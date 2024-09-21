Off the Record 9/21/2024

PATRICK HENRY WRITES: “Thanks for posting my little piece and not ‘lighting me up.’ I enjoyed the General Sherman quote-reference to the ‘sacking of Georgia as a metaphor for tourists sacking of Anderson Valley. As we like to say to tourists visiting our little beachside 'Hood of Belmont Shore — ATTN: tourists, leave your cash, not your trash! Keep up the good work.” PS. Yes, there is a very high probability that I am related to the Virginia Patriot, according to family genealogy and a visit to the Red Hill Virginia burial place. But most of history is all bullshit anyway so who really knows? They are all dead. PPS. Tell your nephew that I found his book very entertaining and provocative. It can apply to many areas besides ‘Boomsville’.”

WATER has been woefully short of demand from the tip of Marin north to northern Mendocino County, and demand continues to grow in a vain attempt to keep pace with development. Lake Mendocino's stored water, mostly owned by Sonoma County, can hardly keep up with Redwood Valley's modest requirements, let alone downstream's ever more ravenous thirst. So, like, why the building boom up and down the 101 corridor?

SIMPLIFIED, the situation is this: Downstream demand for upstream water is greater than the available water to satisfy it. Further simplified, the big pic is also this: Lake Mendocino was built in the middle-1950s. Sonoma County put up most of the money for the construction of the dam that created Lake Mendocino in exchange for most of the water piled up in it. In perpetuity. Former Supervisor Johnny Pinches wanted to re-negotiate this preposterous one-way deal but couldn't get a second to even discuss it.

IN THE FIRST decade of the 20th century Chinese labor dug a thousand-foot tunnel into a Potter Valley ridge to divert a big part of the Eel River into Potter Valley where it fed, and still feeds, a great big, now redundant turbine. The diversion and its ingenious power-generating apparatus was originally designed for the modest purpose of providing electricity to Ukiah, at the time home to fewer than 6,000 people. From this modest beginning via a tenuous tunnel the dimensions of a medium-sized culvert, several million downstream people, from Redwood Valley to Sausalito, are now dependent on this thousand feet of diversion tunnel. And Sonoma County just keeps on approving building permits for large-scale developments. (cf Healdsburg)

THERE IS NO WAY to bring the demand for water into harmony with the current draw on it. And Sonoma County, with the editors at the PD constantly beating the development and tourist drums, shows no sign of enacting a building moratorium until life’s essential ingredient can be rationally apportioned.

BEFORE THE POTTER VALLEY DIVERSION, before Lake Mendocino, the Russian River was reduced to a series of summertime pools almost all the way to what is now the metastasizing urban sprawl known as Windsor. The summertime upper Russian was good for fish who thrived in the cool deep of July and August pools, which reproduced themselves in Edenic numbers in the natural gravel of the river’s winter bed.

TODAY’S SUMMER FLOW of the Russian, whose lower end in the resort areas of Guerneville, is a leach line for Santa Rosa’s treated sewage, hence the unnatural, deep turquoise blue of its flow. The fish are almost gone in the entire Russian River, and the whole show, from the Potter Valley diversion to the heedless downstream growth along the 101 corridor, makes major water shortages more and more likely.

COMPARING the two senilities, Biden’s is simple befuddlement, Trump’s has turned him into a raving nut, but Trump’s not wrong about everything. I’m probably wrong in agreeing with him that NATO ought to be abandoned by US because it was intended only as a temporary assist to war-ravaged Europe until Europe was able to defend itself, not a permanent imperial presence with American generals in charge. Ukraine, like Israel, should be forced by its funders, largely US, to negotiate immediate ceasefires, which will never happen given the entropic realities of American politics.

THE SECOND THING Trump is correct about is the weaponization of the justice system against him, as it parlayed a minor bookkeeping misdemeanor into 39 felonies, all of which will be tossed on appeal, not to mention Russiagate. Trump, imo, is only a grander ethical version of Adam Schiff.

HOW TO KEEP your children away from bad influences just keeps on getting more difficult, but I sure like the approach adopted by a guy in Springfield, Oregon. Having discovered that his teenage daughter had been spectacularly ripped off by a local car sales outfit, Pop took direct action. Little Debbie had no idea that she was obligating herself to seriously usurious interest rates to purchase a used vehicle worth maybe half its selling price before an in-cahoots car dealer and his loan guy co-vultured the kid into agreeing to an exorbitant interest rate. The typical high school graduate being unable to decode the lawyer lingo on a contract and just as helpless at calculating percentages with or without a pocket calculator, Little Deb simply signed the bottom line, probably drawing tiny hearts for the dots on her big, block kindergarten script. Enter Pop, a hardened veteran of life’s rip-offs. Unable to negotiate a new contract for his daughter, Dad stuck a .357 in the salesman’s ear, which immediately got a re-write agreement from the lead vulture but, unfortunately, also attracted police attention. The upshot? For doing his duty as a father and an American, Dad was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail.

WHEN BIG BRO used to watch harmless me, I was approved to visit friends confined to the state prisons at Susanville and Salinas but not Pelican Bay where I’d hoped to visit my friend Jack Morris, a resident of Pelican Bay’s infamous SHU or Security Housing Unit. Pelican Bay sent me a form letter saying, “According to the Department of Justice, you have failed to list your complete arrest history.” My application had apparently been forwarded by Pelican Bay to the FBI, an agency that began tracking me back in 1962 on the basis of the political affiliations of my youth, I suppose. Pelican Bay had thoughtfully stamped my FBI file number on my visitor’s app: FBI-22648IRA5 and AO2109784, whatever these latter identifiers signify.

FOR THE RECORD, and although as a kid I kept regular company with subversives of all kinds, I am, philosophically, an anarcho-syndicalist, whose political theories are the only ones that have ever resonated with me, although reading Marx in my formative years was certainly revelatory as a guide to the way the world works.

WHAT COULD I do with this foul government intrusion? Write to the FBI to update me on my own interfaces with the lowest levels of the national security state? I can’t remember all of them, and even if I could, and even if I wrote them all down and sent them off to the feds, do I then get to visit my friend at Pelican Bay? I’ve always been flattered that the G-Men had taken such an intense interest in me, and I have no hesitation in declaring myself not only an enemy of the state but capitalism, the two being interchangeable in America. But I thought one’s belief systems were one’s own free enterprise in the land of the not-so-free, so what the hell? And me, an honorably discharged Marine, a married father of three, a homeowner, a patriot in his bones?

AT THE GATE to the transit area, the last time I flew anywhere, a grim-faced cop said to me, “Mr. Anderson, you’ve been selected for a security check.” Lucky me, I reply, noting that the cop is a Limited Ability, Automaton Personality Type. No playing around with this guy or it’s off to the cement side room for the bend over and spread ‘em interface. The cop waves a wand at my front bod. He tells me to turn around and he waves the wand at my rear bod. I hear a child say, “Look, Mommy, a bad man.” Then the cop runs the wand under my armpits, and sticks it a little too vigorously in the area of my pills. “Your wallet, please.” Your mother, you prick, I don’t say. He asks, “Why didn’t you put that stuff in your pocket in the tray?” I forgot, I reply. The cop glares at me. “What’s this thing?” he asks, holding up an inflatable rubber cushion I sit on for long-distance drives. It’s a life raft, I reply, explaining that I don’t trust Alaska Airlines’ seat cushions to float if the plane goes down in water. Another glare. “Turn your waistband out towards me.” He stares at the stitching for a long time before ordering, “Take your shoes off.” I’m wearing sandals, officer. Bunions, you know. I hike a lot. But just as I was picking up momentum to lay some serious smart ass on him, the cop silences me with, “Whatever you’ve got on your feet, take it off.” The little girl pipes up again. “Mommy? Is the bad man going on the airplane with us?” Mom says, “It looks like it.” The security robot says, “You can put your shoes on. Thank you.” And thank you, grandmother, for keeping America safe.

RICHARD GARLICK was once one of Mendocino County’s more passionate senior citizens, at least on the night in 2004 when he tried to murder his wife and his sister-in-law.

AT AGE 81, Mr. Garlick sat in the Mendocino County Jail on bail of $500,000, soon raised to a cool mil when the authorities discovered that Garlick was a man of considerable means, that he had more than enough money to flee, and given the strenuous crime he'd committed there was no doubt he had the energy to run.

THE OLD BOY'S CRIME? Attempting to incinerate his estranged wife and her sister. Mrs. Garlick, herself on the casket side of 70, had left him. And Garlick's sister-in-law? She had put in a lot of time urging her sister to stuff Cupid’s errant arrows back in the quiver, and Mrs. Garlick had finally taken Sis’s advice. Mrs. Garlick told Mr. Garlick to go away and stay away, a demand she backed up with a restraining order.

AT 12:16am the morning of Thursday, May 6th, 2004, an hour most citizens in their 8th decade are deep in slumber, their dentures resting safely beside them in jars of Polident, Mr. Garlick set out for the 400 block of North Whipple where his former wife and her sister resided.

ON THE WALL of the alley residence occupied by his wife and her one-person support team, he wrote a great big but non-specific “Fuck You” and set the structure and himself on fire, and obscuring his juvenile curse, too. The old man, singed and unhinged, hadn't intended to scorch himself but he managed to drive off, perhaps gloating to himself, “Got 'em both.”

FORTUNATELY for everyone on the crowded block, 24 Fort Bragg firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it took out the whole neighborhood. For every person living in a street-front Fort Bragg house, it seems like there’s five people living in hobbit huts out back.

GARLICK'S crude attempt at revenge could have killed Mrs. Garlick and her sister, and could have been a major disaster for the town but for the valiant effort of the Fort Bragg Fire Department.

NOBODY but the vengeful old coot was injured, and him not seriously when his forearms and eyebrows were crisped when his gasoline accelerant had blown up in his face. The old man had been seen driving off from the fire and he was soon under arrest.

GARLICK was arraigned in Ten Mile Court, Fort Bragg, on charges of attempted murder and bound over on high bail.

AND THEN WHAT? I don't know. And it’s bothered me for years that I don't know. I was never able to find out what happened in the matter of The People vs. Garlick, but I suspect he pled guilty and, given his age, was told not to do it again, and home he went to Fort Bragg where he lived to be at least 102 (!), a celebratory fact noted in the Fort Bragg Advocate.

ADAM GASKA:

September 28th is the Streets to Creeks clean up sponsored by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District. I will be volunteering to help clean up Ackerman Creek. Volunteers register here. Volunteers meet at Low Gap Park then are assigned/pick an area to clean — attending Streets to Creeks Cleanup.

I'VE LIVED in San Francisco off and on since I arrived in 1941 as a Pearl Harbor refugee, and I've lived in neighborhoods ranging from the Fillmore before it was black, Haight-Ashbury before the hippies, the Castro before it was gay, the Mission before Mexicans, Noe Valley long before the Giants’ right fielder paid two mil for a home there, at 5th and Brannan in a bathroom-down-the-hall fleabag hotel, clean sheets once a week, and way the hell out on Ramsell Street near SF State in a studio apartment reachable only by a homemade elevator up from the garage in a private home owned by an old man who became nightly livid at the antics of television wrestlers. “Did you see what Lash Larue did to Gorgeous George?” he'd shout. “The man ought to be arrested!” And I lived in the inner Richmond, a block off Clement, a street whose mercantile and socio-ethnic diversity is unmatched anywhere in the Greater Bay Area.

THE CITY is much richer and, in some ways, much poorer than I've known it. It also remains as a fundamentally conservative polis, unless, of course, you think the Democratic Party that runs it is in any way, “progressive.” The City's dominant political figures could give Republicans lessons in how to do benign neglect.

SEVERAL THOUSAND homeless and hopelessly screwed-up people are confined to certain, perennially expendable San Francisco neighborhoods because federal money is not available to house them, and federal money is not available to beat back presently intractable despair because Democrats don't demand it, and won't demand it given their inside-the-bubble indifference. There's less succor for the insane and the drug addicted than ever before, and more of them on the streets all the time.

SAN FRANCISCO’S current administration pretends that it can shelter the unhoused out of a municipal budget because, like Republicans, it pretends there's no money to do the basics — housing, health care, education, the full civilized monte that other rich countries assume as social givens. But that's what we get with Death Penalty Demos who own chemically-dependent, non-union vineyards and get insider stock tips…

A PERSON of ordinary means can still live in San Francisco if you're very, very frugal, and Clement Street is mostly committed to frugality, with fresh food prices running about half what they do at Safeway, probably because Chinese are frugal fresh food consumers and refuse to be gouged.

DESPITE the political dominance of the limo libs, this town provides a great free-of-charge, daily spectacle to which one adjusts as, I suppose, one adjusted to public inpredictability in the Middle Ages, of necessity assuming that you share public space with the deranged and the doomed but nevertheless, as we used to say in the Marine Corps, “Every day’s a holiday, and every meal’s a banquet.”

RETIRED MENDO DEPUTY RON PARKER WRITES (re: 1984 Brinks hijack/robbery in 1984): The Brinks robbers also stayed at the Lu Ann motel overnight. They stuffed their clothing under the bed, wearing new clothes when leaving in daylight the following morning. It was found accidentally when employees rotated the mattress.

UNOFFICIAL REPORTS coming in to AVA HQ say attendance at this year’s 100th Anniversary of the Boonville County Fair was higher than average.

A READER WRITES: “Mendocino County Sheriff is no longer posting mugshots. In Maricopa County, Arizona, an innocent man who was arrested sued the County. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals deemed mugshots prejudicial and unconstitutional. Now other jurisdictions are removing them from websites.”

EVERY DAY in San Francisco Muni is a banquet, and sometimes a banquet and a bouquet, which it was on a jammed westbound California Street bus the other morning. (I still get around a little.) On the steepest block of Sacramento climbing out of Chinatown, it was standing room only as our packed vessel momentarily stalled behind a line of traffic when suddenly the bus lurched backwards. The mostly Chinese passengers, in one great startled gasp shouted, “Hai, yah!” The Mexican driver shouted back, “Hai, yah! No problemo!” and we all laughed.

AT SAN RAFAEL JOE’S the waitress says to me, “As soon as I see you I think eggplant sandwich.” Because I look like one? I ask. “No, silly,” she says, “because you always order it.” Never had an eggplant sandwich in my life. Didn't know there was such a delectable.. She must have had her vegetables confused. Objectively, I look more like a turnip.

AT OCEAN BEACH Friday afternoon I was watching cops on four-wheelers zipping up and down warning the suicidally oblivious away from a huge surf when a street person, male type, asked me, “Can you spare a dollar?” I said I was sorry but I didn't have any money on me. “Not as sorry as I am, you Winnebago motherfucker,” he said as he scuttled off into a stiff headwind. Winnebago? I'd have given him two bucks for that one. You don't get many creatively zany non-sequiturs out of the mendicant community.

MY PANHANDLING POLICY is to give to older vics but stiff the younger ones unless the young ones have a creative pitch, and they seldom do. But a ravaged kid on Kearney near Broadway held a sign that read, “Help Fight Trump Fascism,” and in smaller print, “And all the other ones, too.” I asked him if Trump had driven him to self-destruction. “Him and the suburbs,” the young man explained.

IN THE AREAS of San Francisco where aberrant behavior is more or less tolerated, the crime rates are low because, it seems, every third person is an undercover cop. It's fun to watch the cops work the weekend crowds on Haight, cutting the dope dealers and the worst of the street crooks out of the herd as neatly as cowboys culling a herd of its yearlings. But a lot of police effort goes into keeping street crime at a minimum in places like the Haight because it draws so many tourists and shoppers, and that effort, it seems to me, explains why there's no police time left over to at least try to stem the epidemic of car break-ins and other quality-of-life crimes.

ONE AND TWO-PERSON “public interest” and “activist” entities can wield a disproportionate power to stop public good. An effort to plant trees in the Tenderloin was halted by a tiny group of lesbians and transgenders who called the proposed tree planters “a brutal gentrification squad.” Like, low-lifes and the honest poor who live there don't like trees?

MIKE GENIELLA:

This Happened In My Hometown.

Hotel Marysville

It could easily happen in downtown Ukiah, where the fate of the historic Palace Hotel still hangs in the balance. The Palace's decay continues because the current owner, Jitu Ishwar, does nothing to protect the landmark structure. Ukiah City officials in recent years scurried from one proposal to another and, in the end, chose to hide behind closed doors to wring their hands when none materialized. The Palace rot continues as it did in the Hotel Marysville, which anchored that town's retail core. And then, earlier this summer, a fierce fire ravaged the once glorious Hotel Marysville. The LLC that owns Marysville's now gutted brick landmark refuses to pay for the clean-up, letting the rot stand for all to see and the toxic run-off that comes with the results. Hello, Ukiah. Is this your future?

IF THERE ARE five people in Mendocino County less deserving of a raise than the five Mendo supervisors, name them. Oh, but Williams and Haschak voted against the raises? Meaning they won't accept the extra money? They make almost a hundred grand now plus fringes worth another seventy Gs or so, which is nearly three times the average Mendo income and not bad for part-time “work.” (How many hours of labor do you suppose Supervisor Gjerde puts in in an average month for the people?)

HERE'S SUPERVISOR HASCHAK on the subject of Supes’ pay:

“There has been a lot of talk about supervisorial raises. The Board’s goal in negotiations was to get all employees to market rate for their positions. We did this with all bargaining units. With all department heads, CEO, and elected officials, we did the same thing except we used comparables for Humboldt, Sonoma, and Lake Counties which intentionally provided a lower increase in pay. Within the next two years, all employees will achieve this market rate. The same is true for the electeds, CEO and department heads. Instead of losing trained employees to other counties, we will be able to better retain and attract employees. There are 150 job classifications making more than the Supervisors. As a teacher, I would have made more than I do as a Supervisor. When I first ran for Supervisor, the Board had given themselves a 39% raise before the employees got their raise. I did not accept that money. Instead, I created scholarships for students in the 3rd District. With the current agreements, everyone else has already received the market rate agreement. Without getting the Supervisors to market rate, we would not be treating everyone equally. This would set up future Boards for a huge increase at some point. As noted in the Board meeting, the State requires the Supervisors to approve their own salary increase.”

ACCORDING TO HASCHAK more money for himself and his colleagues is simply a matter of equity, and gosh he made more as a teacher (which I doubt) and double gosh he gave a little back in scholarships.

EVER get the feeling we aren't particularly well-served by local government? Ever not get that feeling with a DA who brings a felony case against a elected county auditor because she challenged his expense account chiseling, and then the five supervisors, on the DA's say-so, removed the elected county auditor from her elected position, and then the DA's buddies on the Superior Court helped him blow up his non-case into an expensive and apparently endless matter? Not to mention that the Superior Court, none of whom are ever available for direct public feedback unless by some fluke they actually have opposition for re-election, as they tacitly approved new quarters for themselves at enormous inconvenience to the public offices remaining in the present, perfectly serviceable County Courthouse, their new quarters an architectural eyesore whose plans have appalled everyone who've seen them?

HAH! The Democrats are claiming that the Green Party's candidate for president is a tool of those crafty Rooskies. Could that crude libel be prompted by the encouraging fact that Dr. Stein is running strong enough in the “battleground” states to threaten Harris, the More of the Same Plus Genocide Harris? (Laughing Sal. Old timers will get the reference if not appreciate it applied to the jolly candidate.)

TRUMP'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN is obviously 5150, visibly deranged, but he's being media-portrayed as the second coming of Lee Harvey Oswald, the diff being that Oswald was government sponsored, hence the continued sequestration of files on the JFK murder, the second diff being a government sponsored assassin doesn't miss. Anyway, Trump is much more valuable alive because he gives the Democrats their only issue.

ONE FOOT in the grave, the other on a banana peel. I'm on the last leg (sic) of my treatment for thyroid cancer, which consists of a month of chemo-pills followed by two mega-shots of something called thyrogen and four days of total isolation. My affliction has cost me my voice and my senses of taste and smell. I can kinda talk in short bursts via a gizmo I hold to my throat, but I feel so much more comfortable writing my communications than inflicting that awful mechanical voice on my nearest and dearests so I won't be resorting to it. The chemo pills and thyrogen blasts are the latest in treatment strategies for my version of cancer and, I'm assured, far less depleting than the chemo many of us are unfortunately familiar with. Prior to my surgery to extract the main cancer lump and relocate my throat, I asked my doctor, “What if I don't do the surgery and simply let nature take its course?” He said, “You slowly choke to death over a period of several months.” Which convinced me to trade in my voice and the two senses for his unerring scalpel. (I was flattered, post-op, when Dr. Ryan told me I was “very popular with the nurses,” the first time I can remember being popular with anybody outside my immediate family, and I suspect a couple of them.) I can get around for short periods of time and have resumed an exercise regimen that seems to be promisingly restorative, but there's much discomfort that has come with this medical slog, including irregular sleep, but given the alternative, discomfort is the best bargain ever.

BIDEN: “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

SAYS the fake president of the country born in violence where there's a mass shooting every day.

A READER WRITES:

Re: Sunday’s 49ers loss:

Pros:

Offensive line run blocking still extremely good.

Jordan Mason looks like the real deal.

Kittle and Deebo putting in the work.

Brock's accuracy and arm look great.

Fred Warner has to be in the conversation for best defensive player in the league. The man is a menace.

Jauan Jennings is still one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL.

Cons:

Play calling was questionable. First half and red zone calls were trying too hard to be “cute.” Just run it down their throats.

Purdy decision making questionable a couple times.

Special teams needs work.

Pass blocking needs a LOT of work.

Aiyuk needs to get in game shape.

Defensive secondary is going to need to figure out a better way to cover A-tier receivers like Jefferson. You can't expect to let Amon-Ra or CeeDee or AJ Brown get behind you like that in the playoffs this year. Can't afford to get smoked.

Overall, the game really wasn't as close as the score. We got beat. That's fine, it's week 2 and the Vikings aren't in-division. I'll take a loss to the Vikings in Week 2 rather than a loss to the Seahawks or Rams in Week 13 or something.

On the plus side, now they have a loss under their belts. It keeps them humble. It motivates them. It makes them realize that despite all the offseason hype about the best roster in the NFL, a genius strategist head coach, and a “revenge tour,” they still have to put in the work.

Love my team and I bleed red and gold no matter what. Congrats to the Vikings on their win. They earned it.

[3] Kids are truant for a number of reasons. Did we look at truancy rates as they compare with longer schedules, and earlier season starts to school because of football? Out here in rural CA it takes five hours of driving to get your kid to a dentist appointment. Ever notice how the school week overlays with normal business hours? (Go to a 4 day week)

Another thing we’re fighting: nature. Young people, especially middle and highschool aged kids need more sleep, they naturally want to sleep in, and no, they’re not going to bed at 8:30. I’ve seen plenty of 50, 60-something year old administrators who just don’t get why kids don’t want to rise at 5:30 to catch a 7:30 bus in the dark of winter. (The old timers just want to get home earlier and start drinking!) And finally, what has changed with where we live? Do kids live farther from schools? Has the number that can walk shrunk, are kids more dependant on rides, has public transportation improved?

[4] “The levers we have been given to operate our democracy have been disconnected. What’s the percentage of voting adults in a normal election now — maybe 25, 30% of the party? How can you say that those election results are valid? What happens if it goes to 15 — a president who was chosen by 15% of the population? Is that really a valid result? If enough people see the futility, the dysfunction in the system and say, ‘I’m opting out,’ pretty soon we have to sit down as a country and say, ‘Now what? They quit.’”

