Announcements 11/9/2024

EDDIE VEDOLLA JR

Eddie Vedolla Jr

Eddie Vedolla, Jr. a descendent of Guidiville and a member of the Yurok Tribe, passed away in Ukiah, CA on October 25, 2024 at age 49. Eddie was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Vedolla, father Eddie Patrick Vedolla, grandmother Benedicta “Ruth” Elliott-Vedolla, grandmother Rachel Louise Knight, and grandfather Lawrence Victor Knight. He is survived by his wife Iris Padgett, children Julius Vedolla, Torreya Vedolla, Azariah Vedolla, mother Frances Vedolla, sisters Valerie (George) Frank, Annette Vedolla-Olivarez (Elliott Olivarez), Julie Vedolla-Fuentes (Effie Fuentes), and brother Victor (Misty) Knight. Eddie was born in Ukiah and spent most of his life there. In his early 20s, he moved to Southern California where he spent six years immersing himself in different dance forms. Eddie comes from a legacy of dancing, and those who knew him know that dancing was his love. His childhood nickname, “Boogie,” is a testament to the passion for dancing that he had from an early age. Eddie danced competitively, as well as in commercials and movies. He was the first Country Western Junior World Champion, a West Coast Swing World Champion, and an award winner in the US Open and other swing competitions. He performed nationally and internationally, and he taught social dance forms to countless students of all ages throughout his life. Eddie believed that dancing could create connections and community that transcend the usual differences that can keep people apart. Eddie graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications in 2012. He was an important facet of Ukiah Unified School District, where he was a classroom teacher, a substitute teacher, a Native American liaison, and a Title VI board member. Known for his positive, uplifting attitude, he was full of boundless love for his friends and family and an optimism that was infectious to any who encountered him. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 1pm at Coyote Valley Rancheria in the gymnasium 7701 N. State St., Redwood Valley, CA.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Hello Anderson Valley Community,

What a fantastic week we had last week! Students and staff had a wonderful time with Fall / Halloween festivities.

Additionally, we received wonderful news about the construction of the track at AV Jr/Sr High and the kitchen updates at AVES. Both projects are going to bid!! We expect groundbreaking on the track in the Spring and we will keep you posted about updates to the kitchen at AVES. We remain thankful to CalTrans for the Clean California grant for the track and to the entire community for passing Measure M, which is paying for the lion’s share of our construction projects. Beautiful things are on the horizon!

On another note, I have been hearing from some community members about the importance of keeping a commitment made by the previous administration to reinstall murals that had aged and/or been removed for painting. Please be assured we are taking next steps with this endeavor! If you are interested in helping or providing input, please contact me at the district office or via email at klarson@avpanthers.org

What’s New at AV Elementary:

TK went to the pumpkin patch and had a wonderful time!

The Halloween Parade was a hit! Students and staff were all smiles.

Math Instruction Specialists from MCOE provided demonstration lessons and professional development at AVES on Tuesday. They were thankful for the warm welcome they received and impressed by our teachers’ skills. They raved about our awesome, smart students, who exhibited impressive skills during the lessons.

We had 55 students for Spooky Camp. About 75 kids participated and had lots of fun. Nature walks, spooky slime making, mask making , bikes and pumpkin rolling contests, and Haunted Classroom decorations were created.

Jr/Sr High News:

Monday night was Senior Night at the soccer field. It was wonderful to see our seniors recognized. Photos will be forthcoming in the AV Athletics Facebook post.

We are looking forward to TWO tournaments!

◦ Redwood Classic Dec. 4-7 (66th year hosting). 16-team tournament. 1st night will be hosted by satellite campuses: Cloverdale, Willits

◦ First Annual Sequoia Classic girls’ basketball tournament. December 13-14.

◦ Fliers and brackets for the upcoming basketball tournaments can be found here.

The FFA has done an AMAZING job of raising funds for Thanksgiving meals for families in need. They have enough funding to provide dinners to 39 families and they are still collecting through November 6. Here is the link for donations: https://avhs-agriculture-deptffa.square.site/

FFA has been awarded the 2024–25 Agricultural Career Technical Education Incentive Grant.$15,634.88. Beth Swehla writes this grant yearly. Way to go, Beth!

Ali Cook continues taking kids on amazing trips. She took a group on a tour of Sonoma State University and to a Peruvian restaurant in Sebastopol to celebrate the food unit they have been studying based in Peru in Spanish 2.

On Tuesday, AVHS staff meeting representatives of Anderson Valley Land Trust - outreach to teachers to consider working together on projects reflecting Pomo history, culture, and language, including a possible mural installation. We are looking forward to collaborative projects with this awesome group. We are thankful to Nat Corey-Moran, who set it up as part of the Community Schools grant.

Prom has been calendared for Saturday, April 26, 7:00-11:00 p.m. Mark your calendars. There will be more information to come!

We remain deeply grateful for our community’s support through your attendance at our events, support of our facilities, and dedication to all the students of AVUSD. Please reach out to me if you have questions, concerns, or ideas to share!

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

ARTISTS OF ANDERSON VALLEY OPEN STUDIO TOUR

I hope you can make it to this year's Open Studio tour in Anderson Valley, see flyer below. You can check out more about the participants on our official website or just come for a leisurely day and follow the colorful sandwich boards along 128 that will tell you where you can find our studios.

We would love to see you here at our studio. Nadia Berrigan will be a guest here again.

All My Best,

Colleen Schenk, Philo

DEBORAH WHITE

I hadn't been on even a teeny walk in ages, but the cool weather lured me out. This was the best decoration I saw.

ANNUAL CHESTNUT GATHERING

The 41st annual chestnut gathering at the Zeni Ranch will be Saturday November 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm.

Potluck dinner this year! Bring something to add to the table along with your own eating supplies.

Dogs on leashes ok, but you're responsible for your pet.

Chestnuts are $4.00 a pound if you pick, or $7.00 if already picked. No credit card service.

Call or text Jane Zeni 707-684-6892

Fresh raw chestnut honey, T-shirts and our popular nut sacks will be available, and other farm products.