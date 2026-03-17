Mendo Supervisors & County Government Not Viewed Favorably By County Residents

The survey, conducted by Oakland-based FM3-Research polled about 2,000 voters in the unincorporated area of the County with a margin of error of about 4-6%.

The results showed that County Government is viewed favorably by less than a third of those surveyed. Amusingly, the percentage of people who view County Government/Supervisors “very favorably” is about the same as those who have never heard of them. (Despite this, Mendo voters have elected the incumbents by majorities over the years.)

The survey also showed that roughly two-thirds of those surveyed would probably support a sales tax measure for road repairs and improvements.

Of those opposed, most cite already high taxes and distrust of County spending.

“”Support increased little after supportive arguments, and fell to three in five after opposition arguments.”

Conclusions – Electoral Environment

Transportation agencies are viewed more favorably than general Mendocino County government or the Board of Supervisors.

A plurality feels anxious about where the County is headed.

Concerns are most heightened around homelessness and the lack of good-paying, local jobs.

Half of voters feel road conditions are a pressing issue, that just as many are equally concerned about perceived government waste and inefficiency.

Traffic congestion, driver/pedestrian safety, public transportation and other issues not directly connected to road quality are lesser concerns.

Any misgivings aside, nearly two-thirds of voters feel the County has an appreciable need for additional funding to address its roads.

A one-cent, twenty-year, sales tax in unincorporated Mendocino County dedicated to roads does enjoy consistent, majority support at this point in time.

That support starts at two-thirds but only moves slightly above that level after supportive arguments.

While critical arguments depress support below two-thirds , support stays around 60%.

Voters seemed particularly compelled by making direct road repairs and the investments necessary to keep roads in good condition in the future. They also want assurances that funds can only be spent locally on roads and that all expenditures are transparent.

Investments to improve traffic flow and safety were not seen as important, which is consistent with lower levels of general concern about those issues.”