Announcements 10/5/2024

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Welcome to our Fall first meeting of the Anderson Valley Unity Club on the Thursday, the third of October at 1:30 in the Dining Room, Fairgrounds. The Executive Committee will be the hostesses for our Friendship Tea meeting, supplying tea, coffee and snacks. Bring a friend.

I hope you had a great Summer. I got to see all of my great grand kids and several nieces too. Those babies really tuckered me out. I had a fantastic time at the Boonville Apple Fair. It's a lot of work. I was surprised to find out it was a week earlier than usual, on the Friday before the Fair. Wow! 100 years of celebrating farming, ranching, sheep dogs, 4-H, and Rodeo.

Our Community Library will open the door to patrons on Tuesday, October 8th at 1:00 p.m. Book donations will be accepted again, Tuesdays from 1 to 4 and Saturdays from 12:30 to 2:30. We have new books for check out and gently used books for sale. Hardbound books are $1 and paperbacks 50¢ each.

I'll see you Thursday, October 3rd for our Friendship Tea and first meeting for the 2024-25 year. I'll be at the Library after school on Tuesday the 8th with a box of books. Happy Autumn.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Fall is in the air and we are in the swing at school! We are looking forward to seeing you at our Back to School events, which will be Tuesday, October 1st! We have planned for a daytime event and a nighttime event at both campuses, to try to meet the needs of parents’ schedules. It will be a lot of fun, with cookies and other refreshments served at AVES and hot dogs being grilled by Mr. McNerney and members of the board at AV Jr/Sr High. Please come to say hello to your children’s teachers and to hear about what your child will be learning throughout the year, as well as ways you can be involved in supporting their success at school!

Back to School Nights October 1st!

AV Elementary will be 2:00-03:00 and 5:30-6:30

AV Jr/Sr High will be 2:00-3:00 and 6:00-7:00

Exciting Construction Updates:

Our students will be able to access their beautiful new classroom soon. Huge thanks to our community for your support of Measure M. That is what has made most of this current work possible!

High School students will be moving into their updated classrooms by the beginning of November. The corridors will continue to be under construction through the end of Thanksgiving break. After that, the flooring and new lockers should be in place. It will be a beautiful space for our students

High School Science rooms are scheduled to be complete by the end of Winter Break. These rooms are going to be amazing, with newly plumbed hot and cold water, large learning patios, large, sliding glass doors to the outside. The space will be truly state of the art and absolutely gorgeous!

Setting up a firewall in one of the new Science rooms

Our Jr/Sr High roof has been updated and repaired, and we are looking forward to sleek, new lights going in on the front of the school soon.

We will be planning the ribbon cutting for sometime in January. Stay tuned for more information on that!

AV Elementary

Saturday Camps and Winter Intersession are coming! The first Saturday Camp will be October 26 and the flier is attached to this communication. A good time will be had by all. Thanks to Mrs. Triplett for organizing it and to all staff who will be there for making it fun.

Over the next several weeks, we will be working together with our amazing staff and awesome counselor, Heather Fine, to strengthen our campus-wide systems to support social emotional learning. An area of emphasis, to start, will be the importance of choosing kind words when speaking to one another.

As you know, Miss Alyson McKay’s last day will be October 1. We want to thank her for her hard work and service to our students. While we move toward hiring a new principal, please feel free to contact Superintendent Kristin Larson Balliet at klarson@avpanthers.org and Substitute Principal Jim Frost at jfrost@avpanthers.org with any questions or concerns. We are here to support students, staff, and parents!

Jr/Sr High

Principal McNerney sporting his school spirit

The Leadership Team had some awesome spirit assemblies last week. Mr. McNerney even wore a tutu to show his spirit. Thank you to the Leadership Team and Mr. Bautista for planning a great event!

Homecoming is coming! Mr. McNerney and Mr. Toohey are working out the details around dates and activities. An update will be coming soon!

Athletic Director Mr. Toohey just announced that we have been officially added to the NCL Boys Volleyball league! Games will be Mondays and Thursdays and will start at 6:pm so students will not miss instructional time. Practices will start in early February.

Tennis and Track schedules will be coming soon. Thank you, Mr. Toohey, for organizing awesome sports opportunities for our students!

We are heading in the right direction as we move into October! Lots of wonderful things are happening.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

AV SKATEPARK NEWS

Thanks to our brilliant engineering and architecture team, our full site plan is now complete! Using the recently completed skatepark construction plans, Cornerstone Civil (Tyler Pearson) finalized a thoughtful drainage and grading design to address existing drainage problems in the park and accommodate new park improvements. The drainage and grading plan was designed in close coordination with the adjacent (and downstream!) AV Health Center.

During the summer months, we undertook an analysis to determine potential donor support for a broader re-envisioning of Anderson Valley's Community Park. In addition to a skatepark, the more ample scope included a range of other potential park improvements, such as toilets and drinking fountains, a pavilion for informal gatherings and cookouts, a climbing boulder, and an exercise pad.

The analysis is now complete, and we are grateful for the collective wisdom of the individuals who provided thoughtful feedback on our plans.

Insights from the study have helped tremendously in our process of honing the scope and phasing the project, as well as thoughtful structuring of a more formal fundraising campaign to build on our early success.

SARA SONGBIRD

Hello Friends & Neighbors! Some good friends of myself and Jon Tyson will be filming a feature film in Philo this October. They are looking for some help. Mainly local housing for some cast & crew & some extras for a group event scene. Below is a letter from our dear friend Chris Thomas, co-producer, with some more info about the project and what they are needing. Please check it out and contact him, or Jon or I, if you think you can help.

Thanks in Advance!

Greetings Lovely Boonville and Environs community -

I’m shooting a fun, meaningful, professional feature-film, comedy in Boonville and I’m hoping some of you may want to get in on the act!

I’m a big Boonville fan, friends with a few locals and former locals, (Sarah Larkin, Jon Tyson, Doug & Wendy Reed, Bryan Huggins and others) which is one of the main reasons we chose this location ….. River’s Bend Resort in Philo, Oct. 6-16.

The Yogi Trademark, will be a meaningful feature dramedy with competitive yoga as the comedic backdrop.

The film both celebrates the yoga sutras and pokes fun at our American competitive spirit. It's a comedic call to action for us all to seize this critical period of East meets West to create a world of individual self-awareness and global peace.

We're looking for:

Background extras. Come to River’s Bend and be an extra in the film! We’re shooting a pretend Yoga Olympic Demonstration Banquet (dress as nice as you can), the evening of Friday, Oct 11 and then on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 15 where you’ll be watching the pretend Yoga State Championships!

Ten Total Rooms for some cast and crew. Just for sleeping from Oct. 6-15. (Our folks have their own transportation, will be gone all day, and be fed at River’s Bend.) If you have a spare room, or an empty guest house, we would be forever indebted to you!!!

You’ll receive:

a fun adventure

good karma

a huge hug and handshake of thanks

some food to keep you happy

credit in the film!

We’ve assembled a cast and crew beyond our expectations! Which is wonderful but now we’re beyond River’s Bend’s capacity! Please email or call me, Chris Thomas at (510) 386-3695 or cthomas.sf@gmail.com. I’d be very happy to share more information with you.

I hope this tickles your fancy!

Thank so much!

Chris Thomas

Co-writer/Co-Director

The Yogi Trademark Movie

https://www.theyogitmmovie.com

FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS RETURNS WITH THE NEW 2024 SEASON SHOW

Internationally acclaimed Flynn Creek Circus returns to Boonville, with a super star line up in their all new show, 'The Heavy Lift!'. Come enjoy the spectacle under the big top tent October 24th through 27th.

Featuring wild stunts and mind blowing skills, 'The Heavy Lift' is an original, film noir detective story. Flynn Creek Circus' distinctive presentation marked by high comedy, modern creativity, and playful absurdity promises to exceed expectations.

Follow the lovable Private Detective as he fumbles into the case of the missing pigeons. The capable Secretary, a band of rowdy newsies, and the terrifyingly polite Building Inspector are some of the vibrant characters in this moody mystery. Adults will find layered metaphor, children will giggle at cartoonish antics, and everyone will be stunned by the skill and polish of the acrobatic cast. Flynn Creek Circus' enchanting performances dazzle with unforgettable, animal-free entertainment.

In addition to the family friendly showings and the interactive children's camp program, Flynn Creek Circus also presents the wildly popular 'Adults Only Show' boasting outrageous acts, dark comedy, and an infamous party atmosphere. Check the website for select adults only showtimes.

Spectators for all showings are invited to the tent to experience the magic up to 30 minutes before each show. The event will offer beer, wine, and light concession for purchase and include a 15 minute intermission during the two hour show.

Tickets for Flynn Creek Circus are now available for purchase online at flynncreekcircus.com. Individual ticket prices start at $18 or table reservation options start at $81 for two attendees. Early booking is encouraged for this highly anticipated event.

For more information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Blaze Birge at circus@flynncreekcircus.com. High-resolution images and media resources are also available upon request.

About Flynn Creek Circus:

Flynn Creek Circus was founded in 2002 as a rurally-based, internationally sourced, circus-theater company. Since then Flynn Creek Circus continues to offer entertainment to all ages and opportunity to exceptional artists. Touring in their regal red and champagne big top, the show presents award-winning talent to the villages and cities of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Flynn Creek Circus' mission is to radically inspire audiences through disciplined artistic and athletic risk.

Site Location, Dates and Times:

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Lawn

Boonville, ca 95415

October 24th - 27th

Thursday, Oct 24 at 7pm (opening night, all tables $10 off)

Friday, Oct 25 at 7pm (adults only 21+)

Saturday, Oct 26 at 4pm

Saturday, Oct 26 at 7pm (adults only 21+)

Sunday, Oct 27 at 1pm

Sunday, Oct 27 at 4pm

WATER WOES NEVER END

(via Katy Tahja)

Historian Katy Tahja burrowing deep into the archives of the Kelley House Museum in Mendocino found this jewel of a story from a November 20, 1966 Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper. It was titled “Anderson Valley Working to Cure Water Problems: Cooperative Plan Seen As Best Answer.”

Excerpts follow.

Homer Mannix said “Let’s face it, water in sufficient quantities would solve many of our present and future problems in Anderson Valley.” (True words spoken 56 years ago.) Mr Mannix continued to beat the editorial drums for a comprehensive water project for the valley with one or more dams and involvement from county, state and federal agencies.There was talk of forming what was then called a water benefit district. It was felt Anderson Valley could not develop its tourist potential without water supplies. (Viticulture was not foremost in anyone’s minds yet.)

“Where there were once 21 lumber mills there was only Philo Lumber left.

Prospects for growth are small.” Mr. Mannix commented. “Boonville has no central sewer or water system and a county ordinance says an acre of ground is required for the instillation of a well and septic tank.” A representative for the Pacific Fire Rating System told Mr. Mannix if the town had hydrants and water to back them up insurance rates would drop 30% on all buildings within 100’ of a hydrant.

Mr. Mannix in an editorial earlier in the year reported.

“Farm Advisor Bruce Bearden said ‘Visualize this area a little Napa Valley providing high quality wine grapes—several thousand acres could be planted if water is developed.’ David Dresbach, program coordinator for the Division of Soil Conservation in Sacramento said a highly cooperative program could result in adequate agricultural and residential water, control of stream water damage, and creation of facilities for fishing and swimming. A system of dams could provide the water.

“Public Law 566, the Watershed and Flood Protection Act. Could provide funding for studies and evaluation of needs. State agencies wanted more evidence of local support. The local area sent supporting resolutions from Mendocino County Board of Supervisors, the Anderson Valley Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 385, Odds Fellows Lodge 411, Anderson Valley Lions Club and Anderson Valley Grange #669.The proposed water service area would have reached from Highway 253 to Hendy Woods State Park. The watershed of Rancheria Creek was one area being considered but where the dams would be built would be determined in a “work plan.”

If locals, county, state and federal folks had been able to come up with a plan then what would the Valley look like today and would downtown Boonville have a sewer system in place? Who knows…?