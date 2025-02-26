Judge Tosses Cubbison Criminal Case

Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman on Tuesday dismissed a contentious criminal case against suspended Mendocino County Auditor Chamise Cubbison and former Payroll Manager Paula June Kennedy, ending a politically laced prosecution that spanned two years.

Chamise Cubbison

Civil attorneys for Cubbison, a 16-year county veteran, said Tuesday evening they will push for her return as the elected Mendocino County Auditor/Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector now that she is free of the criminal case.

San Francisco attorney Therese Cannata said, “On behalf of Ms. Cubbison, we will be demanding immediate reinstatement.”

Cannata said Cubbison, who was suspended from her $176,000 post without pay and benefits in October 2023, also will vigorously pursue her pending civil lawsuit against the County Board of Supervisors for denying her due process.

Cubbison’s potential for collecting significant civil damages from the county including attorney fees, loss of wages and benefits, and professional reputation is increased with the court’s dismissal of the criminal case.

The financial stakes are high.

DA prosecution and County costs defending against the civil litigation are already estimated to be 3-4 times the $68,000 in disputed extra pay paid to Kennedy for work during the Covid pandemic that DA David Eyster claimed in October 2023 amounted to felony misappropriation of public funds.

Eyster stepped up the ante for taxpayers when within four months of accusing Cubbison of criminal misconduct he chose to hire outside prosecutor Traci Carrillo of Santa Rosa at the rate of $400 per hour to try the case. Civil attorneys defending the County Board of Supervisors already have billed about $120,000 in fees and services.

Cubbison had retained out of pocket noted Sonoma County defense attorney Chris Andrian and his investigator Chris Reynolds to fight Eyster’s criminal charges.

Tuesday’s dismissal was a stinging defeat for Eyster, who Cubbison supporters believe targeted her for challenging him over DA’s office spending. Eyster supported a plan to merge the county’s two key financial offices in apparent hope of knocking Cubbison from her position. When the disputed internal pay issue surfaced, Eyster acted, turning his own team of investigators on the case after the Sheriff’s Office turned over its results.

For Cubbison, Tuesday’s dismissal was a big victory and vindication for being the target of board critics besides Eyster. Cubbison risked a criminal record after she refused Eyster’s original offer to only face a misdemeanor charge if she resigned her post.

From the beginning the Cubbison case was complicated by Eyster’s contentious relationship with the Auditor, and two other Auditors who served before her.

Cubbison ran afoul of Eyster after she challenged DA office spending, including for expenses for staff dinners he labeled “training sessions.” Eyster retaliated by successfully blocking her interim appointment as Auditor in 2021 after publicly denouncing her at a board meeting. When the disputed extra pay for Kennedy surfaced, Eyster had his own team of investigators do follow up work before filing formal criminal charges against her.

Cubbison, her civil attorneys, and her supporters believe Eyster targeted her even though circumstances surrounding the alleged criminal case were fuzzy from the beginning.

Sheriff Lt. Andrew Porter, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, came under scrutiny during the preliminary hearing. Porter acknowledged on the witness stand that he had access to county emails and other documentation when he started to probe the Kennedy extra pay but he did not act to preserve them. Within months it was discovered that the county email archival system had collapsed, throwing case documentation efforts into disarray. Eventually many documents were retrieved but no one could determine what relevant material might be missing.

Then in recent days documentation issues took another turn when it was learned that top county officials and former Auditor Lloyd Weer in fact had been provided regular bi-monthly reports since 2019 showing Kennedy had been open about using a miscellaneous county pay code to add extra money to her own paycheck.

During testimony at the preliminary hearing, Weer, CEO Antle and others said they were unaware of the payments but the internal payroll documents produced by the DA’s office at the last minute showed otherwise.

Moorman said in fact Kennedy had been transparent in her actions.

“If anybody had read the reports, it was clear what she was doing. She was transparent about a serious pay issue that no one at the management level had resolved,” said Moorman.

Moorman said she believed Cubbison did not know the details of a likely extra pay arrangement made between Kennedy and Weer.

Cubbison in fact acted as a “whistleblower” when she informed the County Counsel’s Office of threatened legal action by Kennedy if her chronic pay issues were not resolved, according to Moorman.

Moorman said, “She did the right thing. She did not try to cover anything up.”

Moorman placed evidentiary problems at the feet of Lt. Porter, who she felt had acted unprofessionally about the white-collar crimes issues involved.

“He failed to preserve email evidence when he had access to it before the system collapsed,” said Moorman. “The system collapse wasn’t his fault but his failure to preserve evidence when he had access was,” said Moorman.

The judge also found that the investigator didn’t follow up on questionable issues relating to retired Auditor Weer, and Kennedy.

Moorman was scornful of Weer’s role in the case, and his denial on the witness stand that he might have let Kennedy think she had permission to use the obscure county pay code to reimburse herself, a salaried employee, for the chronic hours she was putting in.

“I don’t believe him,” declared Moorman. The judge cited Weer’s evasive answers as a prosecution witness, and his “defensive demeanor.”

Moorman spoke scornfully about “willful ignorance” shown by county officials who testified during the preliminary hearing they didn’t know anything about the obscure County pay code Kennedy was accused of using to pay herself.

Moorman said the exculpatory evidence turned over by District Attorney Chief Investigator Andrew Alvarado during the final days of the hearing only underscored in her mind how “transparent” the defendants had been about events leading up to Eyster’s decision to file felony charges.

The documents showed that county payroll reports faithfully detailed how Kennedy’s extra pay had been distributed widely to administrators including CEO Darcie Antle and her staff over a three-year period yet no one questioned why.

“It was all there if anyone had bothered to take a look,” said Moorman.

Moorman’s decision to dismiss the criminal case brought relief to the faces of Cubbison, Kennedy and their lawyers. They hugged each other after Moorman finished her statement, and declared the case dismissed.

Public Defender FredRicco McCurry had asked Moorman to toss out the case against Kennedy “in the interest of justice.”

“There is no evidence of any criminal intent. There is only evidence that this employee worked herself into a state of exhaustion,” said McCurry.

McCurry added, “The taxpayers still owe her for work done under very difficult circumstances.”

Cubbison lawyer Andrian said the judge “did the right thing here.”

“There was no evidence to take this case to trial,” said Andrian.

Prosecutor Traci Carrillo said she respected Moorman’s decision “based on how the evidence came out and the various issues that presented themselves.”

“This is exactly the type of case that sometimes needs to simply play out and be challenged at a preliminary hearing in a transparent manner (versus a grand jury proceeding) to further evaluate the totality of the evidence,” said Carrillo.

CHRIS SKYHAWK: Something good happened Tuesday. A good woman was exonerated. She was set up for failure by our Board of Supervisors. Everyone knew combining Auditor-Controller with the Treasurer-Tax Collector was a recipe for failure. It’s FAR too much for one office. And despite her valiant efforts, she has been made a scapegoat. It’s shameful and Exhibit A on why we have a failing county. Again, our Board of Supervisors including Ted Williams should be ashamed of themselves. They won’t be, but at least they’ve been rebuked.