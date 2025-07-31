Mulheren Tells Haschak To Shut Up About Supervisor Pay

Besides voting no on both of Supervisor John Haschak’s proposals for the Board to take modest pay or benefits cuts proportionate to other county departments, Supervisor Maureen Mulheren’s only contribution to Tuesday’s discussion was to tell Supervisor Haschak to stop bringing up the Board’s budget and salaries. Haschak had informally suggested that the Board take pay and benefit cuts before, but on Tuesday, he proposed formal agenda items. Such discussions obviously make Mulheren uncomfortable because not only is it obvious that her pay is way out of proportion to her performance, but that she and her colleagues are totally tone deaf to their own public perception.

Newly seated Supervisors Bernie Norvell and Madeline Cline were against any cuts too, But at least they offered lame excuses. Mulheren offered nothing but her scolding of Haschak. Norvell and Cline were worried about all the “work” it would take for staff to modify the Supervisors’ pay ordinance to reflect Haschak’s proposal. Everybody agreed that the Supervisors are oh-so conservative with their spending on themselves for “training” and “travel” and would never ever waste money on unnecessary stuff and they will continue to monitor their spending on a quarterly basis, just like they’ve never done before. Apparently their $110k base salary just isn’t enough for them to pay for training and travel and conferences out of pocket. They also insist that their salaries continue to be tied to their department head salaries — salaries the Board sets in a perfect conflict of interest circle. This sneaky little provision was inserted at their last pay raise discussion so that they, especially Mulheren, can avoid talking about their pay raises directly by giving themselves raises by proxy via their department head “bargaining unit” via “negotiations” with themselves.

Haschak made two motions. The first was to make relatively a small reduction of about $20k in the board’s total training and travel budget. That one failed 4-1 with Haschak the only vote in favor. Haschak’s second motion, to reduce board salaries a little, from about $110k to about $103k also failed, but with Supervisor Williams voting in token support knowing that his three other colleagues were dead set against any Board budget cuts.

Board watcher and former county employee Dee Pallesen told the Board that staff was very aware of the distress the Board’s across the board departmental budget cuts have had and that it would look bad if the Board didn’t at least take token cuts themselves. Her arguments were, as usual, ignored.

After the vote Supervisor Mulheren had this testy exchange with Supervisor Haschak:

Mulheren Frustrated

Mulheren: We have many conversations up here on the dais and some of them are, um, agenda items and some of them we talk about them when we talk about the budget. I just think that in consideration of the processes and in consideration of staff time and consideration of, um, the way that the, uh, county moves forward as an agency, I would personally appreciate it if we would not have agenda items come forward multiple times after they were already not approved.

Haschak: How many times have you seen this agenda item on an agenda?

Mulheren: I’m not asking to have a conversation or a debate about it. We have…

Haschak: But your comments were…

Mulheren: We have had conversations…

Haschak: How many times have you seen this as an agenda item?

Mulheren: This is the first time that this has been an agenda item, Supervisor. But it is not the first time that the discussion has been had by this Board this year.

Haschak: I understand. But it’s the first time it’s come as an agenda item. OK? (Stares at his computer)

Supervisor Cline: I just want to pause for a second and ask that this board make a conscious effort not to interrupt speakers in the middle of comments. I have seen that happen multiple times by different individuals and I just ask for some decorum.

Supervisor Mulheren’s “in consideration” word salad, especially our favorite, “in consideration of the processes,” is typical of her passive-aggressive style. Instead of just saying, “Hey John, why do you keep bringing this up? We’ve turned you down several times now. I don’t know where you’ve been, but we are not reducing our salaries, so just shut up about it,” Mulheren has to pretend to be worried about “processes,” and “staff time” and “the way the county moves forward as an agency.”

It’s probably wishful thinking, but we hope Haschak brings the board salaries up again at the next Budget update since they all claim to be interested in tracking their spending and keeping it in check.