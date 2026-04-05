Announcements 4/5/2026

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

It's official; from the yellow finches in the Willows to the Trillium in the Redwood forests; It’s Spring! We've had three nights of frost, so I wasn't sure. I always look for the Trillium before I'm convinced that it really is Spring.

April showers are in our near future, so it must be time for our Annual Wildflower Show. April 25th and 26th are the dates. We will open June Hall from 10 to 4 both days.

If you have not had a chance to sign up for your slot at the Wildflower Show, you will have another opportunity at our April 2nd Meeting. The meeting begins at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. April's program is in a panel style, discussing the Complementary Health Care options available to us in Anderson Valley. You and I know how important it is to have good health care. Our team of hostesses are Liz Dusenberry, Ellen Fontaine and Val Hanelt. They will provide sweet and savory snacks, coffee and teas to delight our palettes.

We have seen the proposed budget, now it will be open for discussion. Hopefully we'll come to an accord and adopt the new budget.

You should have received the Roster of Nominees for our Officers. There are still openings for some of the appointed offices. You may volunteer for or nominate someone to any office, if she is present. Voting will follow.

Our Lending Library is open Tuesdays from 1 to 4 and Saturdays, when the Fairgrounds aren't hosting a function, from 12:30 to 2:30. For the Wildflower Show it will be open Special Hours from 10 to 4, on Saturday Only the 25th of April.

I think that covers it; Thursday April 2nd is our April Meeting, at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. Saturday & Sunday April 25 & 26 is our Annual Wildflower Show in June Hall. The Lending Library is housed in the Home Arts Building. Be a part of our most exciting fundraiser and volunteer. Sign up sheets will circulate at the April 2nd meeting. Oh Yes, your Dues are past Due, if you haven't mailed them to the Treasurer Jean Condon, P.O. Box 466, Philo, CA 95466-0466. It's $30.

SARAH SONGBIRD:

It’s Release Day!

Jesus Isn’t Comin’ in is now LIVE on @bandcamp and you can go to the link in the comments to listen and download. This is the first song that I wrote, produced and engineered and I am excited to share it with you.

This is not an uplifting song, but one that is haunting and full of truth. It speaks of fear and pain, and asks us to face the reality of current life. In every era, folk musicians have an opportunity to tell the stories of the human experience. This is my chance to tell our story.

I invite you to check it out on Bandcamp. This is the best platform to actually support the work of artists. Nearly 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Artists, and it’s a great way to show appreciation for what creators are offering. You can give the minimum or anything above that you choose to.

Most importantly, I hope that you will share this song far and wide. With friends and family, and loved ones and radio DJs and colleagues. If this song touches you, perhaps it will touch someone else. I appreciate you putting your confidence in my work and your help in having it be heard around the world.

Thanks so much for all your support of my musical life, and I hope that you resonate with this song I’ve created.

Thanks also to the great musicians who came up to the studio at Mendocino College to play on this track and my teacher and classmates who provided support in recording and mixing this song.

Fiddle - Candy Girard

Guitar - Colton Dean Prince

Bass - Pierre Archain

Engineering support and mentoring - Rodney Grisanti and my Recording Engineering & Technology classmates.

28TH LEGENDARY BOONVILLE BEER FEST

Get The Beer Fest Early Bird Rate!

We're in the home stretch now, so grab your Early Bird Rate and don't miss out!

Join us and a few thousand of our closest friends for one of the best days of your life. The 28th annual Boonville Beer Festival will feature more breweries, more food, more options, more swag, and just a whole lot more of what makes this the Bahlest Tidrick on the West Coast.

Our VIP experience tickets are flying, and we are strictly capping these, so expect them to sell out pretty soon now. We won't be adding more, since then, well, it wouldn't be quite so VIP. So if you're looking to up your game with a cool indoor chill zone, special pours, complimentary swag, and all the good stuff, grab them today.

(www.avbc.com)