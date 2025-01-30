Local Fur-Lanthropy Humane Society’s Pet Food Banks Help Keep Pets In Homes

In 2022, Mendocino County animal shelters found themselves inundated with 25% more intakes than in prior years. The shelter was filled with lost animals and, sadly, a growing number of voluntarily surrendered pets. The goal of every animal shelter is to move toward a world where every animal has a chance to be placed in a home where they are safe, healthy, and loved. The best chance of providing this life is by keeping the pet in its original home, with the people who know and love it. Owners part with their animals for many reasons, but one that comes up often these days is the cost associated with feeding their pet. If pet owners’ budgets are stretched to breaking in this world of ever increasing food prices, what can be done?

People involved in animal welfare services have studied this problem, and one solution has been applied with some degree of success. The Humane Society of Sonoma County, under CEO Lindsey McCall, began looking at ways to keep pets in their homes back in 2017. They managed to set aside some money to fund a Community Initiative Coordinator by following their motto, “Committed to Kindness.”

Today, this position is managed as a partnership between two idealistic young men, Jorge Delgado and Celestino Jimenez. (Celestino was raised and educated in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley.)

Jorge Delgado, Celestino Jimenez

These men have been challenged to develop some practical and effective programs that will ultimately keep more pets in the homes of the owners who love them. They have named their program C.A.T. – Community Action Team.

The C.A.T. program focuses on food for animals. The team looked to pet food distributors, forming relationships with companies like PetCo, PetSmart, and Pet Food Express, as well as some smaller independent outlets like Cloverdog Pet Supply and Wash. When a bag of food is damaged through shipping or wear and tear, the outlet calls C.A.T., who then picks it up with their dedicated van. Once the food is collected, teams of volunteers pack and re-label it in three-gallon zip-lock freezer bags, at which point it is ready for distribution. Sometimes these businesses can also provide other items that pet owners need, like toys, beds, and grooming aids. Some of the food is given out directly from the Humane Societies, some travels to food banks to be passed out with the food for humans, and some goes to agencies that service the homeless population and their animals.

C.A.T. is a fledgling program with a hardworking skeleton staff of two, plus some volunteers. Though small, their fresh approach to keeping pets in their homes has been noted, and other shelters are trying to use similar programs to stem the tide of surrenders that are breaking hearts every day.

This past July, Celestino was asked to attend an animal welfare conference in Orlando, Florida, where he shared the blueprint for the C.A.T. program. People were particularly interested in how such a program can be sustained. It is an exciting time to be involved, as many of the ideas being tested will lead to happy outcomes—more animals staying in their homes with their owners.

Jorge has mentored Celestino since he came on board. Celestino’s original job was to implement the programs that Jorge was creating. They now consider themselves partners. Both of them speak passionately about the work they are doing and the plans they have for the future. It is very inspiring to witness their idealism and commitment, and it is refreshing, too. Together they are visualizing new approaches, while also serving as the “boots on the ground” for the implementation of these ideas. Indeed, they are constantly making more work for themselves, but they don’t seem to mind.

Jorge and Celestino spend some of their spare time pursuing grants and donations for the program. They recently applied to California for All Animals for funds specific to particular cities. With the aim of increased involvement in Mendocino County, they are hoping to hear in October about another grant specifically targeting our area.

In the meantime, they have had a small presence in Mendocino County through the Redwood Empire Food Bank at the Fort Bragg Food Bank. They also distribute pet food through the Redwood Gospel Mission in both Santa Rosa and Ukiah.

Finding themselves with a surplus of donations during the holidays, they were able to share the bounty with the Humane Society of Inland Mendocino County in Redwood Valley, under Administrative Director Jenny Hanzlik. They are open to the idea of linking up directly with other local food banks that are interested in a partnership.

One or two people who care can really make a difference. One animal lover picks up food in Hopland to deliver to a non-profit called La Familia Sana in Cloverdale. Others who want to help can organize food drives and fundraising drives, or even their own similar program inspired by this one.

Jorge and Celestino are excellent role models, and their example shows how creativity, ingenuity, and compassion can combine into rewarding work that can keep pets in their homes with the people who love them most.

If you are interested in volunteering for the existing program, email Jorge at jdelgado@humanesocietysoco.org or Celestino at cjimenez@humanesocietysoco.org.

(Terry Sites lives in Yorkville with 4 cats and 1 husband. She is a graduate of Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Clown College, and writes a regular column for the Anderson Valley Advertiser online edition. (This article first appeared in Word of Mouth magazine.))