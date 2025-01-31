Valley People 1/31/2025

Jake Waggoner

JACOB CODY ‘JAKE’ WAGGONER

May 31, 1988 – December 23, 2024

Jake Waggoner peacefully passed on December 23, 2024 surrounded by his family.

Please come help us celebrate his life, his generosity, and humor at the Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb 1.

Bring your favorite side dish or dessert. Sandwiches, water and sodas provided. Bring your own beer and your funniest Jake story!

Saturday, February 1, Noon to 4pm. Camp Navarro (formerly the Boy Scout Camp), 901 Masonite Road, Navarro.

THE WES SMOOT MEMORIAL WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2025, 2pm, at the Apple Hall, Boonville Fairgrounds.

GATHER YOUR HEIRLOOMS & TREASURES

Witherell Evaluation Event (Fundraiser for the AV Historical Society) March 16, 2025. 10a-2p Anderson Valley Museum, 12340 Hwy 128, Boonville $5/Item for museum members & $8/Item for non-members (3 item/person maximum)

Former PBS “Antiques Roadshow” Appraiser Brian Witherell traveled with the popular PBS television show as an invited appraiser for 22 years and is the owner of Witherell Auction House based in Northern Nevada. Brian’s Anderson Valley roots run deep. His grandparents were prominent members of the Anderson Valley Historical Museum. His parents, Brad Witherell and Linda Tuttle graduated from AV High.

Just like “Antiques Roadshow” Brian Witherell will be onsite to provide evaluations, auction estimates and guidance for participants with family heirlooms, treasures and collections. He will be joined by Witherell General Manager and Graduate Gemologist, Adam Anapolsky. As generalist evaluators, the two will provide an informative, enjoyable experience in a wide range of categories including jewelry, coins, watches, fine art, comic books, sports memorabilia, advertising, historical memorabilia, collector cards, militaria, antique firearms, weapons, Native American, silver, sculpture, furniture and decorative arts.

ANOTHER GREAT SENIOR CENTER CRAB FEED

Thank you, Anderson Valley, for showing up for the AV Senior Center by coming to the Crab Feed last night! Thank you to all the local businesses and individuals that generously donated to the crab feed’s raffle, silent auction and live auction! Far too many of you to mention! You know who you are. Your support is crucial and appreciated beyond measure!

Thank you to Larry & Jeanne Mailliard, Dennis & Wynne Nord, Steve & Terri Rhoades, Kevin & Jo Spies Athey, Julie L Lowry-Winchester, Gwynn Smith, Lily Apfel, Jacob Hernandez, Jenna Walker, Philip Barker Thomas, Evette LaPaille, Jessica Walker, Estephany Arias, Chris Rossi & Lamiece Dawson, Jay Newcomer, Nick Rhoades and my hubby, Kevin Lee! So much hard work but so worth it. We did it again!

Special thanks to Arthur Folz and the class of 2025! It would’ve been impossible without you! I hope ya’ll enjoy your senior trip!

Renee Lee, AV Senior Center Executive Director

JUAN BUCKINGHAM WANDESFORD, 1817-1902 is probably best known for his paintings of Mount Shasta, but little known for “On the Navarro River Mendocino,” undated but certainly rendered very early in the pioneer Anderson Valley. The Navarro painting is occasionally on display at the California Historical Society headquarters on Mission near Third, San Francisco. Wandesford’s Shasta paintings were rendered in the 1860s. We can assume he visited the Anderson Valley just as early when his oil on canvas of the Navarro depicted two finely dressed women, a dog, an oarsman, and a man in the bow of the rowboat with what appears to be a pile of newspapers on his lap, all of them paused on the untouched river. Wandesford was born an English aristo who taught drawing in Glasgow before leaving for America as a young man. He died in Hayward after a long, successful life as a painter including On the Navarro River which, I believe, is the first really good painting of any part of the Anderson Valley. Where the two “finely dressed women” came from remains a mystery.

On the Navarro River, Mendocino County (1860) by Juan Buckingham Wandesforde

PICKLEBALL, ANYONE?

Interested in learning to play Pickleball? We have a beginning clinic scheduled for Saturday, March 22nd from 1:45-3:15 at the AV HS tennis courts with 2 excellent instructors from Santa Rosa, Lena and Jack. $50 and you just need to bring a paddle. You can (facebook) message me for more info (or text me at 707-489-0096).

— Jeanne Eliades

BILL KIMBERLIN:

This is the Boonville Hotel in Anderson Valley. Jack London and his wife stayed here in 1906 when he was covering the San Francisco earthquake of that year for the New York papers. At that time the hotel was called the Berry Hotel. Jack's wife Charmian carried a notebook which is in the San Francisco Historical Society and I read her account of the trip. “We stopped at Mrs. Berry's place.” I've always wondered how they got here. Probably by stage coach but Norm Clow told me his kin saw them riding through the Valley on horseback. So I am guessing that you could rent a horse, like we do now a car, and drop it off at your destination. In any case Jack signed the register at Mrs. Berry's place in Boonville.

ED NOTE: Jeff Burroughs is descended from Mrs. Berry and can probably fill in the details, but I believe Jack and Charmian were headed south as one leg of a journey to assess earthquake damage on the Northcoast.

COTTAGE FOR RENT IN NAVARRO

800sq ft studio. Rent includes water, garbage, and Internet. The rent is $1,200.00 per month with $1200.00 deposit. Great place for a couple or individual. Small pets allowed with an additional deposit.

This cottage is a remodeled old rail cabin. Back in the early 1900’s, it was built on top of an old growth sled that could be dragged by horse or oxen to flatbed train cars. Then, it would be delivered to the logging camps for residence or utility. Now it is a remodeled and extended studio.

Nestled in the redwoods of the Deep End, it is conveniently located on Hwy 128 just across from the Navarro Store.

Amenities include both Electric and Propane Heat, AC/Dehumidifier, Electric Stove, water heater, full bathtub and shower, laundry facilities and Jacuzzi(seasonal) available on premises. Water, Garbage, and Internet provided. Tenant is responsible for Propane, Electricity, and Yard Maintenance.

Owner lives in home on adjoining lot.

Call Marty at (510) 432-6196.

BOONVILLE GRIEF RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP

Dealing with grief is one of life’s most difficult challenges.

This support group offers:

Practical tools to help you learn and move through the stages of grief.

A safe, confidential place to share the overwhelming range of

feelings brought on by the death of someone close to you.

The group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one.

Our first meeting will begin on Thursday, February 13th at Anderson Valley Health Center, 13500 Airport Road, Boonville.

The meeting begins at 4:00 pm and ends at 5:30 pm.

Registration is mandatory prior to joining the group.

For information and registration, please contact

Group Facilitator, Susan Bridge-Mount, LMFT (707) 621-3114.

This is a free community service provided by Hospice of Ukiah.

Providing Palliative care and Hospice in Ukiah, Anderson Valley,

Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Talmage & Willits.

COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL Property For Sale: 14211 CA-Hwy 128 Boonville CA. $1,100,000. Approx. 3/4 acre situated in thriving downtown Boonville Ca. Located across from Mendocino County Fairgrounds! The Gateway to Anderson Valley Wine Country!

Building #1 Hosted a successful restaurant for 25 years and has also been a grocery store, currently occupied by the owners and is set up as a store-age. Easy access, ground level. This iconic building has original hardwood floors, rustic cedar & pine interior, old growth redwood shiplap and metal siding exterior, huge stage, bar, large covered patio, large walk-in refrigerator, many things to operate a restaurant or make it your own. bring your ideas!

Building # 2 is a 1Bed/1Bath house. It is currently rented and producing income $$$!

Building #3 is a 2B/2Ba that needs to be repaired and is not currently rented.

Building #4 is a 3-car garage and #5 is a two-car metal building

Great opportunity to make this your own live/work situation.

Flat usable land. Spacious parking area. Plenty of great water, lots of room for a huge garden and all your “food to table” opportunity’s, variety of trees; redwoods, persimmon, olive, mulberry, apple, apricot, plum, peach, nectarine, grapes, & prickly pears.

Call Tamara Baxman, 707-972-4706 for an appointment.

AV VARIETY SHOW, coming soon

Got animals acting out? How about children? Sign ‘em up to perform! The Anderson Valley Variety Show is looking for acts! Call Captain Rainbow (707) 895-3807 and check out this awesome new show flier created by Kathryn Vega Davis!

PETIT TETON FARM, Boonville

Fresh now: Turmeric, chard, kale, broccolini, herbs, mizuna mustard. … All the preserved foods from jams to pickles, soups to hot sauces, made from everything we grow.

We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from perfectly raised pigs and cows.

Squab is also available at times.

Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com.

Open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30.

18601 Hwy 128 - Mile Marker 33.39

OLIVIA ALLEN

Good morning! I just moved back to the Valley after 12 years away, it's been so much fun so far! I have noticed sooo much road kill (not just in the Valley, throughout the County), and been horribly tailgated by presumed locals while going the speed limit in town and on various roads. Has there been an increase in people speeding since I've been gone, or did I just not notice it as much before? I feel so horrible for the wildlife, I hate seeing so much roadkill. Going the speed limit makes it so much easier to safely avoid hitting animals!

ERNIE PARDINI

My girlfriend just did her state taxes. She works for the California department of tax and fees. She makes about fifty thousand dollars a year. She claims zero dependents, voluntarily has them take twenty-five dollars a month out of her check for state taxes above what they withhold from her check, and this year still owes the state approximately six hundred dollars. Why do we continue to let government keep taking more and more of our earnings to balance the budget when corporate America further enriches themselves with lower and lower tax rates and transfer the resulting need for more money to the already over burdened working class. And when they talk about tax cuts the biggest cuts go to the super rich.