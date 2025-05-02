Yorkville Spring Fling

Last Saturday, April 26, the Yorkville Community celebrated their annual Spring Fling. This year was special as it included the unveiling of their brand spanking new community identity brand.

Attached to the rear of the almost brand spanking new firehouse extension are giant letters spelling out “Yorkville” in bold relief.

Each letter was painted by a different Yorkville artist. Tom Rodrigues celebrated grapes and wine. Adrian Card honored The Pomo Indians who came before us. Paula Gray painted local fauna and a shout out to the seamstresses of Yorkville. Curtis Frost saluted our “downtown” and fire department. Sterling Hoffman painted ( to come).

They all collaborated on a slice of Redwood forest. So next time you are flying down Highway 128 on your way through Yorkville headed to Boonville or points south take a gander to your left (or right) as you pass the Yorkville post office/community center and fire station to see our proud new letters on display. If you hit just the right time of the day you might even see each letter neatly “drop shadowed” by the setting sun.