Announcements 3/17/2026

HELP DESIGN AV COMMUNITY PARK!

by Maeva McMath, 8th grade, AV Service Learning Team

The AV Community Park Project, an AV student and Community Services District effort, is hosting a workshop series to involve community members in choosing and designing elements to include in the AV Community Park, in Boonville besides the AV Health Center.

The junior high and high school students from the Service Learning Team (an after-school leadership club) are planning and facilitating the design workshops. The community has already helped to design the skatepark that will be built. Now, we’re hosting a series of three workshops where people can select and design new elements that can be added to our development plan, to include in grant applications.

In addition to the 3 public workshops, a session has already occurred at the Adult School, and more sessions are being planned for the students at the elementary and Jr./Sr. High school.

We’re making lots of progress on the project! We have already acquired land and have specific construction plans for the skatepark and bathrooms. We have also raised more than $1 million from private fundraising and grants, and are still fundraising to earn more money.

As a student working on the Park Project, it matters to me because kids need a safe place where they can play or hang out. It’s also important to add other features that will serve the whole community because Boonville doesn’t have many places where people can get together.

We would love your input! Please join us for these sessions!

AVUSD NEWS

Dear Panther Community,

We are enjoying the first week of March, which started with storms and ended with beautiful Spring weather. March is an exciting time as we move into Spring sports and start planning for graduation and other activities to honor our Seniors! March is also the time many of our Seniors are receiving their college acceptances, especially from University of California (UC) schools.

Also this month, we have parent/teacher conferences (also known as PLPs at AVJrSrHS). Please check your messages and calendar to be sure you know when your conference is and reach out to the teacher or office if you need to make a change. Conferences are an opportunity for parents and teachers to celebrate learning and also to problem-solve if there is a need. Please read more about preparing for conferences below, in order to make the most of this opportunity to support your child at school!

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Mosaic bench created and installed by AVJrSrHS students under the guidance of Martha Crawford & Kali Johnson

Upcoming District Events

(Please also check communications from your school for more school-specific information)

March 9-13 Parent/Teacher Conference Week

March 19 ELAC/DELAC & Pajamas & Pozole

March 26 at 5:00 PM Kinder-4th Music Concert at AVHS Gym

March 30-April 3 Spring Break

May 4-8 Staff Appreciation Week

**School Culture**

Pajamas and Pozole

Please save the date of our upcoming Pajamas and Pozole family and community event on Thursday, March 19, 5-6:45. This meeting will also serve as a ELAC/DELAC Meeting. We will send out a flier soon!

Parent/Teacher Conferences

Parent–teacher conferences provide an opportunity for families and educators to work together to support each student’s growth. These conversations help strengthen the close relationships while ensuring parents understand their child’s progress, strengths, and areas for improvement. Regular communication between home and school helps create consistent support for students both in the classroom and at home.

Tips for Parents to Prepare for a Productive Conference:

Talk with your child in advance about how they feel school is going—what they enjoy and what they find difficult.

Write down a few key questions or concerns you want to discuss so you don’t forget them during the meeting.

Share important information with the teacher, such as changes at home, learning preferences, or anything affecting your child’s school experience.

Discuss next steps before leaving, including ways you and the teacher can support your child’s learning moving forward.

**Student Achievement & Learning**

Summer School in AVUSD

Both AVES and AVJrSrHS will be offering Summer School. The dates will be June 22-July 21 (no school July 3 & 6). At both sites, students will be recommended if they are demonstrating academic need. There will be additional opportunities as well, for students who wish to attend for enjoyment and enrichment reasons. We will be getting a flier and letters out to families soon! If you plan to send your child to summer school, please make note of the dates on your calendar now.

Mendocino College Summer Scholar Program (8th-11th grade)

The summer scholars program is aimed at supporting rising 9-12th graders (current 8th-11th graders) complete courses at a Mendocino College Center during the summer. In addition to classes, students will have a dedicated program coordinator to support their academic success with regular check ins, the opportunity to earn a $300 stipend, and free meals. This is a WONDERFUL opportunity for 8th-11th graders. Please read the attached flier if you would like more information! English flier / Spanish flier

Student Spotlight

Jennifer Solano and Ms. Swehla traveled to Santa Rosa JC's Shone Farm for the North Coast Regional FFA Officer Candidate interviews. We are very excited and pleased to announce that Jennifer has been slated to the office of Mendo-Lake FFA Sectional/Regional Vice President.

**Community Events and Information**

Anderson Valley Variety Show

The Variety Show is on Friday March 6th and Saturday March 7th. Doors open at 6:30, Show starts at 7. Several staff members and students are involved and it is sure to be a great time! AVHS teacher Charlene Rowland will be co-hosting the show this year.

Please consider coming to the show to support our students.

Here are some of the student acts:

Ananda & Aster are performing in the Opening Act both nights.

Somerset (Brianna, Wyatt G, and Gryffin) are headlining (playing last) on Friday.

Anderson Valley Folkloric Dance Group (led by Ailyn Malfavon-Cruz) are performing on Saturday.

Fashion Show featuring Brianna, Allison, Xio, and Amalinalli is on Saturday

There are SO MANY great acts this year!!

AVUSD Music teacher Nathan McMath will be playing in the house band each night providing the musical tone before the show and during intermission.

AVHS Math teacher Keevan is leading the Opening Act

Science teacher Nate Bublitz has been working hard with art department and set design.

SLT / Community Park Work

AVJrSrHS’ Service Learning Team, led by Noor Dawood, is doing great things in the community! Please see the attached fliers and, if you’d like, attend the community event to provide input for park development.

Anderson Valley Community Park - Workshop Series

AV Community Park - Workshop Series (Spanish flier)

We Care About ALL Our Families!

There is new legislation in California called AB 49 and SB 98, in response to strong concerns about the impacts of immigration enforcement on students, families, and school communities. If you would like more information, see the CDE Resources for Immigrant Families web page at https://www.cde.ca.gov/immigration-toolkit or talk to your school principal or Mrs. Larson Balliet, AVUSD superintendent.

Please find links to additional information for families below:

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Ms. Jenny Bailey at AVES or Mr. Heath McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Ms. Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

Sincerely yours,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent, AVUSD