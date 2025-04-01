Balloon Man Speaks [Nov 2007]

Editor,

An Insulted Balloon Guy (now eerily close to middle-aged man) wants to inform you, that he takes offense at you calling his hand-made and carefully planned balloon design—”patchwork.” Also hoping you’ll give me the opportunity to get the record straight on a few things misrepresented in the “Valley People” Section on November 9:

BALLOONIST Kevin Herschman, who spent a few weeks in Anderson Valley recently taking locals up, up and away, moved his balloon barnstorming tour to Willits, announcing upon his arrival a promise to “stay awhile.” But he might not be all that welcome because on November 6th the Willits-Little Lake fire department received “a frantic call” that a hot air balloon had crashed near the end of Muir Mill Road outside of Willits. CDF and Little Lake fire crews mounted an all-out emergency response, replete with multiple fire engines and a fleet of emergency services vehicles. An ambulance from Ukiah was also dispatched. When the responders arrived on scene, they found Mr. Herschman calmly packing up his balloon. “What’s the problem?” Herschman asked. All he’d done was land in an empty field.

THE BALLOON GUY is back, and there are more than a few people in the Navarro area not particularly happy to see him. Last Thursday, Balloon Guy apparently launched himself aloft in his battered basket and patchwork balloon from somewhere on Gschwend Road, drifting up The Valley toward Philo while his rasta dude assistant followed along on 128 in a full-size pick-up truck. As Balloon Guy flew heedlessly low and slow at elevations estimated by witnesses “as tree top level,” pregnant ewes in two pastures were startled into full gallops, and pregnant ewes are not supposed to run, and boy o boy were some ranchers hot, with one threatening to “crank off a couple of rounds at that nut’s balloon if he comes over us again.”