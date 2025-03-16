Victim/Witness Services In Mendocino County

Athena Bolton

Athena Bolton is the Victim Advocate/Victim Witness Assistant for the office of the District Attorney in Mendocino County. She was the guest speaker at Anderson Valley’s Unity Club on Thursday, March 6th. Sheriff Matt Kendall introduced her by commenting that she has an excellent reputation in law enforcement helping them deal with domestic issues. He told us that these are some of the most volatile situations and can be very dangerous unless skillfully defused. Ms. Bolton’s mandate is to support both victims and witnesses through what is a often a complicated and intimidating process.

The audience was riveted when she shared her personal story. As a young girl she was in a violent abusive relationship. Turning to Project Sanctuary in Fort Bragg for help, she made a vow that when she became stronger she would work to help others who were trapped and in danger. As good as her word, she continued working with Project Sanctuary as a volunteer when her life became more stable. Eventually she was hired by the Project and went on to help many others while her reputation as an advocate grew.

The District Attorney’s Office and Law Enforcement was well aware of her accomplishments and offered her a position designed specifically to her skills. She now has twenty years of experience behind her. The Sheriff pointed out that the D.A. has a conviction rate of over 90% in these cases.

There is a clearly written brochure published by the District Attorney’s office outlining the services of the Victim/Witness Assistance Program. Their main goals are to reduce trauma and insensitive treatment of victims/witnesses and to assist them in participating in the criminal justice system (while improving the system’s understanding of the victim’s needs).

Program Services include crisis intervention by helping the victims/witnesses cope with the emotional trauma following a crime. Emergency assistance for victims makes arrangements and payments for emergency medical, food, clothing, childcare and temporary lodging. Referrals are provided to appropriate community resources. Support services for both translation and transportation are available. Orientation to the criminal justice system whereby victims/witnesses are helped to understand the system, obtain case information, find support during pre-court interviews and court appearances, counseling for employers of victims on their needs and help retrieving property taken in evidence. The victim compensation program helps eligible victims apply to the California State Victim Compensation and Government Claims Board for incurred and on going out of pocket expenses. The brochure describes in some detail how eligibility for compensation is determined.

Tremendously personable, Athena is completely approachable and very down to earth. It is easy to see how she would put her clients at ease and help them build the confidence they need to move forward with their lives. Touchingly, she was actually nervous to speak before the Unity Club but her reservations melted away as she warmed to her subject, one she is obviously passionate about and totally committed to. The District Attorney’s Office is lucky to have her, as are the people of Mendocino County.

If you are a victim or a witness to a domestic incident or if you have questions about the process you can contact Athena Bolton at: (707) 964-5624 or (707) 961-2651. Her office is at the Justice Center at 700 Franklin Street in Fort Bragg 95437 and her email is Bolton@mendocinocounty.gov.

To report an emergency call 911. To report a crime or other non-emergency call the Ukiah Sheriff’s Office at 707/463-4086; the Ukiah police at 707/463-6262, the Willits Police at 707/459-6122, or the Fort Bragg Police at 707/964-0200.