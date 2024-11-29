How To ‘Be Of Good Cheer’

Yes, the holiday season 2024 is upon us. Starting with Thanksgiving it will be a merry ride filled with festive occasions for anyone with the desire to “Deck the Halls.” Every community has its own offerings and for the price of the gas in your tank you can partake. Some events do require tickets (look on the internet for that information), but most do not. Starting in Anderson Valley the following is a list from 16 different towns within a hundred mile radius, many much closer than that.
Anderson Valley
Tree lighting at the Boonville Hotel, delicious snacks, singing- Dec. 5 at 5:30 Holiday Bazaar AV Unity Club at the AV Fairgrounds Dec. 7 from 10-4 AV Grange Community Dinner Potluck Dec. 8 at 5 PM
Ukiah
Ukiah On Ice. Downtown. Dec. 2- Jan. 12.
Holiday Art Fair. Downtown. Dec. 7 12-6pm
Parade of Lights. Dec. 7. 6:00pm.
Hometown Holiday. Downtown. Dec. 7, 11am-4pm.
Willits
Holiday Truffle Hunt. Dec.15. 10:30am-1pm
Mr. Skunk’s Giant Tree Skunk Train. Dec. 17, 18 and 19
Small Works of Art for Gifts. Willits Center for the Arts.
Middletown
Christmas in Middletown. Downtown. Dec. 14, 3-8pm.
Lakeport
A Xmas Carol Live Radio Play. Soper Reese Community Theater Dec. 1- 2pm.
Occidental
Occidental Center for the Arts Craft Fair. Dec. 14 & 15
Tis the Season, Occidental Community Choir at Occidental Center for the Arts 6, 7, 8 and 14.
Guerneville
Tree Lighting and Parade Of Lights. Downtown. Dec. 7, 7pm.
Santa Rosa
Western Farm Supply, Santa Paws Pix with Santa. Dec. 8- 10am-3pm
French Market Court House Square. 11am-4pm
Handmade Holiday Craft Fair, Finley Center. Dec. 7 & 8, 10am-4pm
Winter Lights Ice Rink. 11/30-12/29. Thur. & Fri. 4-8pm, Sat. & Sun. 12-8pm
Irving Berlin Xmas Musical. 6th Street Playhouse. Nov. 29-Dec. 22.
Luther Burbank Garden Holiday Open House. Dec. 7 & 8, 10am-4pm
Windsor
Holiday Celebration on the Town Green. Dec. 5- 5-8
Healdsburg
Tree Lighting. Dec. 13. 5-8pm.
Healdsburg Chorus, “Joy Shall be Yours.” Raven Theater. Dec. 14 & 15, 3pm
Cloverdale
Winter Festival with Tree Lighting. Dec. 13. 5-8pm
Arts Alliance Jazz Concert. Downtown. “Charged Particles.” Dec. 5. 7:30pm
Hopland
Holiday in Hopland. Dec. 14- 5-8pm.
Point Arena
Hometown Holidays. Dec. 7. 10-7pm
Coast Highway Art Collective Holiday Show. Dec. 7. 11am-7pm.
Fort Bragg
Hideous Holiday Sweater Noyo Harbor Inn (ticket required). Dec. 11. 6-8:30pm
Winter Wonderland. Dec. 7- 12. 6pm.
Noyo Harbor Lit Boat Parade. Dec. 8. 6-9pm.
Mendocino
The Festival Chorale, This Christmas Tide. Preston Hall. Dec. 7. 3pm
Visit Santa Kelly House Museum. Dec. 7. 3:30-4:30pm.
Elk
Holiday Arts and Crafts at Greenwood Community Center. Dec. 7. 10am-4pm
Be First to Comment