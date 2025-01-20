Letters 1/20/2025

TWO LONG-TERM MENDOCINO RESIDENTS SEEKING HOUSING

Hi everyone!

My roommate and I just recently received news that the owners of our current home are moving back in, and we need to find a new place by the end of March. We have lived together for 4 years now, and are both quiet, careful, and clean tenants, with references to show this. We have lived in Mendocino for 4 and 6 years, respectively. We both work in farming/ gardening and care a lot about this community.

We are looking for a cat-friendly 2 bedroom for $2,200 or less, ideally in the Mendocino- Fort Bragg range but we are open to places a little further than this. We are reliable long-term renters and would love to find a special home that is close to nature.

If you are renting anything or know of anything, please contact us.

Thank you!

Katie Alibrio

Noyo Food Forest Garden Educator

katiealibrio@gmail.com

THE CUBBISON CASE

There is a lot to potentially comment on, but I feel it’s important to raise a particular issue.

According to the “Local Government Records Management Guidelines” enacted by the State of California in 2006, local governments must preserve their records and this includes electronic records – including emails. This is usually done by backing up the day’s electronic data every evening, and this data is supposed to be stored in a facility away from the County to prevent loss. For example, Los Angeles County used to house their archives in Anaheim, until it became obvious that a disaster like an earthquake in Los Angeles County was too close to Orange County, so I believe the archives are now housed in Arizona. (Not completely sure about the details, but you get the point). It is really unheard of to have the archival system “fall apart” and to have specific emails deleted unless they were deleted on purpose, i.e., maliciously. I would remind readers that former Auditor Weer was allowed into the County buildings and allowed to access the County’s secure electronic system, while no longer an employee. (He was subsequently hired as extra-help shortly after this). Ms. Cubbison allowed him to come into secured County buildings to help her understand her job as the new Auditor. I do not fault Ms. Cubbison for wanting help, but she should have known better than to allow a non-employee, (even a former one), to access the secure system. My question then is, who deleted these emails? It seems to me that if there was mis-coding on a payroll sheet for wages legitimately earned by an employee, it is Mr. Weer who should be questioned, since he okay’d the time sheets. This certainly does not rise to the level of witch hunt against poor Ms. Cubbison, who I personally believe would be justified in asking for compensation from the County for the damage that has been done to her career and reputation. I sincerely hope Judge Moorman, with her very astute wisdom and experience, decides to dismiss this fiasco so Ms. Cubbison may get on with her life.

Just my two cents.

Julie Beardsley

Ukiah

PURE BLOODS

Editor,

RE: online comment of the day…

Ha! “pure blood.” There you have it folks. All those unfortunate sheeple who got the clot shots now “have it coming.”

Ah, the arrogance and unlimited paranoia of the anti-mRNA club. Just a spinoff of the Q-anon tribe.

What makes you feel more warm and fuzzy? The feeling of superior intelligence that you outwitted Dr. Fauci or your glib arrogance of knowing that you’re different from the mass hoards of folks who didn’t do enough “of their own research”?

I eagerly await the next conspiracy (excuse me, government coverup) that sets you apart from your neighbors.

Kirk Vodopals

Navarro

IS YOUR DOCTOR LOADED?

Editor:

I share the concerns expressed in the CalMatters article headlined “A California recovery program keeps watch on addicted health workers — but not doctors” and I want to emphasize that Consumer Watchdog supports a new diversion program for physicians. However, we oppose any approach that allows the Medical Board of California to neglect reporting board-referred participants and enables the program to shield participants from appropriate disciplinary action.

I was propelled into this work after the loss of my fiance due to a botched surgery by a substance-

abusing doctor. I am aware of the necessity for Medical Board transparency. Since the public does not have access to information about whether their physician has a substance abuse problem, we rely on the Medical Board to maintain this information. We must hold our Medical Board accountable, urging them not only to report recidivist physicians they refer to a state program but also to review participants who fail to meet program standards.

Over its 27-year history, the diversion program saw less than 10% of participants self-refer. The vast majority of physicians are referred by the Medical Board in lieu of discipline, and it is vital that board receive information about their progress.

Michele Monserratt-Ramos

Los Angeles

FIRE TAX MONEY DOING SOME GOOD

To the Editor

The Mendocino County Fire Chiefs Association (MCFCA) wishes to thank the people of Mendocino County for approving Measure P in November 2022, which made a small percent of sales tax available for fire-safety services.

Since it is a general tax, the County of Mendocino is not obligated to grant Measure P revenue to Fire Agencies. However, the Board of Supervisors also passed Resolution 22-159, stating its intent that 100 percent of the Measure P funds collected would be used for fire protection and fire prevention services.

As promised during the Measure P campaign, the MCFCA has been vigilant in monitoring the County’s use of those funds, and is pleased to report that, to date, the County of Mendocino is apportioning all Measure P revenues as intended by Mendocino County voters and Resolution 22-159.

As your first responders for structure fires, wildland fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, search-and-rescue incidents, winter storms, floods and any other disasters we may face, Fire Agencies rely on volunteers and public dollars. Maintaining adequate equipment, facilities, personnel and training to provide this response is essential. Costs and call volumes are increasing every year.

Although Measure P funds alone are not sufficient to meet the expenses, they are helping our agencies continue first-response services, and we appreciate that the County is prioritizing fire and EMS funding with these dollars. We will seek continued prioritization from the County of Mendocino, and we are grateful for the support that the people of Mendocino County have shown for our first-responder services. Thank you.

Doug Hutchison, President, MCFCA

Ukiah

NO PARDONS FOR JAN. 6

Editor:

I try to be sympathetic with others of all viewpoints, but, as a veteran, I must state my views on Donald Trump’s plan to pardon all the criminal actors convicted of crimes at our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. These people knew what they were doing, knew that it was not legal and should be liable for punishment up to the fullest extent of the law for the crimes they committed. Period.

Dwight Daley

Santa Rosa

CHILDREN OF GAZA

Editor:

As a family physician who has worked internationally, including in the West Bank, it is horrific to see how we have forgotten the children of Gaza. The violence perpetuated on hundreds of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, was a heinous crime.

A crime of another magnitude is the 45,000 Gazans, mostly innocent women and children, killed by the Israeli military in the past 15 months, with weapons largely paid for by American taxpayers.

Daily the civilian population of Gaza is subjected to bombings, lack of food and water, destroyed sanitation and housing and exposure to the elements. Babies are now regularly dying of malnutrition and hypothermia. Children have not been able to attend school for over a year. No kids deserve that.

The innocent children of Gaza need protection, but instead we dehumanize them by ignoring their suffering. If guiltless children cannot be treated with basic respect and dignity, then finding peace will be challenging.

Like in World War II, innocent life has become increasingly dispensable, and it doesn’t bode well for any of us. We must find a way to better protect the children of Gaza and other conflict zones. The future of the world is at stake.

Joseph Eichenseher

Sebastopol

MARMON’S ADVOCACY

To the Editor:

I was sad to hear of the passing of James M. Marmon. Although he was controversial, and his style was a bit brash, Mr. Marmon was a former social worker for Mendocino County who was also a whistleblower. He triggered grand jury investigations into mismanagement in county government, particularly as they related to child protective services and foster child programs.

In 2012, a five-month-old girl, Emerald Herriet, died from skull fractures after being beaten by her foster father, Wilson L. “Josh” Tubbs III, 38.

The murder occurred in Fort Bragg and attracted national criticism of Mendocino County Social Services.

A forensic pathologist who examined baby Herriet at Oakland Children's Hospital testified at Tubbs's preliminary hearing that she found at least 49 bruises on the baby's head and face, two skull fractures, multiple hemorrhages in her retinas and severe subdural hematoma — the accumulation of blood between the brain's surface and inside of the skull — all indicating the baby girl was likely abused over a period of time.

Following his wrongful termination from Mendocino County, James Marmon remained a tireless advocate for children and helping foster youth.

John Sakowicz

Ukiah

MEMO OF THE WEEK

Communication Etiquette for BOS Agenda and Constituent Matters

To ensure effective and respectful communication among all parties involved in BOS agenda items and constituent matters, please adhere to the following guidelines:

New Agenda Item

Consult with both the CEO and the relevant Department Head to discuss and ensure alignment. Share your DRAFT agenda summary with the DH in advance of publication and invite feedback that may clarify or strengthen the item.

Posted Agenda Item

In advance of the meeting, communicate directly with the Department Head via email or phone if you have questions or concerns regarding a posted agenda item. Include the CEO in this communication for awareness.

General Questions or Information Requests

Reach out directly to the appropriate Department Head. CC: the CEO or the DCEO assigned to the department for awareness of any issue.

Constituent Complaints

Verify that the constituent has utilized all available channels within the department to resolve their issue. This approach helps BOS members avoid becoming intermediaries in departmental matters. When contacting a Department Head regarding a complaint, please allow up to 48 hours for a response, as they may need time to address their current priorities before responding.

For urgent or significant complaints, include the CEO in the communication, whether by email or phone, for visibility and expedited handling.

This protocol helps ensure clear and efficient communication while respecting the workflow of all parties involved.

Darcie Antle

Chief Executive Officer

Mendocino County