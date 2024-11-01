Announcements 11/1/2024

JOHN M. MAYFIELD JR.

John Mayfield

John M. Mayfield Jr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, accomplished businessman, and philanthropist, passed away at home in his sleep on October 13, 2024 at the age of 88. Born in Nowata, Oklahoma, and later, moving with his family to start a sawmill on Orr Springs Road in Ukiah, John attended a one room grade school there and later graduated from Ukiah High School. John’s journey spanned many roles—from entrepreneur and political leader to conservation advocate and mentor.

John’s career was marked by significant achievements across various industries and organizations, including manufacturing, consulting, and government service. After earning a BA in Business with a minor in Forestry from Humboldt State College in 1958, he embarked on a diverse career that included serving as Vice President and later President and owner of Microphor Inc., a manufacturing company specializing in water saving toilets and sewage treatment equipment for the railroad, commercial and marine industries worldwide. He successfully operated Microphor for about 30 years, guiding the company to international success. Later John was President of NTech Industries, Inc. a high tech company whose products included WeedSeeker sensors which are still in use today helping reduce chemical use in the agricultural industry.

John’s leadership extended beyond business. In 1960, at just 27, he became the youngest elected member of the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors, marking a significant early milestone in his public service career. This role led him to work with then Governor Ronald Reagan in the Department of Conservation in Sacramento, reflecting his lifelong commitment to reasonable regulation and community development.

A founding member of several local organizations, including the Employers Council of Mendocino County and Leadership Mendocino, John championed civic engagement and economic development. His philanthropic endeavors included the John and Sandra Mayfield Family Economic Development Fund and the Sandra Westman Mayfield Vocational Scholarship Fund, which embody his dedication to supporting future generations.

John received numerous honors, including recognition from the North Coast Builders Exchange for Superior Service and knighthood from the International Order of St. Hubertus. His approach to life was shaped by his father’s advice: “If you never try, you'll never know,” and he attributed his success to his open-mindedness and commitment to making a difference.

John enjoyed traveling the world to several countries with his wife, hunting and shooting in Potter Valley with his children and grandchildren, and giving sage advice to those who sought him out.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy Mayfield; his children, Jim Mayfield, Ted Mayfield, and Susan Hewitt; siblings, Leah Ford, Marcia Root, Joe Mayfield and a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also remembered by countless extended family members, colleagues, friends, and mentees.

A private graveside service was held on October 17, with a public memorial planned for November 16th, 2024, 1:30-4:00 pm at Barra of Mendocino, 7051 N State St., Redwood Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Ukiah or The Community Foundation of Mendocino County, reflecting John’s lifelong dedication to service and community.

ANDERSON VALLEY OPEN STUDIO ART TOUR

Throughout the Veterans’ Day Weekend, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Nov. 9, 10 and 11, Anderson Valley artists open their creative spaces for the 22nd annual Anderson Valley Open Studio art tour.

This is a unique opportunity to see where their art is created. This year, 13 artists are showcased featuring: ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture, painting, printmaking and collage. Nine studio locations, stretching from Boonville to Navarro, will be open and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A tour map at artistsofandersonvalley.org and signs along Highway 128 will guide the way.

Spend a day experiencing the creative energy of Anderson Valley. No cost for the tour and open to the public with locations along Highway 128 marked by brightly colored signs and banners. Maps will be available at local businesses in Boonville.

For more information, contact (707) 895-3053, and on the web http://www.andersonvalley-artguild.org/

YOU ARE INVITED TWO WEEKENDS IN NOVEMBER

Art Sustains Us

Artists of Anderson Valley Open Studio Tour

I am one of 12 participating artists from Navarro to Boonville

Open November 9 -11

Sat & Sun & Mon

11am - 5pm

click here for Anderson Valley Studio Tour map

I will be Open

November 29 - 30 Fri & Sat

11am - 5pm

1200 Hwy 128, mile 15.08, Navarro, CA

Come see the New Crop of Barns 2024

Last of Spring Ranch, bas relief, made of salvaged barn wood, plaster & paint on wood panel 32x32x2 inches

Poet’s barn, bas relief, made of salvaged barn wood, plaster & paint on wood panel, 32x32x2 inches

New Sculpture: Rain Collection

We are Living in A World in Flux cast bronze and glass

Visitors always welcome also by appointment

text 707-357-3805

Rebecca Johnson rebecca@rebeccajohnsonart.com

ANNUAL CHESTNUT GATHERING IN YORKVILLE

The 41st annual chestnut gathering at the Zeni Ranch will be Saturday November 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm.

Potluck dinner this year! Bring something to add to the table along with your own eating supplies.

Dogs on leashes ok, but you're responsible for your pet.

Chestnuts are $4.00 a pound if you pick, or $7.00 if already picked. No credit card service.

Call or text Jane Zeni 707-684-6892

Fresh raw chestnut honey, T-shirts and our popular nut sacks will be available, and other farm products.

THE RETURN OF NAVARRO’S KING TIDE EVENT

MendoParks is thrilled to announce the return of the King Tide Event at Navarro’s Captain Fletcher’s Inn on Saturday, November 16, 2024, 9 am — 12 pm.

This is a free, open house event where guests can experience a King Tide event from a safe distance, warm up by the fireplace inside the historic Captain Fletcher’s Inn, and enjoy tea and light refreshments while learning about King Tides and Sea Level Rise. The event is co-sponsored by MendoParks and State Parks and is a great way for locals and tourists alike to experience Navarro Beach at Navarro River Redwoods State Park. Donations to MendoParks are always welcome!

“I learned about this event from Jim Martin, past president of the former non-profit Navarro-by-the-Sea-Center or NSCR. NSCR was instrumental in saving the historic Captain Fletcher’s Inn, which is an icon of our coast at the mouth of the Navarro River,” says MendoParks Executive Director Sid Garza-Hillman, “I asked Jim if he’d be willing to help us get this event going again, and luckily he agreed!”

Saving and restoring Captain Fletcher’s Inn was a primary focus of NSCR for over 20 years. The non-profit oversaw the planning, permitting, fundraising, and major rehabilitation of the historic Inn. This included a new foundation, reconstruction of the original front porch, earthquake retrofitting, a new roof and fireplace, and restoration of the windows, doors, and other features of the building. The Inn was on the verge of collapse by the time critical stabilization work began back in 2013, after years of fundraising and generous grants from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment. NSCR continued its fundraising, public events, and restoration efforts until it dissolved after MendoParks took on the responsibility of providing interpretive services at Navarro River Redwoods in 2020.

The Inn was built by Fletcher in 1865 to house sailors, coastal travelers, and mill workers in the original town of Navarro. The mill closed during a big recession in the 1890s and the original town succumbed to floods, fires, and even the 1906 earthquake, leaving only the Inn and the historic Mill Superintendent’s House (ca 1864) as the surviving structures. The Inn continued to serve as an important destination for fishermen and tourists alike and became known as Navarro-by-the-Sea until it closed in the 1980s. Both buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 and continue to symbolize the rich history of our coast.

“We’re so happy to get the historic Inn reopened again to the public for the King Tide open house in November — this event was always such a relaxed, fun, and informative time for those who stopped by. We hope for a good turnout and maybe some more volunteers for future events!” said Jim Martin.

For more Info, call 707-937-4700 or email director@mendoparks.org

DIRTY CELLO AT THE ANDERSON VALLEY GRANGE IN BOONVILLE ON NOV 1

The world traveling band Dirty Cello lands at the Anderson Valley Grange on Nov 1, having played everywhere from an Icelandic cowboy festival, to a monastery in Italy. The Dirty Cello band will be bringing their high energy blues and rock to the Anderson Valley Grange for the first time.

“Some fans and friends recommended we play at Anderson Valley Grange,” says cellist/vocalist and leader of the band, Rebecca Roudman. “They described it as a friendly and comfortable place, and we’re so excited.”

The Dirty Cello band features classical cellist gone rogue, Rebecca Roudman on cello and vocals, who is backed up by a top notch rhythm section. A review from Aldora Magazine, a UK based publication, recently described them as, “Their combination of blues, rock and roll, and bluegrass is an utterly irresistible sonic cocktail, converting listeners in their droves, a fanbase that now has dedicated cult followings all around the world.”

At the Anderson Valley Grange, the Dirty Cello band will be performing a wide variety of music including favorites like Roadhouse Blues, House of the Rising Sun, Foggy Mountain Top, and lots more. Their shows include audience participation and engagement, sing-alongs, and a casual and fun environment. Additionally, Roudman reports that the band has a variable set list with song choices determined by what the audience is most into.

Tickets can be purchased at DirtyCello.com

Dirty Cello at Anderson Valley Grange

9800 California 128 Boonville, CA 95415

Nov 1 at 7 pm

Tickets: $23 at http://dirtycello.com