How To ‘Be Of Good Cheer’

Yes, the holiday season 2024 is upon us. Starting with Thanksgiving it will be a merry ride filled with festive occasions for anyone with the desire to “Deck the Halls.” Every community has its own offerings and for the price of the gas in your tank you can partake. Some events do require tickets (look on the internet for that information), but most do not. Starting in Anderson Valley the following is a list from 16 different towns within a hundred mile radius, many much closer than that.

Anderson Valley

Tree lighting at the Boonville Hotel, delicious snacks, singing- Dec. 5 at 5:30 Holiday Bazaar AV Unity Club at the AV Fairgrounds Dec. 7 from 10-4 AV Grange Community Dinner Potluck Dec. 8 at 5 PM

Ukiah

Ukiah On Ice. Downtown. Dec. 2- Jan. 12.

Holiday Art Fair. Downtown. Dec. 7 12-6pm

Parade of Lights. Dec. 7. 6:00pm.

Hometown Holiday. Downtown. Dec. 7, 11am-4pm.

Willits

Holiday Truffle Hunt. Dec.15. 10:30am-1pm

Mr. Skunk’s Giant Tree Skunk Train. Dec. 17, 18 and 19

Small Works of Art for Gifts. Willits Center for the Arts.

Middletown

Christmas in Middletown. Downtown. Dec. 14, 3-8pm.

Lakeport

A Xmas Carol Live Radio Play. Soper Reese Community Theater Dec. 1- 2pm.

Occidental

Occidental Center for the Arts Craft Fair. Dec. 14 & 15

Tis the Season, Occidental Community Choir at Occidental Center for the Arts 6, 7, 8 and 14.

Guerneville

Tree Lighting and Parade Of Lights. Downtown. Dec. 7, 7pm.

Santa Rosa

Western Farm Supply, Santa Paws Pix with Santa. Dec. 8- 10am-3pm

French Market Court House Square. 11am-4pm

Handmade Holiday Craft Fair, Finley Center. Dec. 7 & 8, 10am-4pm

Winter Lights Ice Rink. 11/30-12/29. Thur. & Fri. 4-8pm, Sat. & Sun. 12-8pm

Irving Berlin Xmas Musical. 6th Street Playhouse. Nov. 29-Dec. 22.

Luther Burbank Garden Holiday Open House. Dec. 7 & 8, 10am-4pm

Windsor

Holiday Celebration on the Town Green. Dec. 5- 5-8

Healdsburg

Tree Lighting. Dec. 13. 5-8pm.

Healdsburg Chorus, “Joy Shall be Yours.” Raven Theater. Dec. 14 & 15, 3pm

Cloverdale

Winter Festival with Tree Lighting. Dec. 13. 5-8pm

Arts Alliance Jazz Concert. Downtown. “Charged Particles.” Dec. 5. 7:30pm

Hopland

Holiday in Hopland. Dec. 14- 5-8pm.

Point Arena

Hometown Holidays. Dec. 7. 10-7pm

Coast Highway Art Collective Holiday Show. Dec. 7. 11am-7pm.

Fort Bragg

Hideous Holiday Sweater Noyo Harbor Inn (ticket required). Dec. 11. 6-8:30pm

Winter Wonderland. Dec. 7- 12. 6pm.

Noyo Harbor Lit Boat Parade. Dec. 8. 6-9pm.

Mendocino

The Festival Chorale, This Christmas Tide. Preston Hall. Dec. 7. 3pm

Visit Santa Kelly House Museum. Dec. 7. 3:30-4:30pm.

Elk

Holiday Arts and Crafts at Greenwood Community Center. Dec. 7. 10am-4pm