Announcements 10/18/2024

KATHLEEN KIRKPATRICK

Kathleen Kirkpatrick, 80 years of age, passed at home in Willits, California on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Kathleen was born in Kingsburg, California to Melvin and Marguerite Rieffel. She was the eldest of their three children. Kathleen was raised in Bakersfield, California. After completing high school, she attended the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) where she earned her B.A. in Art History in 1966 and a University Recommended Standard Teaching Credential in 1968. She made many friends while at UCSB, particularly her college roommates Carole, Nancy, Paula, and Peggy. These friends gathered annually throughout their lives to celebrate what they called “Happy Camp”.

After college Kathleen became the Visual Arts teacher at Terra Linda High School in Terra Linda, California, 1968-1970. Kathleen traveled in Europe and North Africa, 1970-1972, where she sought-out all the great museums. The thrill of viewing works of art in-person, instead of on the printed page, never ceased to delight and awe Kathleen. After returning to the U.S., Kathleen moved to Willits, California. She first worked at the Mendocino County Museum and was an active member of the thespian community with memorable performances in Drac-u-la-la and The Miracle Worker.

Kathleen met the love of her life, Bob Kirkpatrick, while they both performed in The Miracle Worker. After a whirlwind romance, Kathleen and Bob were married early in 1983. Their marriage would become the overlying passion of their lives. Bob was truly smitten with Kathleen. He charmed and adored her every day they were together. “Whatever Kathleen says” was a frequent utterance of his. They built a charming open-beamed home in Willits with extensive gardens that were complemented with Bob’s ceramic bird houses, whimsical quotes, and sculptures.

Kathleen contributed many painted garden gnomes and Tole painted folk art that were charming and admired. Kathleen was the Visual Arts Teacher (1982-2007) and Chair of the Performing and Visual Arts Program (1985-2007) at Willits High School. It was there that she established a culture (her legacy) of inspiring, enchanting, and educating the multitude of students who came through her classroom. Many of those students were astounded when their own inner creativity was coached to life by Kathleen.

Kathleen was also a part-time Visual Arts Instructor at Mendocino College, 2001-2014. Even after years of retirement, Kathleen still corresponded with many of her former students. In addition to Bob and teaching art, Kathleen also loved a long parade of Rottweilers and Bernese Mountain Dogs. Her four-footed companions were spoiled and admired. Many of their portraits were on walls of Kathleen’s home. Another love of Kathleen’s life was Apple Technology. She said: “Steve Jobs is a creative genius!”, more than once.

Kathleen prided herself on knowing how to navigate and utilize every Apple product. She attended several presentations by Steve Jobs. She took part in many technology workshops and read many books and manuals. After retirement she started her own business helping others with their Apple products and made many new friends.

Art, in all its forms, never ceased to fascinate Kathleen. Many works by local artists were found hanging on the tall walls of her home. She constantly tinkered with the hues, shapes, and objects around her house. Bold colors of every kind greeted visitors, followed by a brief oration on primary, secondary, and tertiary colors.

Always ready for a good time, Bob and Kathleen started a cooking club called “Gourmand Anon”. Along with their friends, they drank and dined at near and far-flung restaurants. They also had a rotation of potlucks of various cuisines with everyone cooking their own interpretations.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, and two siblings. Kathleen is survived by her stepson Rob Kirkpatrick and stepdaughter Kathy Kirkpatrick; Rob’s wife, Ruth Kirkpatrick, their children Sean and Mackenzie Kirkpatrick; Sean’s wife Savannah Dills, and Sister-in-law Elizabeth “Betty” Vrenios.

Rob and Ruth Kirkpatrick are planning a memorial for Kathleen Kirkpatrick during Spring 2025. If you are interested in attending such a memorial, please email Rob and Ruth Kirkpatrick at robnruth25@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Visual Arts Program at Willits High School in Willits, California.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Hello Anderson Valley Community,

Class of ‘26 Boo Grams fundraiser

It has been another fantastic week in AVUSD!

Important Reminder: Parent/teacher conferences (also known as PLPs at the Jr/Sr High School) started Friday, October 11 and will be continuing throughout this week, Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18. Therefore, every day this week will be a minimum day for students.

We look forward to seeing every student supported by a parent or guardian. Please reach out to the school office if you have questions or need to change your appointment time.

Exciting Events at AV Elementary

New principal, Mr. Ramalia, has enjoyed his first week and is looking forward to meeting parents as they visit the school for conferences. Please take a moment to meet and welcome him to our school community!

Saturday Camps are starting!! All AVES students are welcome; please reserve your child’s spot using the registration forms attached. Upcoming camps are:

Spooky Saturday Camp on Saturday, October 26, 8:00-12:00 and ASP 12:00-5:00. The staff are planning some amazing activities!

Cultivating Gratitude Camp on Saturday, November 16, 8:00-12:00 and ASP 12:00-5:00. Sign up now to reserve your child’s spot!

Thank you to Charlotte Triplett and her Saturday Camp staff for coordinating these awesome opportunities for AVES students

Jr/Sr High News:

Don’t forget to prepare for your PLPs, students! It is going to be a great week.

Homecoming Week Spirit poster

With this week being Homecoming Week, excitement is in the air. Alexys Bautista’s group has planned an awesome Spirit Week. We look forward to seeing staff and students dressing for the occasion each day:

Monday - PJ Day

Tuesday - Western Day

Wednesday - Class Colors

Thursday - Pink Out

Friday - School Colors

Homecoming festivities will finish up on Saturday the 19th starting with a parade at noon, soccer match at 1 pm at AVJHS field and a dance for 9-12th grade students from 7-10pm.

Measure M Bond Oversight Committee Update:

Last Thursday was the Measure M Bond Oversight Committee meeting. Philip Thomas, Ric Bonner, Kat Bennett, Heath McNerney, Leigh Kreinhop, and Kristin Larson Balliet attended. The meeting was productive, and the group took a tour to see the progress with construction at the Jr/Sr High. We continue to be on timeline for the most part. Ceiling tiles have been a bit of a delay, but are scheduled to arrive early this week. Some highlights of the Jr/Sr High School project:

Sinks are being installed in the Science rooms

science room

Flooring is in progress; carpet has been installed in one room and tile in two.

new classroom with flooring

Counselors' offices are looking really good and they will be moving into the main building by early November. The library will be moved back to the main building at this time as well.

library

Hallway flooring and lockers will be installed during Thanksgiving break.

Track Construction News:

The plans for the track are still in DSA review but are moving along. Our architects are revising plans for drinking fountains and benches to ensure accessibility. We are making good progress and look forward to going out to bid in November or December. Construction will begin after the rainy season. We are thankful to the CalTrans Clean California grant, which is making this endeavor possible.

Thank you to our community for your involvement in the education of our students! Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you would like to discuss concerns or ideas!

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District