Announcements 2/21/2025

PALMA TOOHEY GETS WELL-DESERVED AWARD

On Monday, February 17, 2025, Anderson Valley Lions Club and Lions Club International presented Palma Toohey with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

Pictured: Club President Eric Bloyd, Palma Toohey and Bill Holcomb

This is the first time this prestigious award has been bestowed upon a local member. In 1973, Lions Clubs International created the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to honor individuals who demonstrate exceptional service within their local club and community. Bill Holcomb, AV Lions member for over 50 years and Palma’s father, did the honors of presenting Palma with the plaque.

Other AV Lions members were recognized for their years of service with the club as well; Christine Clark for 35 years, Terry Ryder Sites for 15 and Renee Wyant Lee for 10 years. Congratulations to all!

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in more than 48,000 clubs worldwide. Founded in 1917, Lions are best known for fighting blindness, but Lions also care for the environment, feed the hungry, fight childhood cancer, and provide diabetes awareness and prevention. LCI will help to achieve its mission by empowering youth to inspire diverse communities to service. Locally, our Lions Club chairs fundraisers for local non-profits, awards scholarships to the local graduates, sponsors youth academic and atheltic endeavors and supports many other charities.

If you are interested in learning more or joining Anderson Valley Lions Club, they meet every third Monday of the month at 6 pm at the Anderson Valley Grange in Philo.

OLIVIA ALLEN

Hey there friends,

I haven't shared an update about my dad, Bill Allen, in a while.

It's an ongoing journey, often times a battle. Because he only has MediCal (his MediCare coverage has run out) he is less attractive for admission to skilled nursing facilities. Once we eventually get to where we want to be, he won't have therapy covered by insurance, so that will have to come out of pocket. I shared a detailed update on our fundraising page, if you'd care to be updated. Thank you all so much for your support over the last 2+ years, we cannot thank you enough. The journey continues. I know things are scary and hard and financially tight right now, but if you wouldn't mind donating what you can and sharing this fundraiser around, we would so appreciate it! Every little bit helps: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/21595/ (If you click “See All” at the top of the facebook page, the update drops down in a neater format)

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

We hope you had a wonderful time as a family over the four-day weekend! Both Anderson Valley Elementary School and Anderson Valley Jr/Sr High enjoyed Valentine’s festivities last week. At AVES, Valentine art was all around and our youngest students enjoyed making their goodie bags. At AV Jr/Sr High students enthusiastically celebrated Spirit Week.

Kindergarteners enjoying Valentine’s Day learning activities

February is also Black History Month. Did you know….

In 1870, the 15th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing the right to vote in the USA, regardless of race

In 1954, the Supreme court unanimously struck down segregation in public schools, sparking the civil rights movement.

Rosa Parks helped to ignite the civil rights movement in the USA when she refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955.

Many black scientists and inventors have made our lives better, including: Garrett Morgan (traffic light), George Washington Carver (peanut innovations), Marie Van Brittan Brown (home security systems), and Ktherine Johnson (mathematician crucial to NASA’s early space missions).

District Updates…

DLAC & Information About Immigration & Student Privacy

We hope to see you there!

When: February 20, 2025 at

Where: AVES Cafeteria at 5:00-6:15

English Invitation

Spanish Invitation

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Mendocino County Office of Education: Immigration Resource Page

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights” (English | Spanish | Additional Languages

Congratulations to Our FFA Public Speaking Champions!

FFA Public Speakers and their awards

On February 11, 19 AV FFA members participated in the Mendo-Lake Section FFA Public Speaking Contests at Mendocino College.

Three members memorized and presented the FFA Creed.

Three members memorized and presented the FFA Creed in Spanish.

Three members participated in Impromptu Speaking.

Three members presented their prepared six minute speech on an agricultural topic.

Seven members developed a cover letter and resume to participate in the Job Interview contest.

Results are:

Impromptu Speaking - Zoe 1st place, Aliya 3rd place,

Prepared Public Speaking - Samantha 3rd place,

Spanish FFA Creed, Blue Division- Mariluna 1st place.

These FFA members are advancing to the North Coast Regional contests!

Ms. Swehla and Mr. Bautista are so proud of ALL these FFA members for their willingness to step up their leadership skills!

We love to see parents at our events, supporting their kids. If you would like to be more involved, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet.

Mr. Ramalia and Mr. McNerney enjoying the Wild Things assemblies on February 7th

We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,