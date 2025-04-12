Valley People 4/12/2025

PETIT TETON FARM

Free: organic asparagus starts, organic Seascape strawberry starts

Fresh now: chard, kale, broccolini, herbs, mizuna mustard All the preserved foods from jams to pickles, soups to hot sauces, made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from perfectly raised pigs and cows. Stewing hens and Squab are also available at times. Contact us for what's available at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com.

MARY ZEEBLE (Philo)

We will have a two bedroom apartment available May 1. $1500 per month plus utilities. It's got a full bathroom, and full kitchen with stove & fridge. Bedrooms are about 10x10 and living room is about 15'x20'. Nice views, great neighbors, plenty of parking, free shared laundry, shared garden & greenhouse, trails to hike on, within walking distance of downtown Philo. Credit check and references required. $1500 first months rent + $1500 security deposit required. Cat friendly. Thanks!

SAFFRON FRASER

Otto Fraser got a raise. His brother Angus was there to pin him.

Of course he's humble about all of it. But I'm proud of him. The young man has follow through. So great so see this picture with Meghan and Angus by his side. Go Blue, go!

ZOE ROSE, Boonville:

If it was you who was speeding and just hit my dog on AV Way and killed it in front of my kids and didn’t even stop, I hope you have the day you deserve!!

JOHN TOOHEY (AV Athletic Director)

I don’t want to scare everyone, but April 20 is fast approaching.

That’s the day that Donald Trump will pretend to receive a fake report as to whether he should invoke the Insurrection Act, a fast pathway to martial law, over his fake and fabricated immigration crisis.

If the report says yes, and it will, hold fast.

Expect armed forces in our communities holding us hostage and destroying what’s left of our sense of community. Our sense of America.

VIOLET CARPELLO RENICK enjoyed the reminiscences of the late Maurice Tindall collected from his columns in Homer Mannix's Anderson Valley Advertiser. Tindall, the valley old, old, old timer, also served as our justice court judge. Violet, among the few native people remaining in Mendocino County who grew up in a Pomo-speaking home, this one on Anderson Creek across the road from Evergreen Cemetery, remembers as a child shopping at the old Tindall Market in Boonville where her grandfather, Frank Luff, spoke a dialect of Pomo with Tindall.

Old Tindall's Market

“Maurice Tindall was the only white man my grandfather knew who could speak our language,” Violet recalls. I will always enjoy Violet's remark to an uppity old timer who was bragging about her seniority in The Valley. “Well,” Violet said in a quiet voice of ultimate triumph, “my family has been here for 10,000 years.”

WHILE we're working the ethnic beat here, this from the January 29, 1887 edition of the Mendocino Beacon: “China New Years was celebrated by the Celestials of this place in a very enthusiastic manner. From Saturday morning until Monday night there was almost a constant fusillade of fire-crackers and bombs.”

IT WAS THESE “Celestials” who hand dug the Navarro Cistern which provides the perfectly sweet and pure water enjoyed by several Deepend households to this day. Chinese also hand dug the Skunk line tunnel outside Fort Bragg and, with Jim Armstrong, the Eel Diversion Tunnel at Potter Valley.

GRANDSON is in Cuba with the Marin Jr. All-Stars playing their Cuban age-equivalents.

I'm surprised Marin is holding their own. I expected them to get routed simply because Cuba is such a hotbed of baseball players, but coaching is so good these days even 12 and 13-year-olds are fundamentally sound. Grandson loves Havana, and loves the food — variations of rice and beans considered austere by commenters on Cuba. If I'm even luckier he'll come home a socialist!

SUE MARCOTT

We are Sue and Kris Marcott. Our family moved to Philo in 1962 and helped restore and manage an old restaurant that Mom named “The Last Resort.” From there, we moved to Boonville and ran “The Valley Inn,” which is now The Buckhorn.

The following year, our folks purchased Witherell’s Grocery Store & gas station in Yorkville and turned it into a Mexican restaurant, appropriately named “Leo’s Yorkvilla.” Many may remember the tacos and Dad’s endless floor show. Mom (Barbara) was the cook and Dad kept everyone entertained. Dad also became the postmaster for a few years and was known as the Mayor of Yorkville.

We drove to AVHS in our purple Model A. We were cheerleaders and on the Pep Squad, where we made lifelong friends, who we still keep in contact with.

In 2015, Sue moved back to the old homestead and worked at the Yorkville Market (previously Leo’s Yorkvilla) for several years. She currently plays keyboard with “Dean Titus and the Bootjack 5.” Kris lives in Monterey and visits monthly.

We are forever grateful to have been able to grow up in this beautiful valley and we wouldn’t change a thing.

MIKE MCPHEE:

In Honor of the NCAA Tournament otherwise known as “March Madness,” here is the AV Panthers Varsity Team for 1978…

Top Row: L-R Chris Hayward, Randy Yates, Charles Davis, Nick Rossi, and Chris Martin, Bottom Row, L-R: Kameah-Aki Barnette (Known as “Beaver”), Bryan Wyant, Gary Abbott, and Myself, Not pictured was Gene Waggoner, our Head Coach. We came in 2nd in League Play, losing only 2 games to the same opponent, Mendocino..

PATTY LIDDY: AV VILLAGE UPDATE

I was just made aware that the Yorkville Spring Fling is for Yorkville residents only. I'm sorry for any confusion!

Also, I wanted to find out if people are interested in getting transportation for the presentation on A-fib care:

RENEE LEE (AV Senior Center Director)

AV Senior is looking for a local band willing to donate/play at our fundraiser BBQ on June 21, 2025. Hours are 4-7 pm at the AV Senior Center/Veterans Building in Boonville. We can’t afford to pay but the band gets a free delicious dinner prepared by AV Lions Club. Please PM (facebook) with any leads. Thank you!

OLIVIA ALLEN (Philo):

Hey everyone! I'm seeing a lot of weed-whacking and mowing going on, and I wanted to share this PSA about how vital our native grasses and flowers are to pollinators and the other living critters! I hope people will hold off for at least a few more weeks or even until things start to get brown. There's no real need to do it now, and the bugs really need it natural. Our pollinators have been a sensitive group for a long time, but native bees are dying at an alarming rate right now. Anything we can do to support them is crucial.

Plus it looks so much better along the road to have the natural prairie instead of mowed with dead grass on top and dirt showing through. And of course chemicals pesticides like Roundup should please please never be used!

AV BREWING: The Beer is Back and Under New Ownership!

Hibernation is Over!

We’re excited to announce the dawning of a new chapter here at Anderson Valley Brewing! Local entrepreneur Jason McConnell, is going to be leading the fantastic team, we all love, at AVBC through some exciting new projects — as well as bringing back some old favorites, and ensuring we retain the soul and quality of our legacy.

Jason comes with decades of experience in the wine industry, and a passion for community-focused events. We’ll be ramping up live music, bringing in even more bahl gorms, and making sure there’s always something for everyone!

Sunday, April 13th 1pm-4pm Come on out to meet Jason!

We’re kicking things off with a bahl tidrick this coming Sunday, April 13th — join us for live music from Adam Manus 1pm-4pm. Adam will also be performing at the Beer Fest (which is only a month away, grab your tickets!) — you won’t want to miss it.

There will be complimentary BBQ to accompany those delicious ales! Come by. Say hi. And partake in the new adventure.

(avbc.com)