/dryer setup and then I had no social life anymore. After about a year the dryer stopped working, I called Janet Branscomb at the Sears shack behind Murrishes (now Shop Smart) and she said, “Did you check the lint trap?”

“What's that?” I said. (It looked like a furry squirrel tail when I pulled it out.)

The washer is going now, it's nice to have one and I really appreciate it though I probably abuse the privilege by washing clothes which aren’t very dirty.

I also feel grateful when I'm taking a hot shower, even when I'm not that dirty. It reminds me of one of the reasons it’s said we're the richest country in the world: nearly everyone can take a hot shower and most of us have access to a washing machine. (I wish Paul Encimer were still alive to explain how our hot shower privileges are related to our 3750 nuclear warheads and the nearly 800 military bases we have in over seventy countries.)