Bricks In County History

Did you know there was a brickworks for Wendling/Navarro?

In his book "The Good Old Days" Jeff Burroughs shared that in the early 1900s the sawmill boiler room needed bricks to line the walls around the boiler and steam pipes. A brick kiln was built where the Navarro Store now sits and millions of bricks were produced. Clay was dug on the spot and processed.

Horses on turnstiles mixed and ground clay to the proper moisture to be molded into bricks. They were fires and used in construction. The clay pit finally ran out of clay and was used as a dump, then covered by earth in the 1940s. Bricks used in the mill construction were buried but uncovered in road construction in the 1950s and 1960s and locals collected them and used them for landscaping and walkways.

In the eternal quest historians undertake to date building construction sometimes they turn to the common brick. Believe it or not we've had history professors visit the county who make tracing the origin of bricks their specialty. In 1984 this same Kelley House Calendar column reported on Professor Margaret Henry of San Francisco State dating bricks discovered around the museum.

Like any reusable building material when the museum was being remodeled and rebuilt many bricks went back into the foundation, but some were still visible in walkways, as pads at the foot of outside steps and on the hearth of the fireplace inside the house in the dining room. But, if you've ever noticed, some bricks were imprinted with the name of the manufacturer. So figuring out how the bricks that built the Kelley House got to Mendocino is an adventure in itself.

One way they got here was as ballast in sailing ships and so there were bricks from Scotland and England that were unloaded from ships and used in construction. Then there were the bricks that arrived from brickyards around the state and the ones locals made here.

In 1981 local resident Barry Cusick let researchers investigate an old brick pile on his property. There were a dozen different imprints on the bricks including ones from Stockton, Ione and Livermore.

Mendocino City had brick makers, the most famous being John Staudacher. His brickyard was on Clay Hill, the area up Little Lake Road on the north side at the intersection with Clark Road. Staudacher built fireplaces with his brick, built the one million brick square chimney for the mill down on Big River and in 1905 was firing 50,000 bricks at a time in his kilns. The square chimney fell in the 1906 Earthquake and was replaced with steel but I'll bet those million bricks were recycled into all sorts of things.

Robert Piwarzyk living in Little River in the 1990's documented forty imprints between the letters A to K of bricks found in Mendocino City. Some imprints could be traced …C.P.B. Co was Corona Pressed Brick Company in southern CA, and Ione was in Amador County, but some bricks had Atlas, or Gasco, and didn't have enough clues to identify the source.

The bricks of the Mendocino Presbyterian Church were documented with bricks originating in England, Redding, Stockton, Richmond and Carnegie (a ghost town). In brickmaking lime was mixed with clay and that had to be imported to the coast. Good bricks were molded under pressure to squeeze out water and air, then fired at high temperature and then cooked slowly in kilns.

Firebrick was dense and did not absorb moisture and crumble.

Brick buildings became popular after conflagrations burnt down many California cities but didn't stand up well to earthquakes. Many of Fort Bragg's brick buildings collapsed during quakes but Caspar's seemed to do OK.

Brickyards existed in Boonville, Philo, Glen Blair, Navarro, Fort Bragg, Ukiah, Talmadge and Potter Valley. The first was Remstead and Brown's, east of Ukiah, where they made more than 200,000 bricks in 1865. The Elliot kiln in 1866 offered the "finest quality" bricks for seven dollars per thousand bricks.

In 1882 Betz and Snuffin had a brickyard on Oak Street near Orr Creek and had 300,000 pressed bricks. They were used to build the County Courthouse. In 1890 Bartlett brothers put up a brickyard near the proposed State Asylum Hospital and turned out one million of the eight million bricks needed during construction.

All over the coast brick structures were torn down, like chimneys, steam boilers, incinerators, and dry kilns from mills in Glen Blair, Big River, Navarro and Greenwood/Elk became walls, sidewalks, stairs, patios, fountains, well linings and fireplaces in newer structures. The next time you are near an old brick-building look and see if there are names impressed on the brick and write it down. With the help of the internet it may be possible to find out where that brick was made. The Kelley House Museum has a whole folder of information in their archives on brick making. Check it out!

(Correspondent Katy Tahja wrote this column for the Mendocino Beacon about bricks found in Mendocino village.)