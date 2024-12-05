Announcements 12/5/2024

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Our December 5th meeting will be held at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. After a short business meeting, we will devote ourselves to packaging, labeling and decorating all the Baked Goods Booth offerings. Bring your candies, preserves, cowboy crunch, cookies, cupcakes, breads, rolls and fruit bites, etc. with a label stating what it is and any allergens in it. I'll bring extra labels and pens in case you forget.

Remember to bring your items for Grandma's Attic and Grandpa's Tool Shed. Please put your name or initials on each so you can have it back if it doesn't sell.

It's time for us to donate non perishable food to the Food Bank and unwrapped toys to the AVV Firefighters toy drive.

Silent Auction: Call, text or email Alice Bonner with a list of items you have collected from Vintners, Merchants, and Artisans. She needs a complete list for the Banner and for the labels on each Bidding Sheet. Bring your Silent Auction items to the meeting, or make other arrangements with Alice.

Thank you for signing up and for all the work you have done to make this year's Annual Holiday Bazaar a grand success. See y'all Thursday at the meeting and hopefully, at the Bazaar. If you are one of my angels that does her work at home, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

FROM OPEN SECRETS.org: Political contributions of $250 or more from Anderson Valley, 2024,

Boonville:

Dr. Ron Gester, $7,000 to Movement Voter PAC.

Connie Best, $2,000 to Kamala Harris; $250 to Jessica Morse (D),

Bill Chambers, $2,000 to Kamala Harris, $250 to VoteVets.org, $250 to Tammy Baldwin, $250 to Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D), $1,000 to DNC Services Corp.; $250 to Mark Kelly (D), $450 to John Tester (D), $600 to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, $650 to Lisa Blunt Rochester, $250 to Bob Casey, $700, to Katie Porter, $250 to Jon Ossoff, $1,000 to Emily’s List, $250 to Ruben Gallego, $250 to Sherrod Brown. (Mr. Chambers died last August at the age of 88.)

Sandya Abee, $1,000 to Lucas Kunce (Senate Candidate from Missouri); $500 to Leaders We Deserve; $250 to Adam Frisch, $5,000 to Democratic Strategy Institute,

John Vitek, $750 to Kamala Harris

Angela Setzer, $250 to Kamala Harris

Jeff Pugh, $250 to Kamala Harris

Laurie Wayburn, $500 to Climate Champions PAC (D), $350 to Jessica Morse (D), Candidate for Congress from California’s 3rd Congressional District. (She lost to Republican Kevin Kiley.)

Dr. John Rochat $250 to Kamala Harris.

Judith Auberjonois, $250 to Katie Porter (D), $500 to Kamala Harris,

Stephanie Gold, $3,300 to Kamala Harris

Philo

Deborah Cahn, $1040 to Jared Huffman; $1,250 to Kamala Harris,

Ted Bennett, $250 to Kamala Harris, $1,660 to California Democratic Party.

George Gaines (former owner of Highland Ranch), $10,260 to Nikki Haley.

Val Muchowski, $520 to Democratic Party of California.

Martha Hyde, $2000 to Emily’s List, $500 to Progressive Change Campaign Committee, $1,000 to Movement Voter PAC, $500 to Moveon.org, $1,000 to Sister District Project

Francois Christen, $250 to Jon Tester, $500 to Ruben Gallego

Mary Payne, $250 to Movement Voter PAC

John Scharffenberger, $500 to National Democratic Training Committee; $1,000 to No Labels 2024, $4,000 to Kamala Harris, $1,000 to Campaign for Democracy PAC.

Laura Adams, $1,000 to Movement Voter PAC

Sheila Comombana, $250 to Lisa Blunt Rochester

Coleman Foley, $3,000 to Farmers Rice Cooperative.

Yorkville

Craig Egloff, $13,400 to Campaign for Working Families.

Alice Frost, $250 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Steve Snyder, $250, Kamala Harris

Anne West-Wepsala, $250 to Our Great Task

Valerie Hanelt, $500 to Kamala Harris

Navarro

John Newstead, $1800 to Kamala Harris

For Reference, there were very few donations from Ukiah to Donald Trump:

$1,200 from Raymond Threde.

Sherry Stambaugh $350 to Trump.

William Stambaugh $400 to Trump.

Leland Kramer $900 to Trump.

Ron Marino of the Bottle Shop in Ukiah donated $468 to Trump.

Greg Mathis $900 to Trump.

Mary Geiger, $900 to Trump;

In Willits there was one donation to by Dr. David Ploss who donated $2,970 to Trump.

In Fort Bragg there were only three donations to Trump, all below $250.

Of note:

John Haschak donated $100 each to State Senator Mike McGuire and Assembly Candidate Chris Rogers.

Rose Raiser Jeavons, listed as “Tarot Reader,” donated $3,250 to RFK Jr.; Cynthia Jeavons Raiser donated $2.500 to RFK Jr., and John Jeavons “Ecology Action” donated $250 to RFK Jr.

Bruce Anderson donated $50 to Jill Stein.

Holly Near donated $250 to Barbara Lee.

Mendocino Democrat of the Year, James Mastin of Ukiah, donated $450 to Chris Rogers and $300 to Mike McGuire.

Norm Thurston donated $50 to the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Humboldt Redwood Company (Ukiah) donated $1,000 to Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, an LA Area State Senator.

Retired County School Superintendent Paul Tichinin donated $250 to Mike McGuire, $1,700 to Kamala Harris, and $500 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Former Supervisor Dan Gjerde donated $500 to Assembly candidate Chris Rogers.