Will You Celebrate The Season?

Can you believe it? It is the holiday season again with all the celebratory occasions that go with it. Some of us relish the glitter, socializing and general merriment while others take a more Grinch/Scrooge-like stance. If you are one of the merry makers, the list below may help you find what you are looking for. If you are not planning to “Deck the Halls” consider the following listing outside of your purview and move on. Different Valley towns celebrate in different ways with some overlap. This is just a sampling of the many, many events offered; some are free others have fees, check the Internet for more information.

The Anderson Valley the Future Farmers of America at Anderson Valley High School are holding a holiday food drive from Nov. 17- Dec. 17 with drop off locations throughout the Valley. The Boonville Hotel is hosting a tree lighting party and fundraiser for the AV Food Bank on Dec. 4th at 5:30. The Anderson Valley Grange is hosting a Holiday Community Potluck starting at 5:30 on Dec. 7. Call 707/472-9189 for more information.

Ukiah has lots of plans beginning in November. Their Holiday Trolley will be rolling from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. The Mendocino County Animal Shelter will hold a dog and cat food drive through Dec. 31; drop offs at the shelter 298 Plant St. Rainbow Ag, the Savings Bank of Mendocino or Radiant Yoga. “Ukiah on Ice” will offer outdoor ice-skating downtown from Dec. 4- Jan. 18. Ukiah Parade of Lights is Dec. 6, Hometown Holiday Market is Dec. 6th 11-4. “Slow Ride,” a lighted bike procession, will view decorated Ukiah houses on Dec. 15th from 6-7pm. “The Wacky Winter Dance Festival” at The Space Theater on Dec. 17th is at 2 PM; call 462-9370 for more information. Mendocino Ballet will present the Nutcracker Dec. 19-21 at Mendocino College. “Elf Jr. the Musical” will be performed at the Space Theater on Dec. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21st. You can donate cold weather clothing at libraries Nov. through Feb. See details at www.mendocinolibrary.org.

Willits Holiday Wonderland is Dec. 3rd 1-7 including their tree lighting. The Skunk Magical Xmas Train runs Dec. 3- Dec. 23 see Skunktrain.com for schedule. The Holiday Express will have a free train ride day with Santa on Dec. 6 at 420 E. Commercial St. in Willits. Project Sanctuary will hold an “Adopt-a-Family” program throughout the holidays; call 707 462-9196 in Ukiah or 707 961-1507 in Fort Bragg for details. The Holiday Crafts Fair Dec. 13 & 14 starts at 10 AM. The Play “Believe” runs at the Willits Community Theater Dec. 14-22.

Fort Bragg’s unique presentation is the Lit Boat Parade with “Mermaids and Misfits” sailing from the South Harbor to Noyo Bridge at 7 PM. The Botanical Gardens fires up their Festival of Lights Nov. 25- Dec. 18th from 5:00 to 7:30. Cotton Auditorium will host the first annual Fosse Dance Show “Unity” on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

Assorted other festivities of note include the 28th Annual Cloverdale Toy Run (with motorcycles) Dec. 14th, 11:30-12:30 with a Lion’s Club BBQ to follow from 12:30-1:30 at the Citrus Fairgrounds. Point Arena has its own Hometown Holiday on Dec. 6 from 10-3:30. Mendocino Village presents “This Christmastide Chorale” at the Mendocino Community Presbyterian Church Dec. 7 & 8 at 3 PM and a sing-along Messiah on Dec. 14 at 3 PM. Gualala Arts Center hosts the Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers on Dec. 14 at 3 PM. Gualala Arts Center’s Festival of the Trees is Nov. 29 & 30. There will be a Winter Market Nov. 29th 10-3 at the Gualala Community Center.

If you’d like additional options hop online to do your own research and dig up even more fun-filled adventures. Looking further afield there are lots of Sonoma County celebrations and they won’t be checking IDs. Let your holiday spirit be your guide.