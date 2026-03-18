There’s A New Beer In Boonville

There’s a new beer and a new bear in town if you live in Boonville, California. The beer is called “Koji Lager“ and it is marketed as “a bright fresh sake-lovers beer.“ The bear (pictured on the can) is wearing a kimono, a rising-sun headband and his crossed eyes are slightly Asian looking. New brewery owner Jason McConnell has a wine background, but a current intense interest in sake brewing. For master brewer Fal Allen “Koji Lager” is following his earlier foray into rice beer making. “Black Rice Ale” is marketed as “A dark beer that’s shockingly light.“ The original Anderson Valley Brewery brew master Bill Harper, a big sake aficionado. has given “Koji Lager” his official thumbs up. Setting the two beer cans side side-by-side, the “Koji Lager“ bear is decidedly more appealing than the black bear pictured in profile on the Black Rice Ale can. We are expecting big things from the warm and fuzzy Koji bear and his beer.

“Koji Lager“ celebrated its arrival on the Anderson Valley Brewery scene on February 28 when tasters were treated to Japanese snacks, including raw tuna with avocado in a tasty umami sauce which complemented the sake-ish Koji. The verdict on this beer has been very positive. Predictions are that Koji Lager will cut a wide swath through the world of sushi diners. Broadly speaking, many Asian dishes would be enhanced by this clean, tangy beer. It is also most agreeable all by itself. Made with the Koji mold instead of hops, the soporific effect (read sleep-inducing) of hops is neatly bypassed. For those who prefer a clear head after indulging, “Koji Lager“ will hit the spot.

A visit to the Anderson Valley Brewery at the corner of Highway 253 and Highway 128 in Boonville can be about a lot more than the two new rice-based beers. As warmer sunny days arrive their expansive and lush lawn with picnic tables and Adirondack chairs will become a great destination. Kids love this wide-open running space for roaming in packs while they burn off excess energy. Parents can kick back with friends and enjoy a cold one.

Another new offering is deep-dish pizza with crispy caramelized crust in several flavors. No dinner cooking required when you get back home! Also new is the entry drive off Highway 128. Now you can enter off Highway. 253 (the road less traveled by) or turn in directly from Highway 128.

Special Events coming up include: