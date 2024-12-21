Announcements 12/21/2024

ELIZABETH ANNE WEAVER

Elizabeth Anne ‘Eli’ Weaver, a devoted mother, paramedic, and cherished pillar of her community, passed away on November 14th, 2024, at the age of 61.

Eli was born on November 5th, 1963 in Big Spring, Texas. She was raised in Arcata and graduated from Arcata High School-Class of 1981.

Eli grew up with a heart full of compassion and a love for animals, especially horses. She spent many hours during her formative years on horseback, and had a wealth of adventures she loved to share. She enjoyed dancing in her youth as well and participated in ballet for ten years growing up. In her young adult years she served an eighteen month long mission for the LDS church in Seoul, Korea. Her faith was a defining factor and driving force in her life.

As an adult, she made her home in Comptche, where she raised her beloved family and built a life centered on service and love. Eli dedicated more than 25 years as a paramedic and firefighter on the Mendocino Coast, saving countless lives and embodying the true spirit of selflessness and bravery. Her unwavering commitment to her work was only matched by her deep devotion to her family.

As a mother, Eli’s greatest joy was her four children and, more recently, her four grandchildren. She devoted every moment to them, creating memories filled with love, laughter, and care.

Eli will be remembered for her caring nature, boundless compassion, and tireless dedication to serving others. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the example she set for her family and community.

Eli will be forever remembered and held dear by her children, Veronica, Mallory, Justena and Dominique and her brother Shawn Cornwell. Eli will also be ever cherished by her grandchildren Logan, Porter, Lincoln and EmmaLee Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Wanda Elaine Shandel and grandmother Justena Agnes Mallory.

A memorial service to honor Eli’s incredible life and legacy will be held at a time yet to be determined in Fort Bragg before laying her ashes to rest in Eureka, California next to her beloved family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Eli’s memory by performing an act of kindness or supporting your local first responders.

She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Eli.