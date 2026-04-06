Off the Record 4/6/2026

ED NOTES:

YARD SIGN spotted in San Anselmo: "I knew it was bad but holy shit!"

‘NO KINGS.’ Kinda annoying slogan, I think, because the issue is Trumpian fascism, not jolly old King Cole. Gratifying as the massive turnout was today, it lacked focus, an overall idea of the Next Step which, seems to me, should be mass civil disobedience, a national action aimed at stopping everything until Trump is forced out of office. Or he stops US, which is more likely to happen first.

But the sad unto tragic fact of Mendo politics is that every single demonstrator will vote to retain ciphers like Huffman, McGuire and whatshisface, our alleged assemblyman.

The maga cult and their Republican sponsors know they're finished after Trump. No way will they ever again hold national power, but in the very mean times ahead they're going for it every which fascist way, maybe all the way to the suspension of national elections on some conjured pretext or other.

Like most people, I'm used to Trump's demented press conferences, but his cabinet meeting last Thursday, lovingly telecast live for its roughly 90-minute length by Fox, was more depressing than shocking. He rambled on to the chuckles of his pathetic cabinet, denouncing Democrats as "people who hate America," Newsom as mentally handicapped, Kamala as a "very stupid person like Hillary," and a surprising even by his standards, attack on Somalia and Somalis as the "worst country and worst people in the world." How has it come to this?

As prices of everything rise daily, a personal case in point: six months ago I paid $3.50 at Safeway for the blueberries I dump onto my granola every morning. This week, $7.99! No more blueberries for this kid.

In theory, I would have expected the person vested with the power to bring down the whole world would have been a Napoleon-quality genius, but this guy?

Mendo's noise ordinance exempts the entire Anderson Valley from the annual din gifted us by our winery frost fans, negating the only major noise nuisance in The Valley except for the occasional blissed out remedial reader cruising by in his about to be repossed monster truck with moronic music blaring.

NAKED SYMPATHY PLOY

Today, the 28th of March, I un-celebrate exactly two years on Permanent Mute. I reported to the scalpel maestro promptly at 7am on this day in '24, casting a wistful gaze at the ballpark as we drove past at dawn. First stop inside on the 6th floor was the Vibe Adjuster, a pleasant black woman who diplomatically quizzed me on my level of anxiety, which was zero because I was fully reconciled. It was either remove my voice box or die before another Niner game. We chatted about football, about which she was more knowledgeable than me. Then a surgery nurse appeared to ask me if I had any questions. She seemed miffed that I had none. And suddenly I was on my back on the mobile rack and a big kid in white was running me, literally, down the hall to the meat table "Count to ten, Mr. Anderson." I made it to three, waking up nearly 7 hours later with a hole in my throat, a very pregnant ICU nurse doing squats beside my bed. I've since adjusted.

I watched the Giants opener on Netflix, yearning the whole way for the simple telecasts of Krup and Kuip. The Netflix game was a barrage of audio-visual insults throughout, with a whole inning dedicated to an interview with a non-verbal Yankee outfielder. I'm pretty much over contempo-baseball — pitch counts, outfielders who can't go back on fly balls, batting gloves, shin guards, throwers instead of pitchers, jumbotrons, incessant “music.” I do miss day games when I could buy a 7-dollar ticket and climb up to the very top of the park and look out at the bay and the east hills between pitches. Maybe the Giants will let us fine-tuned aesthetes in for free on low attendance days.

Add to the daily deluge of irritants, people who respond to routine inquiries by gushing, “That's a great question.” And the legacy papers who run whole articles titled, “What you need to know…”

All due respect to Mr. Evans, candidate for 5th District supervisor, but single candidates can do nothing in the way of reform, or even simple changes. Plunk down Honest Abe himself on the Mendo board of supervisors and he would simply be cordoned off by the four other drones. (cf Johnny Pinches) It takes a like minded slate of three to get 'er done, which has never happened in Mendo and probably never will.

(Mark Scaramella Notes: It happened once, in 1952, when my Uncle Joe Scaramella and three other new Supervisors were elected on a reform slate. Led by Joe Scaramella, they proceeded to institute a series of public interest reforms most of which are still in place today and without which Mendo would be in even worse shape than it is. The slate of four included Joe Scaramella, Joe Hartley from Hopland who suceeded Ed Haehl; Harold Bainbridge, who, according to Joe, “suceeded a drunk, pardon the expression, from Fort Bragg.” and Paul Poulos who defeated Guy Redwine who was also “a man who was inclined to tilt the bottle.” “The first thing I did was prepare a set of Board rules,” said Joe. “So that the board could operate with some degree of fairness and responsibility,” which they clearly had not. “We adopted that first set of rules. Because I was elected Board chair and was responsible for the rules and was more or less familiar with them, I often prevailed because I knew the rules.”

SHOULD WILLIAMS BE REMOVED? Yes, of course. His pivotal role in the Cubbison fiasco alone should have gotten him the heave-ho. (Resignations as matters of honor don't occur in America.) What you'll never hear from a supervisor candidate is, "I'm running because the job pays a hundred thou a year with full bennies for two meetings a month and random blather in a county where a majority of people live on forty grand, if that. ·

A READER WRITES:

I decided to skip the rally last weekend when I saw it was being promoted by Hillary on social. We're on Fourth Street right now and I have not seen one sign with Israel on it. I wonder if these people even know what they're protesting against. I'm pretty sure most of these people will be shaming lefties to vote for shitty Dems in upcoming elections. Those days are over.

WHAT IF THEY BUILT A NEW COURTHOUSE AND NOBODY CAME?

First Juror Compliance Hearings Will Be On April 10

In recent years, the number of individuals honoring their summons and appearing for jury duty has declined to an alarmingly low percentage. In a few instances, trials could not go forward because the number of potential jurors was insufficient to empanel a jury. Therefore, the court is establishing a monthly juror compliance calendar, ordering potential jurors that have disregarded their jury summons to appear before a judge to show cause as to why the court should not impose sanctions for failing to appear.

Mendocino Superior Court Jury Commissioner Kim Turner laments, “The lack of response by potential jurors is alarming and impacts our ability to adjudicate cases, especially criminal cases. This situation has become so dire the court has no choice but to set up a compliance program that will compel a better rate of response from potential jurors.”

Judge Keith Faulder will preside over the first Juror Compliance Calendar on Friday, April 10th in the Ukiah Courthouse, Department A. Out of the hundreds of jurors that have failed to appear for jury duty in the last year, the court has selected more than 60 of them at random to appear in front of Judge Faulder on the first calendar on April 10th to explain to the court why they have disregarded repeated summons to appear for this important civic duty. California Code of Civil Procedure section 209 gives courts the authority to impose sanctions on individuals that fail to show up for jury duty. Judge Faulder may order the juror to appear on the next date when jurors are needed or may fine the juror up to $1,500 for failure to comply with this civic obligation.

Judge Faulder states, “I would much rather potential jurors honor their commitment and appear for jury duty than sanction them for failure to take this obligation seriously.”

California law requires that trial courts in each county reach out to their community members to serve on jury duty. Jury duty is also enshrined in the US Constitution. However, over the past several years, the number of eligible jurors that have chosen to disregard their jury summons notification has increased significantly. Serving on a jury is an important civic duty of all US citizens that are between the ages of 18 and 75 and that are not eligible for an exemption due to a medical condition, inability to communicate in English, caregiving for an ill or disabled family member or caring for a young child.

In Mendocino, the court may call jurors as often as once a year. However, the court observes a one-day, one trial jury system, which means that if a juror is called, appears for jury duty and is not assigned to a trial, the juror will be excused for at least the next 12 months. If sent to a courtroom for possible empanelment, jurors have an opportunity to tell the judge if they have financial or travel hardships that make it difficult to serve on a trial. In many instances, judges excuse those jurors from service. Jury duty is not just an obligation; it is a chance to participate in a meaningful way in the Mendocino community. In fact, most people who serve on a jury report that the experience was worthwhile – interesting and a rare opportunity to participate in ensuring a fair and impartial outcome for defendants, victims and the general public.

The evolution of the right to an impartial jury of one’s peers reaches all the way back to the Magna Carta in 1215 AD. While the Magna Carta did not institute the jury system we know today, it introduced the concept that community members needed to be a part of the judicial process to ensure fairness and prevent the king’s dominion of the courts. The framers of the US Constitution considered the fundamental right to an impartial jury to be one of the cornerstones of self-governance in the new Republic.

For more information contact:

Kim Turner

Court Executive Officer

100 N. State Street, Room 303

Ukiah, CA 95482

(707) 463-4664

JURY DUTY, ON-LINE COMMENTS

A READER WRITES:

Last year I got called for jury duty and made the scenic trek from Point Arena to Ukiah—three hours round trip, over Mountain View/253, for a 1 p.m. check-in. I showed up early, sat down, and at 1:02 p.m. someone strolls in and announces the defendant took a plea deal. Thanks for coming, you’re free to go.

So let’s do the math. Three hours of driving. About four gallons of gas—call it $20 if you’re lucky. Add wear-and-tear on Mountain View Road, plus a full day off work. All to sit in a chair for two minutes.

And this isn’t a fluke—it’s the system.

Does the Court really not understand what it’s asking of Coast residents? “Come to Ukiah on your own dime, take time off work, and maybe we’ll send you home immediately.” That’s the deal. And if you are selected? Trials can run for days. The stipend is a whopping $10 a day. Are jurors supposed to commute daily or just casually book a hotel in Ukiah?

Then there’s the collective confusion about why jury pools are thin. It’s not apathy—it’s math.

For folks outside Ukiah, jury duty isn’t a civic inconvenience, it’s a financial hit. Gas, lost wages, time—it adds up fast. But from the bench, where the robes are pressed and the commute is short, that reality might be a little harder to see.

At least I got a Costco run out of it—which, of course, broke the bank even more. Curse you, Superior Court!

KEVIN BAILEY:

Just a couple of things regarding jury summons’ and people failing to comply. I personally have seen very serious cases having to be continued because we did not have enough potential jurors show up to conduct jury selection. “No big deal,” right. “We’ll get them next time.” Dead wrong. It’s an extremely serious issue and well past time for the judiciary to take action.

This publication has had a field day with the elected DA over the Kevin Murray case. I was the lead investigator on that case and have read a lot of misinformation about how that case was resolved. It was described as a “sweet heart” deal handed out by the DA. Nothing could be further from the truth. We had multiple rape victims who were physically and emotionally damaged directly by Kevin Murray and indirectly by the court system and its inability to empanel a jury. I dealt with the victims and established real connections with each one. I was the one who contacted them and prepared them for the upcoming court date only to have to re-contact them and advise them on the day of jury selection that it was being postponed AGAIN. Do you have any idea the emotional toll it takes on these victims each time they gear themselves up for trial and then are told “never mind,” we can’t seat a jury.

I suggest you look at the transcripts from the trial dates and you’ll see that the jury trial was also rescheduled because the judge had forgotten that her children were out for spring break and she wanted to spend it with them. Through all of this our victims lost confidence in the system and the District Attorney’s office. Our main victim had refused to communicate with the District Attorney’s office and I continued to try and keep her on board even after I retired.

Murray’s “sweet heart” deal was a direct product of people ignoring their civic responsibility to show up for jury duty. It was also a direct product of an inefficient judiciary to hold those scofflaws accountable. Even more egregious was the Judge who continued the case YET AGAIN because of spring break. You can’t make this up. Review the transcripts. There is a story there, you just need to do your research. The DA is the easy target, he’s just not the right one.

MARCO MCCLEAN:

It’s too much for someone on the coast to drive two hours to Ukiah and fall asleep in a series of chairs for several hours, breathing each other’s air, and then be dismissed, though there is Schat’s Bakery for an artisanal doughnut and there’s that nice little pawn shop to browse in when you wake up from a nap in the car after the court adventure, before you start back. There should be a court in Fort Bragg for coastal jurors, and the time to show up should be like 11am. And part of the education and prep should be informing all jurors on the concept of jury nullification. It takes just a moment to think this, and I think it the same way every time I get a jury letter.

In other news: It’s not right for a public servant to get a lifetime pension of a quarter of a million dollars every year. It’s so obviously not right. If a person being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year can’t be expected to save for retirement, how can anyone? And why are they paid that much? To discourage bribery? To attract top talent? That’s not working, is it.

BRUCE ANDERSON:

Used to be we had courts in each of our outback areas, but hustlers with law degrees said local judges weren’t able to tell truth from untruth, it took a certified lawyer to tell the diff. And here we are with more judges — 9, per our 90 thou population, each of them knocking down over 200 grand a year all their days. This remains one of Mendo’s major swindles.

Re jury duty— tough cheese, yer honors. I’m surprised anybody shows up. I used to show myself until I got laughed at several times for being excluded on a chorus of chuckles. “Oh no, not you, of all people. Har de har.” So I wrote the Robes a letter informing them to stop ending me jury duty notices. I was finished with them. They didn’t contest my withdrawal, which should have been a misdemeanor.

PS. Delays and all, a felony case magically became probation, no jail time. I’m still surprised judge Moorman bought it. And Eyster turned out to be a chiseler, then charged the woman whose job it was to challenge official chiseling. The DA made himself a target for criticism, and the Murray case remains a local disgrace. When the top cop does stuff like this, well, there goes faith in the Mendo justice system.

STEPHEN DUNLAP:

What is so hard about coastal residents do jury do at the coast courthouse & valley residents do jury duty at the valley courthouse? End of problem.

MARK SCARAMELLA:

If jury empanelment was a problem with the Murray case, and I have no reason to argue that it wasn’t, why didn’t the DA and/or the judges say something at the time?

MAZIE MALONE:

I am scheduled for jury duty in April, the last time I served on jury duty was 2019. I have been called maybe four times since then, I have also had to postpone because it’s a complete hardship. In 2019 I missed an entire week of work for $30 I believe it was they paid me and now the cost of everything is three times higher. Except juror pay!

Maybe since most people that are arrested are homeless and mentally ill they could use Measure B funds to pay the jurors a decent wage to show up as part of the process.

I do believe most people want to be part of the process, but not when it negatively affects them.

Lost wages, lost work.

JEFF FOX:

I just lost some respect for Faulder. His job as a “judge” demands he be able to look at the full picture and make decisions accordingly. It is obvious to anyone with the slightest bit of common sense that the reason jury participation is borderline non-existent is not the jurors themselves, but the asinine jury system in Mendocino County… a system that he is in a position to help change. Instead of “judging” the unworkable system for what it is, he is instead working on the ludicrous assumption that the problem can be solved by strong-arming people and threatening them with fines. Apparently he lacks the basic common sense to actually “judge” what’s causing this problem, which is the extreme burden this places on people. That comes off to me as dumb as a rock.

As others have stated, the solutions are simple. Try the defendants in their home communities, and adequately compensate people for their expenses if travel is required, including a per diem amount for meals. Or better yet, let these judges travel into these communities to do their work. I find it laughable that Mendocino county, which claims to be “climate aware” to the extent that they have created this bogus “Climate Action Advisory Committee”, would tolerate requiring 20-40 cars to drive to Ukiah instead of the one or two vehicles needed to transport these judges and their staff to and from the coastal areas.

COASTAL RESIDENT:

I agree with you completely, Jeff. I recently received a jury duty summons for Ukiah. I will soon be 73 and live about three miles from Mendocino. I have a permanent medical condition that can make long drives challenging. I drive the three miles to Mendocino about once a week to buy groceries, and drive the twenty minutes to Fort Bragg maybe once a month. I never, as in never ever, drive by myself to Ukiah or beyond.

While I would be willing and able to serve on jury duty in Fort Bragg, it is absolutely untenable to expect me and 20 to 40 other coastal residents to drive the 1 1/2 to 2 hours each way on the steep, winding, dangerous roads to Ukiah, bearing both the expense and the danger of the journey, to serve largely uncompensated on jury duty. Judges (and attorneys) make exorbitant salaries for being in court; they should be the ones making the journey to a court on the coast, or better yet, should actually live in the coastal community that pays their wages and that they are supposed to serve.

Also, why should someone summoned for jury duty have to bear the expense of a doctor visit to get a doctor’s note attesting to a medical condition? The court should either accept the citizen’s sworn statement, or if they dispute it, then the court should pay for the doctor visit.

BOB ABELES:

According to the Judicial Branch of California website, “Rule 2.1008. Excuses from jury service” section (d), subsection (5) reads:

“The prospective juror has a physical or mental disability or impairment, not affecting that person’s competence to act as a juror, that would expose the potential juror to undue risk of mental or physical harm. In any individual case, unless the person is aged 70 years or older, the prospective juror may be required to furnish verification or a method of verification of the disability or impairment, its probable duration, and the particular reasons for the person’s inability to serve as a juror.”

See: https://courts.ca.gov/cms/rules/index/two/rule2_1008

JEFF FOX:

The state rule provides that you can opt out at 70. However the judges can also make local rules. In their injudiciousness, our lamebrain judges have changed that to 75. Another change they made recently removed the ability of a juror that is unable to drive to Ukiah to make a request to serve in Fort Bragg. The court staff are no longer allowed to change your service to your local court.

In a stunning display of imprudence and sheer cluelessness, Faulder chooses to resolve this through threats and strong-arming, rather than the judges themselves working to solve the problem by removing the barriers to service that they themselves have created.

BOB ABELES:

The state rule provides that you can opt out at 70. However the judges can also make local rules. In their injudiciousness, our lamebrain judges have changed that to 75. Another change they made recently removed the ability of a juror that is unable to drive to Ukiah to make a request to serve in Fort Bragg. The court staff are no longer allowed to change your service to your local court.

In a stunning display of imprudence and sheer cluelessness, Faulder chooses to resolve this through threats and strong-arming, rather than the judges themselves working to solve the problem by removing the barriers to service that they themselves have created.

JEFF FOX:

Bob, You are correct that our local summons is not in line with state rules.

My latest summons from from last year states that you have to be 75 years or older to request a permanent exemption based on age. In my first complaint to the court about requiring a trip to Ukiah a few years ago, the old summons I was working from showed age 70. The age 75 exemption just started showing up a couple of years ago. That leads me to believe they have some ability to modify rules locally.

When I requested to serve in Fort Bragg, this is the message the jury clerk sent me verbatim: (I’ve copied and pasted it from the email she sent me. The original was highlighted in red.)

“Pursuant to Local Rule 1.23, effective August 15, 2023, the jury clerk may no longer grant a request for transfer of jury service between court locations. Jurors are required to report for service to the courthouse where they are summoned. The court shall hear any juror hardships at that time.” In other words: “You are required to drive to Ukiah to explain to us why you’re unable to drive to Ukiah.” Bogus BS like this is why I see these judges as so inept.

What’s really sad is that most people I know are very willing, and sometimes even eager to serve jury duty. I stated my willingness to the jury clerks many times if I served in Fort Bragg. Another surprising thing told to me by the same clerk I’m quoting above is jury trials are only held twice a month in Fort Bragg. What’s up with that? Why require people to drive to Ukiah when we a fully functioning courthouse on the coast? The lack of available jurors is a problem created by these judges due to barriers they themselves have created, not by the lack of willingness to serve. They are obviously in their own little bubble and are clueless as to how life operates in the real world.

COASTAL RESIDENT:

Thank you, Bob, for providing Judicial Branch of California Rule 2.1008. Since I am over the age of 70, I may use it if I am summoned again for jury duty in Ukiah, as I only provided the court an explanation of my physical impairment, but not a doctor’s note. I would be willing and able to serve on jury duty in Fort Bragg, but the drive to Ukiah from the coast is too lengthy, too difficult, and too dangerous. In my opinion, no citizen, even if they do not have a physical or mental impairment, should be forced to make that journey for a jury duty summons if they do not agree to it.

BOB ABELES:

Here is the pertinent text from Local Rule 1.28 “Deferment of and Excusal from Jury Service”:

“In accordance with California Rules of Court, Rules 2.1008 and 2.1009, jurors who are

requesting to be excused from jury service, either temporarily or permanently, for a medical

reason must submit their request in writing with a supporting letter, memo, or note on the

letterhead of their treating health care provider.”

This paragraph of Local Rule 1.28 incorrectly interprets Rule 2.1008 which clearly states that persons aged 70 years and over do not have to provide any documentation whatsoever.

Rule 2.1008: “In any individual case, unless the person is aged 70 years or older, the prospective juror may be required to furnish verification or a method of verification of the disability or impairment, its probable duration, and the particular reasons for the person’s inability to serve as a juror.” [Emphasis mine.]

Hopefully the court will take note and make the necessary correction.

See: https://www.mendocino.courts.ca.gov/system/files/local-rules/localrules.pdf

JEFF FOX:

Alas, the current summons will require that you be 75 years or older to request a permanent exemption. I, like you, would have been more than willing to serve in Fort Bragg. Requiring a fixed income septuagenarian to make the drive to Ukiah is utterly ridiculous. That said, jury clerks are no longer allowed to consider requests to a specific courthouse. These judges have tied their hands also. Shame on them.

NORM THURSTON:

Years ago the court acknowledged it was unfair to jurors from outlying areas. Their solution was to include Ukiah citizens in the jury pool for the outlying courts. I have been summoned to Willits and Ft. Bragg, though those were cancelled before the trial date. But I think the problem of no-shows cannot be fixed by just choosing jurors nearest to the trial.

MIKE GENIELLA:

DA Dave Eyster’s former chief investigator, Kevin Bailey, scoffs at the term “sweetheart deal” to describe the no-jail sentencing of former Ukiah Police Sgt. Kevin Murray. Bailey blames a judge and the court’s jury system for the outcome of a notorious police misconduct case that was handled by an assistant prosecutor rather than the boss.

It was disappointing to read Bailey’s account because he had a reputation for being a straight shooter before retiring to Arizona.

Factually, Eyster initially charged Murray with five criminal counts, including first-degree burglary, sexual battery, and possession of methamphetamine (Bailey found it in Murray’s locker at the police station) in connection with an incident at the Super 8 Motel on South Orchard Avenue on Nov. 25, 2020. However, Murray was sentenced to two years’ probation and 250 hours of community service after taking a plea deal that dismissed multiple felony sexual assault charges. The deal allowed the ex-cop to dodge both a public trial and the minimum 16-month jail term specified in his plea form. Murray pleaded no contest to violating Penal Code 136.1 (b) 1, or dissuading a victim from reporting her sexual assault. His attorneys stated in court briefs that Murray pleaded no contest based on an understanding with the court that no jail time would be imposed.

Sorry, Kevin Bailey, but that is a “sweetheart deal.”

CHUCK ARTIGUES:

I believe that one of the most important rights we have in this country is the right to a trial by jury. Yes our criminal justice system is flawed and tilted in favor of the wealthy, but it still exists. A trial by jury is one of the bedrocks of a true democracy and it only happens if people show up to be the jury.

So, if you truly believe in, and want to be part of, a real functioning democracy; quit your bitching and moaning and crying and sniveling and whining and show up for your duties as part of a jury of one’s peers.

DAVID JENSEN:

If you ask for a trial by jury, then keep your word. Don’t chicken out at the last minute when they are about to empanel a jury. I have no problem performing my civic duty, just don’t jerk me around, wasting my time and money. It’s not a one-sided obligation.

MIKE KALANTARIAN:

And if you do chicken out at the last minute, you should be the one to come out and tell all the jurors.

Public shaming is an important component missing in today’s culture. I’ve long thought it would be nice to bring back stocks as an appropriate deterrent for certain crimes. Every town of any size should have at least one, placed centrally, so I’d nominate Alex Thomas Plaza as the ideal location for Ukiah.

And think what a boon for tourism this would be. Heck, they might decide to extend SMART to Ukiah if this catches on. Then Willits and Fort Bragg could follow suite and we’d have train service once again.

STEPHANIE MARCUM:

U.S. Cellular Problems

With permission, this is from Erin Piper over on the coast.

Please if you're a US Cellular/T-Mobile customer and experiencing less than stellar cell reception since T-Mobile bought USC, please call the number at the bottom and let them know you're not satisfied.

Hello fellow neighbors! If you have U.S. Cellular or are experiencing problems with your cell service in the Manchester area, (or surrounding areas) I would like to ask you to take a few minutes to call into U.S. Cellular or your cell service carrier to submit a tech support ticket complaint.

Several of us on Mt. View Road are experiencing poor service or all out outages. I am hearing from my neighbors several times a week about this problem.

I have even heard of poor service being experienced on Eureka Hill Road, such as not being able to call emergency services when they are needed. Most of us no longer have land lines and rely on cell service as a lifeline. This is a real problem. Please help is inundate the engineering department with complaints so they will fix this problem.

Part of the issue stems from T-Mobile buying out U.S. Cellular. They are either updating contracts with tower owners or updating hardware on the towers in preparation for the T-Mobile network. I have heard rumors that it could be months for this to be cleared up. We don't have months, we need services restored now.

My husband was standing on top of a hill the other day looking at three cell towers and had absolutely no service.

This is a public safety issue.

I just got off the phone with tech support and she said that the more complaint tickets they have will help. They will only take one ticket per customer, so we need your help.

Call U.S. Cellular at 1-888-944-9400 or 611 from your phone.

JUVENILE HALL DIVISION MANAGER, JOHN BEDNAR, RETIRED ON MARCH 27, 2026.

DM Bednar started his career with Mendocino County at the Sheriff's Office in 1996. John left MCSO, as a Lieutenant with the Corrections division, in 2023, moving across the parking lot to Probation as a Division Manager for our Juvenile Hall division. Thank you for your career in law enforcement and well-deserved retirement, John.

Background: https://theava.com/archives/135232

THE VOICE OF EXPERIENCE

(AVA Letters, September 2017)

Editor,

I just want to clarify some things people say about the Mendocino County Jail. First of all: quit your sniveling. I’ve been in and out of that jail since the 80s and if anyone knows the conditions it is I. Second, when it comes to the COs, you have to give respect to get respect. When there is a serious issue with a CO believe me, Lt. Bednar will take care of it accordiongly and professionally. Third, when it comes to mental health — which I’m not —I see just a bunch of addicts trying to get a fix, clogging up the mental health resources. Yes, they should build a mnetal health facility, but find an effective way to distinguish the addicts from those who need it. Fourth, the food? What the f___, guys? I gain weight every time I go to the Mendocino County Jail.

So last but not least, I say: Jail is what you make of it. Yeah, it sucks, but isn’t it supposed to?

Daniel Shealor

Daniel Shealor

San Quentin

ON LINE COMMENTS OF THE WEEK

[1] CELL PHONE SERVICE THERE & HERE, AN ON-LINE COMMENT:

I was just in Europe. And it was SCARY how much cheaper cell phone service was in Europe. And how much better the data services were. And all of this from the E.U., which American corporations claim is bloated and inefficient. I could buy an iphone and carrier service anywhere I wanted and choose from dozens of carriers just by replacing SIM cards. Europe already was the one that forced my iphone to use a standard USB C cable instead of some custom cable they kept forcing on everyone who did not want it.

]2] It's no surprise when people frequently complain about the state of the healthcare industry in this country, but when anyone brings up single-payer healthcare, all of a sudden, it's, "But I don't want to pay for somebody else's healthcare!" It's always about me, me, me in this country. Extreme individualism brought us here. You see it in schools: parents complaining that their children are never wrong. You see it in the lackadaisical attitude towards antisocial behavior on the subway or streets. And you see it anytime you try to push back on another harmful, neoliberal policy that continues to exacerbate the divide between the 1% and the rest of the country.

]3] How many people have to die before half the electorate realizes that an ignorant, greedy, corrupt, cowardly, vindictive egomaniac with no public service experience is, perhaps, not the best choice to make life-and-death decisions that affect the whole world?

]4] Although I always knew Trump was bad, bad news, I used to fault liberals for underestimating his political cunning. I believed that their view of him as foolishly incompetent was in some ways his greatest advantage. He was only incompetent on policy, which he didn't care about, but was very clever on politics. But now something has changed. He really seems to be losing it, and the penchant for violent interventions appears to be part of that downward spiral. Strap in people, it's going to be a bumpy (bumpier?) few years.

]5] I’m old, a retired attorney, and still very busy. I’ve spent 65 years or so doing my own thinking and am appreciative that AI was not around to disrupt that. However, I’ve recently found ChatGPT quite useful for an assortment of personal quandaries, including cooking snafus, travel planning, health questions, and historical research. It has saved me a lot of time and stress. I acknowledge all the fears and dangers of AI - unfortunately it’s not being marketed just to us Old Folks.

]6] Something is off—and people are coping in very different ways. Some double down on the script. Others start seeing the cracks.

When both parties look weak, distracted, or unwilling to act, that’s when the ground starts shifting under everything else—finance, foreign policy, even basic trust.

Add in external pressure and economic stress, and you’ve got a system running hot on all fronts.

Feels less like politics… and more like a structure losing coherence.

]7] Trump has turned the White House and his sycophantic cabinet members into a circus of clowns, with Trump as the ringleader. MAGA had a good thing going, everything was falling into place, the border, prices were going down along with inflation, fraud investigations, and popularity for the next president. Then he took a big dump! Unleashed ICE with good intentions but turned into chaos. Then he and Israel attacked Iran and open pandora's box, perhaps opened a can of worms. He has destroyed the very meaning of MAGA.

Yes, now I prefer outdoor walks and admire the beauty of nature because social media has turned into a barrel of monkeys. Disinformation, misinformation, lies, innuendos, unsubstantiated accussations, fear and war mongering, high gasoline and oil prices and more lies. Never again Trumpster.