Valley People 4/3/2025

I WANT TO THANK the whole Community and the people who supported us all this time, thank you very much!

Yeanette, a great warrior, left us Thursday.

On behalf of my family, I thank you infinitely for keeping them in your prayers.

(Facebook post)

JOB OPPORTUNITY AT NAVARRO GENERAL STORE

Weekends PT possibly moving into full time work. Call Dave at 707-895-9445. Cashier, deli, stocking . . .

REMEMBERING THE OLD BOONVILLE AUDITORIUM

Even though I was just a kid at the time, I was so bummed when they tore down that neat old auditorium. It had balconies and a stage as big, if not as big, as the one at the high school. I was even more sad when they built that horrible replacement we have there today.

Jeff Burroughs

Ed Note: We have this photo of the old fairgrounds . It was a rambling wooden affair, but to my eye, beautiful, replaced natch by the present eyesore.

BOONVILLE HOTEL:

We are getting ready to host the Anderson Valley Education Foundation annual Sunday supper fundraiser Boonville Hotel on Sunday, April 13th! We hope you can join us for a beautiful meal and come learn all about the great programs being done to expand educational opportunities for the youth of our sweet valley!

PUMP RESTORER WANTED

Wondering if there is anyone in Nor-Cal who restores/renovates these old gas pumps, not to working order….just stripped, clearcoated and re-assembled?

The big glass cylinder is a bit daunting to remove, and the frame is bent a bit. we are in Boonville, south Mendocino Co.

HOME INVASIONS are expedited by Google Earth. Googling Boonville, for instance, you cannot only see the grows, you can easily figure out their addresses. Home invasions also still occur year-round these days because there are so many indoor grows. The indoor grows, of course, aren’t visible by satellite, but they’re just as prevalent as their outdoor cousins.

DEPUTY SQUIRES once said that the Boonville home invasions were the same extended family taking turns home invading each other.

BILL KIMBERLIN:

As high school boys in Boonville we wore Levi pants and as a point of honor, never washed them. This meant that when removed they would almost stand-up by themselves. Of course we had already had them "pegged" at a small Italian tailor shop near what is now called, "Railroad Square" in Santa Rosa.

Pegged meant that the pant legs were nearly form fitted to our legs. I imagine that the poor kids had their mothers do this, as I know one whose mother ironed his T-Shirts. That, I could not even image as it trumped us all.

This was a sign to me that maybe there was more to people than I realized. When I came to the Valley from Marin County, I wondered where all the houses with swimming pools were and why the mill workers were living in shacks.

I still wonder why those same children from those shacks still today write about how idyllic there childhoods were playing on the dirt roads outside the mill shacks. Apparently, not knowing you are poor can be a great equalizer.

THE PRE-RECORDED telephone message from Thurston Autoplaza yesterday told me that they had dozens of “pre-loved vehicles” for sale. I guess that means they cost at least $1,000 more than the equivalent used car. Or maybe more than that if you factor in the new auto tariffs. (Mark Scaramella)

AV BREWING:

We’re excited to announce a new chapter in Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s life, with a change in ownership to local entrepreneur Jason McConnell. Jason takes the helm with decades of experience in the wine industry, and a passion for local events and high-quality drinks. This will be an era of innovation and rejuvenation, while remaining true to the amazing brews you’ve come to know and love over the years! We can’t wait to see you at Beer Fest – and if you’re passing through, swing in to Beer Park and say hi!