Anderson Valley Generosity: Awards Ceremony For AV Panther High School, Class Of 2025

On April 22nd beginning at 6 PM the Anderson Valley High School held their Awards Ceremony and catered Mexican dinner in the gym. Local chef Libby Favela and her crew served their famous (and delicious) tacos along with sides of rice, beans and salad. Following the meal, first year principal Heath McNerney welcomed proud parents and expectant students with Soleil Cornejo as translator.

Class Salutatorian Soleil Cornejo was the first student honored, followed by Emilia Bennett, Valedictorian. Next came the students who earned the Golden State Seal of Biliteracy. These students will be distinguished by wearing a white cord on graduation day: Keily Espinoza, Soleil Cornejo, Natalie Marcum-Soto, Dariana Perez-Reyes, Toyo Yeliz, Cinthia Garcia-Parra and Diego Torales-Medina. The highest honor, the Golden State Seal of Merit, went to Emilia Bennett.

Mr. McNerney took the podium again to explain that the Career Pathways Awards requires 300 hours of participation in a particular field. Music teacher Sarah Crisman told us that she was proud to present awards to two students who she had worked with in the performing arts since 5th grade: Diego Torales-Medina and Julian Ochoa-Rocha. Teacher David Ballantine took the podium to present the Woodworking and Construction Pathway to Omar and Steven Rhoades. Teacher Ruby Suarez congratulated a team of high-powered math students including Dariana Perez-Reyes, Soleil Cornejo, Brissa Mendoza, Keily Espinoza, Natalie Marcum-Soto and Natalie Lopez-Mendoza. Ruby told them that their accomplishment went beyond mastery of mathematics. They also learned that they can do really hard things and problem solve using analytic thinking. She told them life is full of problems and thinkingl reason and logic are great tools. Inspirationally, she said, “You have learned the beauty of patterns, the satisfaction of a well-solved equation and the elegance of math.” Veteran agriculture teacher Beth Swehla presented the Agriscience Pathway awards to students who completed 3 or 4 years of agriculture classes with distinction: Emilia Bennett, Soleil Cornejo, Julian Ochoa-Rocha, Natalie Marcum- Soto, Natalie Lopez-Mendoza and Keily Espinoza.

Moving on from the honors portion of the program to the scholarship section, Principal McNerney introduced Marcela Mendoza and Kathy Cortez, both school district employees, who awarded their scholarships for $100 to Natalie Marcum-Soto. Retired Air Force Col. Curtis Frost presented the $2,000 American Legion award which goes to a student with an armed services member in the family to Kiely Espinoza. Robert Sites awarded the Lion’s Club scholarships for $2,500 each to Cinthia Garcia-Parra and Julian Ochoa-Rocha. Teacher Casey Farber-Folz awarded two $1,000 Scholarships from the Yorkville Community Benefits Association to Cinthia Garcia-Parra and Natalie Marcum-Soto. The Anderson Valley Grange awarded Natalie Marcum-Soto $2,000. Luis Espinoza from the AV Sports Boosters gave awards to Natalie Marcum-Soto and Luis Perez.

Sandra Nimmons and Wynne Nord were on hand to present $1000 each to three young women: Keily Espinoza, Natalie Marcum-Soto and Cinthia Garcia-Parra. Jo Athey of the Anderson Valley Unity Club awarded five scholarships: Lola Brodie and Soliel Cornejo each received $1,500, Natalie Marcum-Soto and Dariana Perez each received $1,000 and Brissa Mendoza received $500.

Art instructor Cora Hubbert distributed the Anderson Valley Arts Association Awards: Emilia Bennett, $3,500; Natalie Lopez, $3,500; Keily Espinoza, $2,000; Lola Brodie, $1,000; and Miguel Marron, $1000. Teacher Arthur Folz representing the Anderson Valley Teachers Association awarded Natalie Marcum-Soto and Keily Espinoza $1,000 each. The Michael Shapiro Business Scholarship for $1,000 was presented by Nat Corey-Moran and went to Keily Espinoza. The Cheri Fish Memorial scholarships also presented by Nat went to Cinthia Garcia-Parra $1,000 for 4 years; Natalie Marcum-Soto, $500 for 4 years; Emilia Bennett, $500 for 4 years; Diego Torales- $500 for 2 years plus two more years at a 4-year school.

The William Sterling Memorial Scholarships were presented by Alondra and Esmeralda Espinoza for $500 each going to Soliel Cornejo, Natalie Marcum-Soto and Keily Espinoza. The Anderson Valley Winegrowers Scholarships presented by Jo Athey went to Keily Espinoza, $3,000; Cinthia Garcia-Parra- $2,000; Emilia Bennett, $1,000; and Julian Ochoa-Rocha- $1,000.

The Anderson Valley Education Foundation awards were presented by Tere, Sally Ann and Linnea as follows: Cesar Benitez, $250; Diego Benitez- $500; Angel Guerrero, $1,200; Brissa Mendoza, $1,200; Diego Torales-Median, $1,200; Juan Vasquez, $1,200; Edwin Magana, $2000; Luis Perez, $2000; Bridselda Camarillo-Balandran, $2,500; Fatima Cruz, $3,500; Emilia Bennett- $4,000; Ashley Garibay-Espinoza, $4,000; Cinthia Garcia-Parra, $4,000; Keily Espinoza, $4,000;, Natalie Lopez-Mendoza, $4,000; Soliel Cornejo, $5,000; Natalie Marcum-Soto, $5,000; Julian Ochoa-Rocha, $5,000; Dariana Perez-Reyes, $5,000. The Redwood Coast K-16 Collaborative presented their scholarship to Ashley Garibay-Espinoza.

The final awards of the night came from Robert Mailer Anderson and Nicola Miner. Briselda and Ashley, $5,000 each; Angel, Juan, Edwin, Diego and Brissa, $1000 each for 2 years, $8,000 for 2 years; Natalie Lopez-Mendoza, Keily Espinoza, Julian Ochoa-Rocha, Fatima, Emilia, Cinthia, Dariana, Soliel each $5,000 for 4 years; Natalie Marcum-Soto, $5,000 for 4 years.

Taken altogether it is a spectacular amount of money and support for the futures and the dreams of the young people of Anderson Valley. Blessings upon all the generous benefactors and best of luck to the graduates as they move forward into their adult lives, with the support of the people of Anderson Valley.