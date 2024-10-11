Announcements 10/11/2024

On September 17, 2024, Jason Cox passed away after a courageous battle in the hospital. Jason was born on July 14, 1975, and grew up in Riverside and Gasquet, California. During a challenging childhood, Jason relied on his beloved grandparents George and Kay Otto, Aunt Sharon and Uncle Dan Alexander, as well as Al and Sheila Leverett, to help guide and raise him through the years.

Jason’s greatest joy in life was his family. His children, Jason, Jasmine, Alyssa, and Matthew were his world. He was married to Shannon, the love of his life, and together they were raising their two children, Alyssa and Matthew. Jason also shared a close bond with his sister, Jennifer Pacheco, was honored to walk her down the aisle when she married his brother-in-law, John, and loved being “Uncle J” to their daughter, Kennedy.

Jason also strongly believed in protecting and helping others, which led him to careers first in caring for the developmentally disabled and later moving into law enforcement. Jason spent 16 years as a deputy for the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and, in 2016, he transferred to Lake County where he worked as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.

Jason’s adventurous spirit led to a wide range of interests, including becoming a PADI-certified advanced rescue scuba diver and earning his private pilot’s license with both multi-engine and instrument ratings. He also loved playing early morning basketball with a close group of friends for over twenty years.

His greatest passion was traveling with his family.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Shannon, and their children, Alyssa and Matthew; his adult children, Jason and Jasmine; and his daughter-in-law Alondra. He is also survived by his younger sister, Jennifer Pacheco, her husband John, and their daughter Kennedy; his Aunt Sharon and Uncle Dan Alexander, cousins Chris, Celeste, and Collin; his father Jeff Cox; and his adoptive mother Sheila Leverett.

A family-friendly celebration of Jason’s life will be held on October 12, 2024 at the Saturday Afternoon Club located at 107 S. Oak Street in Ukiah, CA, at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Welcome, Mr. David Ramalia!

I am delighted to announce that Anderson Valley Elementary School has selected a new principal, Mr. David Ramalia (pronounced Ram-ay-lia “Rhymes with Australia”).

Mr. Ramalia comes to us with an MA in Educational Administrative Services, a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, and an Administrative Services Credential. He has three years' experience as principal of North Valley School -Victor Treatment Center NPS (a nonpublic school for students with behavioral challenges), three years' experience as summer school principal at West Sonoma County Union High School District, and two years' experience as Director of Independent Study and Director of Alternative Education Program with West Sonoma County Union High School District. Beyond that administrative experience, Mr. Ramalia has taught grades 1st-5th in small, rural school districts.

The interviewing team was impressed by Mr. Ramalia's deep experience with all students, including students with special needs, his excitement about working in Anderson Valley, and his commitment to becoming an active member of our community. Mr. Ramalia is described by those who know him as a "people person" who was a strong leader of his team and who will be an excellent fit for our small, rural elementary school.

Mr. Ramalia shared, “I am honored to be selected as the new principal of Anderson Valley Elementary School. As we embark on the 2024-2025 school year, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our students, staff, and families.

Collaboration is key to our success, and I believe that working together with parents, community members, and our dedicated staff will create a nurturing environment where our students can thrive. Your insights and involvement are invaluable, and I encourage each of you to engage with us in various ways throughout the year.

I am eager to meet each of you and learn more about what makes our school and the Anderson Valley community unique. Together, let’s make this school year a memorable one, filled with growth, learning, and joy.

Thank you for your warm welcome. Here’s to a fantastic year ahead!”

Mr. Ramalia’s first day as principal of Anderson Valley Elementary School will be Monday, October 7th. Please welcome him!

It has been a fantastic week in AVUSD! Thank you to all families who attended our Back to School Night events. It was wonderful to see you there.

As a reminder, parent / teacher conferences (also known as PLPs at the Jr/Sr High School) will be happening Friday, October 11 through Friday, October 18. These will be minimum days; school ends early but the After School Program remains available.

When parents are involved with school, our students do better! Please plan to attend. We are so proud of the strong history of almost every student having a parent participate. Our teachers are looking forward to talking with you about your child, and translation will be available if needed. Here are some tips for making these meetings a success:

You should have received an appointment time. Please contact the office or your child’s teacher to confirm that you will be there. Please let them know if you need to reschedule.

Talk to your child and consider: What is going well? Where are your concerns? Your opinion and your questions are important. Feel free to share them with the teacher.

At the Jr/Sr High, students should also be at these meetings. Their participation is important too. Please encourage them to be prepared.

We look forward to seeing every student supported by a parent or guardian. Please reach out to the office if you have questions or need to ask for a different appointment time.

Exciting Events at AV Elementary

New principal, Mr. Ramalia, will be officially joining AVES on Monday. He was there for most of the day on Friday, talking with Mrs. Larson Balliet, getting familiar with the school, and meeting some of the staff and students. He will be an excellent fit and he is so excited to join us! Please give him a warm welcome!

Welcome, Brianna Hammond! Ms. Hammond was hired as Yard Duty Clerk, to start Oct. 28. Previously, she has been working in our After School Programs. Ms. Hammond is an active, energetic addition to our yard duty team and we are very happy to have her!

Math specialists “Sarah and Barb” came out from MCOE last week to work with our staff. They shared, “We enjoyed a very productive day of learning with teachers, students and Jenny from MCOE at AVES today. Thoughtful planning, model lessons, materials organization, classroom management tips and relationship building were all a part of our successful day.” This is good stuff! We look forward to future work with Sarah and Barb.

Jr/Sr High News:

PLPs are coming and are so important. Please call the office to confirm that you will attend.

The Jr High dance was a hit! Students enjoyed tunes spun by our own Mr. Bautista and dined on pizza, salad, and cookies. We were proud of our students for their excellent behavior. It was a lot of fun to see them being silly with their friends and just enjoying the night. Congratulations to the AV Jr/Sr High Leadership Team for the great job you are doing with bringing fun events to our student body! Many thanks to Mr. Mc Nerney, Mrs. Johnson, Mr. Bautista, and Mrs. Malfovon for being there to keep it safe and fun.

Thank you to Mrs. Deleh Mayne and to all the parents who attended ELAC last week. It was wonderful to see students receive their reclassification awards. Reclassification means that the student has acquired the English skills to be considered a fluent English speaker. We are so proud of our bilingual students and their achievements. Way to go!

Ms. Stefani Ewing is heading up a Mock Election! What a great way for students to learn more about this important civic responsibility. On “voting day” (Tuesday 10/8) students will complete a ballot.Teachers and Ms. Ewing will tally class results. Of course, at school, we as staff do not share political opinions; this exercise is to familiarize students with the voting process and to emphasize that their vote makes a difference! Students will receive “I voted” stickers for participating.

Homecoming will be Saturday October 19, 2024

There will be a parade at 12 from the fairgrounds to the HS soccer pitch, followed by a

Soccer game (Anderson Valley vs. Geyserville) at 1:00

The dance will be in cafeteria from 7-10, with a Las Vegas theme

Congratulations to our Homecoming Royalty (elected by their peers):

Freshmen: Jaquelin Contreras & Logan Venuto

Sophomores: Evelyn Escobar & Eric Velasco

Juniors: Guadalupe Arias-Pena & Pablo Escobar

Seniors: To be announced at Homecoming!

District-Wide Updates:

Community Schools Grant

Mr. Corey-Moran organized a meeting with the Anderson Valley Health Center team and it went very well. We look forward to expanding our work with the Anderson Valley Health Center for the benefit of our students.

Mr. Nat Corey-Morran took a group of 11th and 12th graders to Mendocino College's College and University Day on Tuesday, 10/1.

Additional Supports for our Students And Community

Thank you, to Mrs. Cora Hubbert for organizing many wonderful opportunities through Adult School! Please see the attached flier

Thank you, Mrs. Deleh Mayne, for organizing the nex ELAC meeting, mainly for AVES parents. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Please see the attached flier

Construction News

We remain thankful to all who voted for Measure M, and to CalTrans for the Clean California grant. As you know, we have several projects in progress! Here are some highlights:

High School students are still on pace to move into updated classrooms by November. A new fire alarm is being installed at the Jr/Sr High, along with the updates to our classrooms and hallway. We look forward to classrooms being finished very soon! The hallway will be completed during Thanksgiving Break. (Measure M funded)

Plans are in progress for updates to the AVES Kitchen. This is getting to be exciting! Soon we will be going to bid in order to get this project underway. (Measure M funded)

The plans for the Jr/Sr High School Track are moving forward. Our architect, Don Alameida, is working with DSA to ensure questions about landscaping and wheelchair access to park benches meet requirements. Construction should be in progress by the Spring! (CalTrans / Clean California funded)

Thank you to our community for your involvement in the education of our students!

With respect,

Kristin Larson BallietSuperintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS RETURNS TO BOONVILLE

Internationally acclaimed Flynn Creek Circus returns to Boonville, with a super star line up in their all new show, ‘The Heavy Lift!’. Come enjoy the spectacle under the big top tent October 24th through 27th.

Featuring wild stunts and mind blowing skills, ‘The Heavy Lift’ is an original, film noir detective story. Flynn Creek Circus’ distinctive presentation marked by high comedy, modern creativity, and playful absurdity promises to exceed expectations.

Follow the lovable Private Detective as he fumbles into the case of the missing pigeons. The capable Secretary, a band of rowdy newsies, and the terrifyingly polite Building Inspector are some of the vibrant characters in this moody mystery. Adults will find layered metaphor, children will giggle at cartoonish antics, and everyone will be stunned by the skill and polish of the acrobatic cast. Flynn Creek Circus’ enchanting performances dazzle with unforgettable, animal-free entertainment.

In addition to the family friendly showings and the interactive children’s camp program, Flynn Creek Circus also presents the wildly popular ‘Adults Only Show’ boasting outrageous acts, dark comedy, and an infamous party atmosphere. Check the website for select adults only showtimes.

Spectators for all showings are invited to the tent to experience the magic up to 30 minutes before each show. The event will offer beer, wine, and light concession for purchase and include a 15 minute intermission during the two hour show.

Tickets for Flynn Creek Circus are now available for purchase online at flynncreekcircus.com. Individual ticket prices start at $18 or table reservation options start at $81 for two attendees. Early booking is encouraged for this highly anticipated event.

For more information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Blaze Birge at circus@flynncreekcircus.com. High-resolution images and media resources are also available upon request.

About Flynn Creek Circus:

Flynn Creek Circus was founded in 2002 as a rurally-based, internationally sourced, circus-theater company. Since then Flynn Creek Circus continues to offer entertainment to all ages and opportunity to exceptional artists. Touring in their regal red and champagne big top, the show presents award-winning talent to the villages and cities of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Flynn Creek Circus’ mission is to radically inspire audiences through disciplined artistic and athletic risk.

Site Location, Dates and Times:

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Lawn

Boonville, Ca 95415

October 24th – 27th

Thursday, Oct 24 At 7pm (*Opening Night, All Tables $10 Off)

Friday, Oct 25 At 7pm (Adults Only 21+)

Saturday, Oct 26 At 4pm

Saturday, Oct 26 At 7pm (Adults Only 21+)

Sunday, Oct 27 At 1pm

Sunday, Oct 27 At 4pm

