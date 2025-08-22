China Takes Taiwan. Here Is How.

China doesn't want a smoking ruin. No Gaza. China wants a Taiwan nice and orderly and prosperous and useful. The current big military exercises around the island are designed to keep us preparing for a war with ships and planes fighting battles like it was 1945 and not realizing the actual situation.

Here is how I think they will do it. And I think they will do it pretty soon. (Disclaimer: I'm just a guy, not a spy. I've been a China-watcher since spending years working in China long ago and having appreciation for their astounding transformation. These are the smartest and most organized and most focused people on earth. They are the new empire rising.)

China is building massive landing ships. They aren't for soldiers, they are for technicians who have been in training for years. Taiwan is an open country. Its infrastructure is known. Some of the Chinese residents of Taiwan want reunification with the new prosperous and powerful China. They may be helpful. For some time China has been training tens of thousands of men and women for a takeover of all the power points on the island. They learn the streets, the buildings, the offices, the doors, the connections which they will follow to complete their particular assignment.

At 10 PM all the electricity on the island is turned off by an electromagnetic wave. The invasion is carried out swiftly and silently. All communication is jammed by the ships and planes circulating around the island. Their true purpose all along. Each tech has specific instructions to go to a place already mapped and described to do the one and only task they have been trained to do. No one is armed. Some go to media studios, some to the water system, some to the power grid, some to military bases… Every control point has been carefully thought out to be taken quickly without opposition.

At 7AM the power is restored, the TV is playing China's national anthem, "The East Is Red" and a smiling Xi Jinping is welcoming back the compatriots of Taiwan Province.

Not a shot has been fired. We can do nothing about it. It is over. China has demonstrated that the American Empire is old and dumb and living in the past. Asia is theirs.

When it happens remember: You first read about it in the Anderson Valley Advertiser.