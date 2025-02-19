Dylanology

I recently got an email from a man in Italy named Mauricio Acerbo. At first it puzzled me because my memory is now a colander. I thought I’d once written a review of Bob Dylan’s album “Rough & Rowdy Ways,” not the piece referred to in the email. Here's our exchange:

MA: Dear Fred, I read your article of yours on Bob Dylan and Karl Marx in Counterpunch . I'm a communist and at the same time an admirer of Dylan. So I would like to understand better. I have always had the feeling that during the 1960s Dylan went -as happened to so many in recent decades- from an idealistic enthusiasm for the causes championed by communists, to a crisis resulting from a growing awareness of the crimes of Stalinism. I see this shift in Dylan in the 1965 records with electric guitars. It seems to me that Dylan moved from the initial inspiration of personalities like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger to a critical vision like that of Allen Ginsberg. Not surprisingly, Ginsberg appreciated the electric turn and the lyrics that were no longer immediately political but much more “beat.” The beat poets - Kerouac and Ginsberg - had been communists but had moved away from Marxism-Leninism by the late 1940s. It seems to me that Dylan contemporarily discovered anti-communist (it would be better to say anti-Stalinist) literature, the Koestler quote in It's alright ma (Darkness at the break of noon) being evidence of this.

FG: The parents of his girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, were CPers, and Suze influenced him for sure. His friend Dave Van Rank was a Trotsky fan, so he would have gotten an exposure to that perspective, too. Koestler's book was a bestseller when we were coming of age. Bob might have heard the phrase and grabbed it without having read the book.



MA: We could see his changes from 1964 onward in lyrics as a leap beyond an overly zdanovian version dl the role of popular song. but in this in addition to the beat generation he may also have been inspired by the avant-garde tradition of twentieth-century communist artists. i have read that he was fond of Pablo Picasso's painting. It seems to me, however, that - as in Ginsberg's case - distancing oneself from Communism did not mean abandoning progressive positions and even courageous stances. This is evidenced by songs such as “George Jackson”

FG: Homage to Leadbelly. Probably written in 15 minutes.



MA: Or “Hurricane”

FG: Great song. You don't have to be a Marxist to denounce police frame-ups.

MA: Or in the 1980s “Unions sundown.”

FG: Now that's an explicitly political song. And there's another song, maybe on Tempest, where the boss wants to hire "the cheapest labor money can buy." Meaning… Dylan understands capitalism as well as Drs Gramsci and Marcuse ever did.

MA: In short, as Ginsberg wrote in the liner notes to Desire, Dylan has periodically returned to writing “songs of redemption.” From what you write, however, it seems to me that you intend to argue that our poet has become a religious reactionary.

FG: Not my point at all. I think he knows where it's at.

MA: I confess that the records of the Christian religious turn I have never listened to carefully.



FG: They are some of the most radical politically. "When you gonna wake up?"

MA: I would like to understand your opinion better. Let me conclude by saying that I am a democratic communist in the Italian tradition of Antonio Gramsci and as Herbert Marcuse wrote I think that a democratic communism other than Stalinist and post-Stalinist communism is possible, which I would more correctly call state socialism with its corollary of Marxist-Leninist ideology.

FG: Here's a piece about Dylan's politics way back when: https://www.counterpunch.org/2022/11/24/highway-66-revisited/ From where are you writing? Are you a student? A worker? Have you read Elena Ferrante? If so, what do you think? I never met him but I think of Bob Dylan as My Brilliant Friend.



MA: I'm the national secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party of Italy (http://www.rifondazione.it/). I have always been a music lover and for decades a radio host and DJ. In 1980 I founded a communist youth club named in honoring Wood Guthrie. Even though I was a boy in the era of punk and post-punk, I have always cultivated a parallel interest in the music of the 1960s. I always saw for example the Dylan of 1965 as an antelitteram punk. I have always had a particular interest for the history of your workers movement, the Beat Generation, the counterculture and the movement in the US. I lectured for years on Abbie Hoffman and Allen Ginsberg, Gar Snyder and ecology, IWW and many other things. Dylan has always been a constant interest for me.

FG: Was Togliatti a real Stalinist or might he have been an Italian Tito? Here's a song explaining where I'm at. https://fredgardner.bandcamp.com/track/exit-stage-left



MA: Togliatti is a complex figure. He was actually close to Bucharin but at some point realized that it was not possible to save the party except by conforming to Stalin's directives. It should be kept in mind that he was Gramsci's comrade from his younger years and therefore his political culture was more sophisticated than the crude Stalinist Marxism-Leninism. Togliatti was certainly a Stalinist, in the sense of loyal to Stalin and the USSR, but because of his intelligence and culture he was able to carve out a relatively original role for himself. This is demonstrated by his elaboration with Dimitrov of the Popular Front strategy and then the elaboration of an Italian way to socialism that distanced itself in fact from the USSR model. Lukacs called him "the greatest tactician of the Third International." Certainly for him a break with the country that had first undertaken the transition to socialism was not possible. Back in Italy he elaborated a democratic vision of socialism, rooted in the traditions of our labor movement and the progressive currents of our national history, and it seems to me that in fact in his work he went beyond Tito because he assumed the principle of political pluralism. He is a controversial figure who has always been attacked by the extreme right and liberal anti-communists as well as the extreme left who blamed him for giving up the revolution. Togliatti already in 1943, based on Gramsci's Notebooks, had said that in Italy we should not do as in Russia.



FG: America was great in many ways for many people in the 20th century. The post office and the public school system, to name two. Bob Dylan’s statement when he accepted the Nobel Prize For Literature is a testament to the education provided at a public high school in a little Minnesota town. Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zf04vnVPfM&t=3s