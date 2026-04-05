Valley People 4/4/2026

NIKKI DAGGS: We have started the process for the celebration of the life of Jeff Burroughs and the date will be May 9th 2026 2pm at the Boonville Senior Center. Bring a dish or dessert if you can. We'll have the band that Jeff was in playing for us.

VEHICLE FIRE NEAR AV FARM SUPPLY. Thursday, March 26, 2026

A little before 1 PM Thursday a car was engulfed in flames in front of the AV Farm Supply. Thanks to the AV Fire Department, by 4 PM there was nothing left to see except for a couple of puddles and a bit of glass. Phew!

MENDO, WAY BACK THEN… The Ingrams of Anderson Valley (via Ron Parker)

L-R Back Row 1- Ted Ingram 2- Daniel Cass Ingram 3- Irvan Ingram -- front row 1- Ed Ingram 2- Dan Ingram 3- Tom Ingram Anderson Valley.

JUST IN. A headline from the WSJ:

"Head of Sexual-Wellness Business OneTaste Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison"

The rural arm of this scam was based in Philo in the lavish facilities at the west end of Ray's Road.

And the associated AP Story: ‘One Taste Co-Foiunder Gets Nine Years In Forced Labor Case’

https://apnews.com/article/onetaste-orgasmic-meditation-founder-daedone-sentenced-1fdbf1d4b23078128c7c4f030983d52f

MENDOCINO COUNTY WAY BACK WHEN (Ron Parker): Philo Lumber Co. 1952. My Grandfather William Winter Salsig was part owner and General manager from 1939 to 1960.

TOWARD GREENWOOD RIDGE

TOWARD BOONT

(Kathy Bailey)