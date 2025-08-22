Off the Record 8/22/2025

LAS VEGAS WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE ON COAST HEADLANDS

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at approximately 6:43 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Portuguese Beach (Mendocino Headlands State Park), regarding a deceased person being located on the beach below a cliff.

California State Parks Law Enforcement Rangers and Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department personnel had initially responded and located a deceased subject later identified as a 66-year-old female from Las Vegas, NV.

Deputies arrived and initiated a coroner’s investigation. Deputies located evidence that the female traveled alone from out of the area to intentionally end her life. The decedent had injuries consistent with a great fall and criminal conduct is not suspected at this stage of the investigation. The official cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld, pending the identification and notification of the decedent’s legal next of kin. Additional information related to this investigation will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing coroner’s investigation is requested to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 (option 1). Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting the non-emergency tip-line at 707-234-2100.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, across the United States. 988 is available via call or text, and online chat through their website: https://www.988california.org/

ON LINE COMMENTS:

Actually, I find that to be one of the most powerful and moving aspects of her story.

She chose her place to leave this world, by the sea, and was not going to go out in the Nevada desert. She did not mind the drive. It shows her determination to take this journey. She had a lot of time to think things over. And change her mind and turn around. And she did not.

Where I am from, in Hawai’i, the people believed (and still believe) that there are “jumping off places” in the world, where souls jump off of this world into the next. Sometimes, the physical body will take this route as well, by “accident” or as in this case, deliberately.

Polihale, on Kaua’i, is one such place, as is Ka’ena Point on O’ahu. I am sure they exist in many, many parts of the world, and appear in folk tales and legends.

I think it is possible that the cliffs of the Mendocino coast may be amongst those sacred places.

Life is hard but it could be improved with this- “When you reach 100 years old in Barbados, you get a stamp in your honor.

CHUCK DUNBAR:

Some brief thoughts on the Las Vegas woman who traveled to the coast to end her life last Tuesday evening:

First, bless her heart, bless her soul— she had her deep reasons to act, and she clearly thought long and hard about where and how to leave this earth. If we knew her whole story, I imagine we’d shed tears for her, feel compassion for her, wish her peace.

I was struck by the short MCSO report, words usually dry and to the point, that called her apparently intentional fall, “a great fall.” The intended meaning, of course, was that it was a long fall, a fall of many feet. But “great” has other connotations, as in “of notable meaning” or of “remarkable consequence.” And, by accident, the writer got at the heart of it. Serendipity there.

Over the last several years, I’ve had two friends who made the same choice, after much thought, but by very different means. Both were dealing with bodies badly broken, pain and suffering, with no hope of changes for the better. I myself at times can imagine doing the same if my body loses its way down the road. On we all go, sobered by fellow humans who make the choice to leave. They are brave souls.

KATHY BAILEY:

The problem of how to take control of one’s finale is so complex. One sympathizes tremendously with the woman who has driven to the Coast to end her life. But before this starts sounding like a good idea to folks, Please think of the First Responders! This option inevitably involves a group of hard working people generally unknown to the suicide. But having to deal with the aftermath of this choice is traumatic. First Responders are already dealing with so much. Am dearly hoping not to involve them in my end point, assuming I have some sort of free will at the time. Refusing to eat and then refusing to drink seems like an option. Probably walking off into the deep wilderness is too hard on the family and also might inadvertently involve others. Ideas welcome!

FROM EBAY, another photograph of semi-local interest (via Marshall Newman)

Noyo Harbor, circa 1950

“YOU HAVE A MORBID AVERSION to dying. You probably resent the fact that you’re at war and might get your head blown off any second.”

“I more than resent it, sir. I’m absolutely incensed.”

“You have deep-seated survival anxieties. And you don’t like bigots, bullies, snobs, or hypocrites. Subconsciously there are many people you hate.”

“Consciously, sir, consciously,” Yossarian corrected in an effort to help. “I hate them consciously.”

“You’re antagonistic to the idea of being robbed, exploited, degraded, humiliated, or deceived. Misery depresses you. Ignorance depresses you. Persecution depresses you. Violence depresses you. Corruption depresses you. You know, it wouldn’t surprise me if you’re a manic-depressive!”

“Yes, sir. Perhaps I am.”

“Don’t try to deny it.”

“I’m not denying it, sir,” said Yossarian, pleased with the miraculous rapport that finally existed between them. “I agree with all you’ve said.”

— Joseph Heller, ‘Catch 22’

HAIRCUT TIME

A Reader Writes:

Time for some numbers.

What do other rural counties with similar household median incomes pay their supervisors (total pay + benefits, 2023)?

Here's a sample:

Lassen County -- $69,991. (Supervisor Aaron Albaugh.) - [$64,395 Household Median]

Plumas County -- $104,588. (Supervisor Kevin Goss.) - [$64,946 Household Median]

Sutter County -- $74,831. (Supervisor Michael J. Ziegenmeyer.) - [$75,450 Household Median]

Lake County -- $115,109. (Supervisor Moke “Jose” Simon.) - [$58,738 Household Median]

Humboldt County -- $156,745. (Supervisor Rex Bohn.) - [$61,135 Household Median]

Del Norte County -- $50,143. (Supervisor Dean Wilson.) - [$66,780 Household Median]

Glenn County -- $75,114. (Supervisor Thomas Jose Arnold.) - [$70,487 Household Median]

Average compensation of these rural counties: $92,360. (total pay + benefits, 2023)

Mendocino County -- (Supervisor Ted Williams): $173,313. - [$64,688 Household Median]

That compensation is 87.7% higher than the rural-peer average.

Mendocino isn’t benchmarking to counties with similar rural economies; it’s benchmarking upward toward numbers it simply cannot sustain.

For perspective, Sonoma County, a far wealthier, urbanized county. Pays supervisors roughly $236k-$241k in total comp (e.g., David Rabbitt 2023; Lynda Hopkins 2022). Mendocino is now paying its supervisors 63 - 64% of Sonoma levels despite having a fraction of Sonoma’s revenue base.

And here’s the kicker: Sonoma County’s FY 2034-2024 budget was $2.3 billion (yes, billion with a capital B). If Mendocino truly wants to “match” 63 - 64% of Sonoma supervisor pay, then I would love to see the clouds part and a local county budget around the $1.46 Billion range drop in our lap. I mean seriously, the math ain't mathing when the median household income of Sonoma county is $102,840 while we chime in at $64,688 (which ironically is 63% of Sonoma County… imagine that.)

We’re literally funneling champagne-level pay to these 'Supes on a beer budget with performance that’s dismal at best. Their “vision” for Mendocino is nothing more than a copy-paste of wealthier counties’ playbooks. From this viewpoint, it's like witnessing a community theater actor demanding Broadway salaries while performing in a high school gym.

Yes, it's that bad.

If this were a publicly traded stock, it wouldn’t just be a sell. It would be a classic textbook case study in executive bloat, weak fundamentals, and zero growth prospects. This lack of leadership destroys shareholder value in the private sector.

I’d short this dog until it traded for scrap value.

Time for a haircut.

SUPES TO RAID RESTRICTED FUNDS

by Mark Scaramella

The Supervisors have scheduled a special meeting for Monday, August 18 to deal with an urgent financial matter:

“Adopt Resolution authorizing County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector to establish and abolish Funds and make temporary transfers of money between Funds; and authorize Chair to sign same.”

In the attached resolution we find these excerpts giving hints of what’s behind this unusual and urgent proposal:

“All funds over which the Board of Supervisors has authority shall be treated without restriction as a single pool of funds for the purpose of determining whether cash is available to pay warrants…” [i.e., bills and payroll]

“All County department heads responsible for County funds shall endeavor to avoid cash deficits throughout the fiscal year…” [Why does this even need to be said?]

“In the event of any material cash deficits occur or are projected to occur in a particular fund, the department head shall notify the Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector and County Chief Executive Officer with enough notice to ensure that the deficit can be managed appropriately…” [Are some departments dipping into restricted funds to cover their own costs without telling anyone about it?]

“The 2025-2026 anticipated revenues accruing to the Road Fund, the General Fund of the County and the General Fund of districts whose funds are in the custody of the Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector, may not become available until after July 1, 2025 [almost two months ago?], but before the last Monday in April, 2026…” [Are the feds withholding or delaying funds? Which ones? Is this an attempt to grab Teeter funds that are intended to go to School Districts and other Special Districts like Fire Departments?]

“All funds temporarily transferred will continue to earn interest on behalf of the entity from which the funds are borrowed.” [“Borrowed”? Any such “borrowing” should be accompanied by a reimbursement plan.]

Reading Mendo’s obscure financial tea leaves to determine what they may mean is a fool’s errand. But… We have no idea why they’d need to “abolish” any funds. It looks like Mendo is in a short term cash flow bind and has to raid some otherwise restricted funds to cover expenses “temporarily.” Whatever restrictions were put in place on these funds had a good reason, yet here they are being casually if not recklessly asked to toss those reasons in the dustbin. They don’t say why, or why now or when the “temporary” borrowing will end or how the “borrowed” funds will be returned. If these internal funds were set up for and restricted to a specific purpose, the impact of eliminating them or “borrowing” from them should be carefully thought through and evaluated, not put on the special meeting agenda for urgent rubberstamping. It’s a bad sign, especially if the County wants to raid funds that are earmarked for schools and emergency services. We would like to think the Board will demand a full explanation, but given this Board’s history, it’s likely that they’ll be told that they have no choice but to approve this or something dire will happen. Perhaps we will find out more about what’s behind this on Monday. But don’t hold your breath.

LIKE THE SUPERVISORS, we were convinced by Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector Chamise Cubbison’s presentation Monday morning showing that Mendo has an unusual cash flow problem stemming primarily from some recent expensive Transportation Department projects that have depleted the Transportation Department’s cash on hand. Described by Cubbison as an “unfortunate convergence, the timing of two large bridge projects (in Hopland and Boonville) and an increase in road maintenance projects at roughly the same time has resulted in bills that exceed the Transportation Department’s reserves. After a few routine questions from the Board, they voted 5-0 to approve Cubbison’s request to allow her to pay the contractor bills for ongoing work so they could return to their respective vacations. (Mark Scaramella)

JEFFREY ST. CLAIR: As a naive country kid from the glacier-smoothed farmlands of central Indiana, I arrived in DC in 1977, lived in the District through 1982 and commuted back there to work from Baltimore for another year.

DC was a much rougher place and poorer, though more vibrant, city in the 70s and 80s than it is now that it’s been almost completely gentrified. I didn’t have a car, so I rode the Metro, took the bus, or walked everywhere. I went all over town at all hours, from Tenley Circle to Adams Morgan to Anacostia, often late at night going to clubs to hear bands, going to and from the libraries at Georgetown or Catholic because AU’s was so shitty, working at Blues Alley and a movie theater deep down Connecticut Avenue, and later giving talks and attending organizing meetings for the Freeze Campaign.

In all of those hundreds of trips downtown, I had two “violent” encounters. As a freshman at AU, I was aggressively propositioned in the bathroom of the Rayburn Building by a staffer for a Georgia congressman, who then stalked me back on campus and made harassing and obscene calls to the dorm phone at Hughes Hall for a couple of weeks. The second incident occurred six years later, when I was grabbed from behind, thrown to the sidewalk and kicked repeatedly by two Caucasian men in trench coats after giving a talk at GW against the Reagan arms buildup. They didn’t take my wallet, but they did warn me to “keep my fucking mouth shut.”

I was out for a couple of minutes when a 70-plus-year-old black man bent down and helped me up. His name was Jerome. He walked me the three blocks down H Street and up 23rd Street, where I got patched up in the same Emergency Room that had treated Reagan after he was shot by John Hinckley a couple of months earlier. Jerome told me he’d been sleeping in different city parks since he was evicted from his apartment and now “Reagan is trying to evict us from the streets.” In all my years in DC, Black people treated me only with acts of kindness, not violence. What would you expect from the city of Frederick Douglass and Duke Ellington?

Meanwhile, inside the White House during those years, all sorts of felonious acts and constitutional villainy were being plotted by the likes of Cap Weinberger, Bill Casey, Robert Macfarland and Oliver North.

The real criminals in DC today, who are dangers to the Republic worthy of sending SEAL Team Six to suppress, are the lobbyists for the tobacco, financial, oil, insurance, coal, nuclear, Pharma, and weapons industries (not to mention AIPAC) who have corrupted our political system and profited from using the federal government to inflict death and misery around the globe. Trump is using racial stereotypes to scare his 70+ demographic on Fox News and manufacture a crisis that doesn’t exist so that he can use his Praetorian Guard to shield and distract attention from those who are looting the public estate for private gain.

“DO YOU KNOW how long a year takes when it's going away?” Dunbar repeated to Clevinger. “This long.” He snapped his fingers. “A second ago you were stepping into college with your lungs full of fresh air. Today you're an old man.”

“Old?” asked Clevinger with surprise. “What are you talking about?”

“Old.”

“I'm not old.”

“You're inches away from death every time you go on a mission. How much older can you be at your age? A half minute before that you were stepping into high school, and an unhooked brassiere was as close as you ever hoped to get to Paradise. Only a fifth of a second before that you were a small kid with a ten-week summer vacation that lasted a hundred thousand years and still ended too soon. Zip! They go rocketing by so fast. How the hell else are you ever going to slow down?” Dunbar was almost angry when he finished.

“Well, maybe it is true,” Clevinger conceded unwillingly in a subdued tone. “Maybe a long life does have to be filled with many unpleasant conditions if it's to seem long. But in that event, who wants one?”

“I do,” Dunbar told him.

“Why?” Clevinger asked.

“What else is there?”

— Joseph Heller, ‘Catch 22’

“ONE OUGHT TO RECOGNIZE that the present political chaos is connected with the decay of language, and that one can probably bring about some improvement by starting at the verbal end. If you simplify your English, you’re freed from the worst follies of orthodoxy. You cannot speak any of the necessary dialects, and when you make a stupid remark it’s stupidity will be obvious, even to yourself. Political language—and with variations this is true of all political parties from Conservatives to Anarchist—is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

— George Orwell

DA EYSTER REPLIES TO RECALL PETITIONERS:

(From the petition now being circulated to recall DA David Eyster):

The answer of the officer sought to be recalled is as follows:

“As your Distnct Attorney for the past 15 years it has been my honor to give my all to protecting the public from crime. A local group sponsoring this recall is unhappy with ihe prosecution of one of the thousands upon thousands of cases that my office has prosecuted. Like all of the other cases, this one case was investigated and referred for prosecution by law enforcement (the Sheriff’s office) and I approved the filing of one of the three charges that the Sheriff recommended. Because the defendants in that case were County employees I brought in an independent prosecutor to prosecute the case. The judge found that the County’s record keeping was flawed and after weighing witness credibility stopped the prosecution before trial. The system worked. The Sheriff’s office did its job, I did my job, the special prosecutor did her job, the defense attorney did his job and the judge did her job. I am proud of my record. I stand on my record, and look forward to completing my term as your District Attorney.

Mark Scaramella notes: Some people would disagree that 1. The case was “referred for prosecution by law enforcement,” because the Cubbison and Kennedy charges originated in the CEO’s office and the investigation, such as it was, was lead by the DA, not law enforcement, and 2. that the DA did his job, because if the DA had done his job he would have realized that there was no probable cause to file the case, much less a felony-chargeable case. The record shows that the case was filed because the DA didn’t like the Auditor’s decisions involving his asset forfeiture expenditures. Also, the fact that various other people involved in the costly case did their jobs has nothing to do with the proposed recall of the District Attorney.

ON LINE COMMENTS RE; PROPOSED RECALL OF DA DAVID EYSTER

Chuck Dunbar: Thank you, Mark S., for again calling Eyster out, and for telling the fuller, more factual version of the story. Eyster tells only the surface of it, lying by omission—as some attorneys do— as to his own history/disputes in the fuller story with Ms. Cubbison.

A large ego— “I’m the District Attorney and I can do as I please”— and petty bureaucratic dramas at play here, underneath Eyster’s glib “explanation.” Brave Ms. Cubbison, she was doing her assigned job, took it seriously. Eyster tried to sideswipe her, ran her down with the power of his office after she called him to task and offended him. She did not deserve that, but he deserves the petition that’s out there. Hope the recall is a success.

Anon1: DA Dave’s response to the recall is more reason to recall him. It’s nothing but a lie!

DA Dave put the wheels in motion, remember he showed up at a BOS meeting instructing the Stupidvisors not to make Cubbison the interim Auditor. Before the combining of the two offices. Did he forget his email constructing the Get Cubbison Plan? He lays out the conspiracy to CEO Antle and Glenn McGourty, and who knows who else he sent the plan to. He first fought recusal in court then recused himself, probably figuring out the case was going to be an embarrassment. He met with the lead investigator at least 12 times, unheard of. Then turned to his own group of investigators. Why? I’ll leave you to figure that out. My guess, DA Dave was leading the investigation from day one. His group of witnesses lied on the stand, mainly Weer and Antle. Those reasons alone got the case thrown out. In other words, DA Dave is not a very good DA or he is complicit. Dave it’s time for you to ride off in the sunset, you have lost your way.

Anon2: Agreed. The guy is a waste of air. It’s sad how moronic some people are.

John Sakowicz: I stand with Dave Eyster. He made one mistake with Cubbison in an otherwise stellar career. Dave gets convictions every time he goes to court. He is a great administrator of his department. He recruits, trains and retains young talent. He motivates by example. His investigators solve crimes, and Dave puts the bad guys in prison. And let’s not forget the overall prosecution “roadmaps” developed by David Eyster for other prosecutors that put psychopaths like Gerald Lester and Charles Diaz in prison for life. Remember them? Lester and Diaz were the two Hells Angels from Vallejo who were found guilty by jury of murdering a Fort Bragg family of four in 1986, acts that included the near decapitation causing death to a 5-year-old child with a hunting knife. It took over 20 years and several mistrials by earlier DAs, but Dave got the convictions of Lester and Diaz, and now Dave Eyster's overall prosecution roadmaps are used by prosecutors throughout California. Dave is a role model. What more can you ask of a DA? And oh yeah…to put it all in context, think of our recent past DAs. Susan Massini, anyone? Or Meredith Lintott? Geez! Bottom line: I feel safer with DA Dave. PS. And while we're at it, let's give Sheriff Kendall some well-deserved recognition for the great job he's doing, too, especially on a tight budget.

Bruce McEwen: When I started at the courthouse they were trying to recall Meredith Lintott, a far more widely reviled DA than Dave. There was a blaze orange sign across the street from her office RECALL LINTOTT in the window of the second story. But it never happened. The only way to dislodge her (and her Chief Deputies, Jill Ravitch and Beth Norman) was to run against her and Eyster had a lot of us backing him in the venture, which wasn’t easy for him because his wife was dead against it. But he ran and won and 15 years later he is far more stolidly ensconced than the immovable Lintott &c ever dreamed of—and Beth and Jill were highly effective prosecutors, Jill having gone on to run Sonoma County’s DA Office. So the petition has a long way to go and outside readership of the mighty AVA. The DA is doing fine. And even at the AVA I doubt the shrillest voices calling for his head have the nerve to come out from behind their fake names and sign it. So I’m taking Eyster for the win … for $10.

Anon1: He willing and knowingly tried to put an innocent person in jail, Chamise Cubbison, because she wouldn’t allow him to commit fraud. I don’t care about his great record when you lack morality. A blow up doll could have run against Lintott and won. If Norm Vroman didn’t pass away Eyster would have never run or stood a chance of beating him. Say what you want about Norm, he had character and knew how to work a crowd. I didn’t always agree with him but loved to have a beer or two with him.

McEwen (to Anon1): I have never said a word about Norm. Go sign the petition; put your name and address where your mouth is, or go piss up a rope.

Mike Jamieson: There are 53,000 voters here and Helen Sizemore and team need to get about 8,200 valid signatures to be checked by the county clerk Katrina B’s own team. The petition can circulate for up to 160 days. Given these numbers, it’s likely going to be tough to get a recall on the ballot. Part of the problem for a recall effort is that the offensive sting of Eyster taking that shockingly unfair action of charging Cubbison and Kennedy will be decreasingly felt by the voters (an assumption which may be very incorrect). And, it’s a singular mistake in a sea of well-regarded actions. I continue to be supportive of Mo Mulheren and Ted Williams even though they made the horrible mistake of going along in a gross injustice. I’m probably the only AVA regular commentator still supporting them but beyond the virtual walls of the AVA the dominant perspective may be more positive re those two.

George Hollister: How about, “I think having an annual safety meeting bash for my staff at The Broiler using asset forfeiture money is a good thing, and Cubbison and Kennedy should never have been charged. Sorry about that. BTW, I am not running again. I am getting too old for this shit.”

Chuck Dunbar: Yes, just some straight-forward, simple honesty would have been welcome in this matter. Big ego guys can’t do that, though, and this farce continues at great taxpayer cost, wasting money that should have gone for more worthy issues.

SUPERVISOR WILLIAMS RESPONDS to Chris Skyhawk’s Coast Chatline repost of our story about the Supes taking six weeks off:

“Chris, and to everyone reading, your ideas are always welcome and every idea gets a fair shake. That said, proposals that increase spending alone are difficult because the county must reduce ongoing costs by ~$16M per year. By law, California counties are required to maintain a balanced budget. Unfortunately, our revenue has not kept pace with the rising costs of providing services and maintaining infrastructure (and new regulations). This fall, we will begin a three-part series outlining what federal cuts and policy shifts could mean locally, starting with health services, an area I am deeply concerned about.”

Mark Scaramella notes: That’s not a response. Not even close. Williams is on vacation even when he’s not.

ACCORDING TO A RECENT PRESS DEMOCRAT ARTICLE about the southern half of Great Redwood Trail (overseen by Sonoma Marin Area Rapid Transit, SMART), the Agency estimates that the agency expects the trail to be built in 20 years and that the total cost of the 300-plus mile trail will be around $5 billion. The Trail Agency also esimates that the project could bring in as much as $100 million a year in increased tourism-related economic activity. Not counting, inflation, their dubious self-serving timing, and the number of miles of trail that actually end up being built, that means that by their own highly speculative numbers, the trail will bring in $2 billion in return for the $5 billion spent.

(Mark Scaramella)

CAPSULE HISTORY

Without Israel, there is no…

Nakba (1948): 750,000 Palestinians ethnically cleansed from their homes, their villages bulldozed, their names erased.

Refugee camps from Lebanon to Jordan: generations born stateless because someone else decided “a land without a people” was available for colonisation.

Sabra & Shatila massacre (1982): where Israel’s allies in Lebanon carried out slaughter under the watchful eyes of the IDF.

Occupation of South Lebanon (1978–2000): spawning Hezbollah as a resistance to invasion and endless bombings.

Golan Heights theft: Syrian land annexed, villages depopulated, water resources seized.

Endless wars on Gaza: Cast Lead, Protective Edge, Guardian of the Walls, “mowing the lawn” of human beings every few years.

Settler-colonial expansion: half a million squatters living on stolen West Bank land, subsidised by the state.

Apartheid wall: strangling Palestinian towns, cutting them off from farms, hospitals, and each other.

Daily humiliation at checkpoints: kids strip-searched, ambulances blocked, lives treated as security risks.

The right of return denied: Palestinians in Chile, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and across the globe barred from their ancestral homes while anyone with a European great-grandparent can “make aliyah.”

The manufactured chaos: Hamas nurtured in its early days as a counterweight to the secular PLO; ISIS and Al-Qaida flourishing in the chaos of Western/Israeli interventions in the region.

The Syrian catastrophe worsened: Israeli airstrikes destabilising Damascus, Golan occupied, refugees piling up.

Lebanon’s fragility: decades of Israeli invasions, air raids, assassinations — the 2006 war flattening entire districts of Beirut.

US empire’s Middle East addiction: Trillions spent, millions displaced, entire countries reduced to rubble — all in the name of “securing Israel.”

And behind it all:

Western complicity: UK’s Balfour Declaration, America’s blank cheque, France’s arms, Germany’s guilt chequebook, the Vatican’s silence.

Corporate complicity: Weapons manufacturers, oil companies, and tech firms profiting from surveillance and war.

Media complicity: CNN, BBC, Fox, Sky, NYT — sanitising apartheid, amplifying “self-defence,” burying Palestinian deaths under euphemisms.

Without Israel… there is no Nakba, no refugee camps, no Sabra & Shatila, no Gaza blockades, no Gaza genocide, no apartheid wall, no daily checkpoint humiliation, no stolen Golan, no bombed-out Beirut, no radicalisation factories, no endless cycle of wars dressed up as “self-defence.”

Without Israel, the Middle East could have been a peaceful place to live in harmony regardless of religion.

A READER WRITES: A quick google search shows that only one lawsuit has been filed by the National Democratic Party against the Trump Administration’s onslaught of executive orders and overreaching policy changes. That one lawsuit? A lawsuit about elections that puts the Democrats at a disadvantage. Nothing about policy, regulation, appointments, or executive orders. Some states and national organizations have filed lawsuits against some of the more outrageous moves of the Trump Administration. But the only thing the national Democratic Party cares enough about to sue over is, essentially, themselves — and their electoral prospects.

ON LINE COMMENTS OF THE WEEK

[1] The best part of Dems is their screaming about Fascists and Authoritarians. Their complete lack of vision and intelligence is truly astounding. I actually have to raise my glass to them. The sheer level of absolute unawareness is something to behold.

[2] You exhibit some intellectually honest skepticism about djt and you’re immediately a TDS-deranged crybaby liberal.

As opposed to the Trump Savior Syndrome (TSS) koolaid guzzlers that put a religion-like faith in the foibles of a man exhibiting less-than-professional behavior with peer nuclear powers.

American exceptionalism at its finest. There’s nothing wrong with caring about THE WAY something is done, and how it reflects on the country.

[3] Adults can do what they want but leave the children alone!

And tell the truth — so called “gender affirming care” is, in fact, the chemical and surgical mutilation of children —including the removal of healthy genitals and cutting off the healthy breasts of teenage girls.

Instead of standing up to the radical trans activist agenda the Humboldt BOS has unanimously embraced it — they are not fit to serve and all should be recalled.

Any so called professional aiding or abetting the chemical and surgical mutilation of children should have their credentials revoked and be prosecuted for child abuse.

Children who have “gender dysphoria” need counseling — they don’t need genital mutilation pushed by unscrupulous “professionals” pushing a radical trans activist agenda.

[4] Exactly. So, I have heard this example: A child comes to their parents and say, “Arrr! I’m a pirate! Mommy, Daddy, I’m a pirate!! You have to call me a pirate from now on!!”

“Okay, honey! That’s great!! You ARE our little pirate! Nobody better argue with you about that!! So, just to support you, we’re going to take you to the doctor and have your eye put out so you can wear a patch! Won’t that be great? After that we’ll have your leg cut off so you will have a real pirate peg leg! We hear you and believe you when you say you are a pirate, and we’ll help you be just that!!

[5] I was a third grader when Kennedy was offed. Our Catholic school put the "then" media feed on our classroom TVs. I was at home and watched Lee Harvey Oswald offed on live TV. I watched the evacuation of Saigon on live TV. Black and white TVs for those of you who want perspective. Old folks like me rely on journalists like Taibbi to try to ensure that our grandchildren will inherit a nation better than what we've lived through,. A tall order but worth fighting for.

[6] I love America. It is my home and always will be come hell or high water. I’m committed until the end of either my existence or America’s existence. However, I believe the people have become corrupted. Not all, but many, if not the majority of the American people live unrighteous lives full of debt, greed, deceit, gluttony, immorality, slothfulness, perversion and decadence. Hence evil in the government has been permitted to thrive for many decades and is still being permitted.

A righteous population would have no tolerance for an evil government. The government of the USA is a bright reflection of the majority of her subjects. I truly believe this. If Americans would right their own ships and correct their own courses everything else, eventually all things would fall in line and evil would be eradicated.

Yes, I dream.

[7] You don't understand, this journalist that Israel killed was a terrorist. So were the other 230 journalists. So were all the doctors and aid workers. So were all the ambulance crews. So were all the teachers and academics. So were all the children…