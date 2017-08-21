Mental Illness Classes

by AVA News Service, August 21, 2017

[Sep]

A FREE class for family members of individuals struggling with mental illness is starting in September 2017 in Ukiah. The “Family to Family” classes are provided by the Mendocino chapter of NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness. The instructors are local NAMI members who have received facilitator training.

Each week a different topic is covered: symptoms of major mental illness, medications and side effects, empathy, self care, communication skills, crisis interventions, and setting limits. Each meeting builds on the previous one, and each participant will have a binder of resources at conclusion. The weekly meetings also provide opportunities to learn with others going through similar life experiences.

If you would like more information, have questions, or wish to sign up for the class, please contact: Jan (707) 468-8632 or Donna (707) 391-6867

Share this:



Tweet



