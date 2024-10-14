Sheriff, Ukiah Police Hire New Personnel

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Ukiah Police Department recently introduced newly hired law enforcement personnel to the community.

At the latest meeting of the Ukiah City Council on Sept. 18, Ukiah Police Chief Cedric Crook introduced Michael Jensen, whom he described as a “lateral officer, which means he is tried and proven.”

Crook said Jensen began his law enforcement career in 2019 with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, then “he transferred to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, and was quickly assigned the resident deputy position in Point Arena, which is pretty much a solo officer job there.

“It’s a big day at the UPD getting a lateral officer,” Crook continued. “Our numbers are at 29 out of 32 as of this week. One of my main goals is to get us up to 32, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Also that evening, the UPD “presented Officer Adam Elledge with the Exceptional Employee Award,” describing Officer Elledge as “an incredible asset to our department.”

Also recently sworn in were three new employees at the MCSO headquarters in Ukiah, including “two lateral Deputy Sheriffs, Brittany Shores and Christopher McNally,” who Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall introduced in a Facebook post as “bringing nearly three decades of peace officer experience with them to our community, (and expressing gratitude) that McNally and Shores have chosen to continue their peace officer service in Mendocino County.”

Also introduced at the ceremony this week was Sarah Davis, whom Kendall introduced as the MCSO’s “newest Community Services Officer.”

Deputy Christopher McNally Deputy Brittany Shores Community Service Officer Sarah Davis

Also last month, the UPD noted that it joined members of the MCSO and the Mendocino County Search and Rescue Team at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic School in Ukiah “to discuss public safety, (where UPD) showcased some of our amazing resources, including drones, fingerprint technology, and K9 Carat, our talented canine partner who specializes in human detection.”

(Ukiah Daily Journal)