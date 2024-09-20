Announcements 9/20/2024

AV UNIFIED NEWS

It has been a busy week in AVUSD! Here are a few of the highlights.

Fair Friday

AVES and Anderson Valley Jr/Sr High students had a great time at the fair on Friday!

The Senior class was working hard to fundraise for this year’s activities. Some were working in the parking area and some were working in the “potato booth.” All were doing a great job. Mr.Folz, their class advisor, will be at the fair all weekend, supporting this group. Thank you, Mr. Folz!

The AV soccer team beat Mendocino 3-1 on the soccer field. Way to go, Panthers! Staff members, community members, students, and families cheered with enthusiasm from the stands throughout the game.

Our fantastic FFA program will be out in force all weekend and we look forward to reporting on their successes. To start, their booth looks amazing. Mrs. Swehla and Mr. Bautista, along with their students, have spent many hours planning for the fair.

AVES students were all around, watching their older siblings play soccer and enjoying all the activities and “fair food!” It was wonderful to see so many of our families out together.

Professional Development Monday, 9/16 - No School!

There will be no school on Monday! Teachers will be working hard to plan to make students’ learning experiences this year exceptional!

Both sites’ principals will lead their teams in looking over AVUSD’s student achievement scores on last Spring’s Smarter Balanced Assessments. This allows educators to pinpoint where we are doing well and helps us identify areas of academic focus for the coming year.

AVES teachers will be working with staff from Mendocino County Office of Education as they dig into their new Bridges math curriculum.

Jr/Sr High teachers will be learning more about Social Emotional Learning (SEL). Esteemed teachers Nat Correy-Moran, Ali Cook, and Casey Farber, have taken a rigorous course on this topic through UC Berkeley and are excited to share what they have learned.

Restorative Practices Conference

In the coming week, Nat Correy-Moran (Community Schools Coordinator), Arthur Folz (English teacher), and Kristin Larson Balliet (superintendent) will head to San Diego for a Restorative Practices conference. Restorative Practices have been proven to improve student behavior more effectively than older, more punitive approaches. We look forward to next steps with SEL.

Construction

We are excited about the track! We are waiting to get 2nd round comments from DSA. After that, we will be ready to go out to bid.

The estimate for updates to the gym has been submitted and we are awaiting word from DSA about whether we will be funded for updates to the existing building or a full replacement. We will keep the community posted!

The Science rooms will be ready around December; stay tuned for information about a ribbon cutting and room dedication

We remain incredibly thankful to Louise Simson who continues to consult with the AVUSD team. It is Ms. Simson who got all these projects underway. When we are done, we’ll have a whole new campus. Thank you, Mrs. Simson!

Respectfully,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

AV Unified School District

TAHJA TO SPEAK TO COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY IN MENDOCINO

We're looking forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming history talk. This event is taking place at the Mendocino Presbyterian Church on September 21st, at 1pm. The historic church is located at 44831 Main Street in Mendocino.

Our guest speaker will be local historian Katy Tahja. Katy has always been fascinated by mineral springs and their history. Katy recently published a history of Orr Hot Springs which has a colorful history. While researching Orr Springs, she also learned about Vichy Springs, Point Arena Hot Springs, Duncan Peak Resort in Hopland, and innumerable smaller springs throughout the county.

Tahja is the author of five books of North Coast history and recently published a biography of artist Charles Surendorf. She docents at the Kelley House Museum in Mendocino and writes about history for local newspapers. Her family has been in Comptche for 100 years.

The church hosting the talk is itself historically significant to the town of Mendocino. The present Sanctuary, started on October 7, 1867, was built of local redwood for a cost of $10,000, an enormous amount at the time. Half of this sum, as well as the land the church was built on, was donated by Jerome B. Ford. The new building was dedicated on July 5, 1868. Take some time after the talk to learn more about this landmark church.

Further along Main Street, Jerome B. Ford also built a house for his bride, Martha, in 1854. That house is now a museum. Exhibits at the Ford House Museum carry the visitor back to another era. The Ford House Museum is open from 11am to 4pm on the day of Tahja’s talk.

Just up the hill from the Ford House is the Kelley House Museum which is yet another historic treasure in Mendocino. This historic home and research center was built in 1861 by William Kelley. The Kelley House is open from 11am to 3pm on the day of our meeting.

So, take some extra time to steep yourself in the rich history of Mendocino before or after our history talk. These locations all have lovely gardens to enjoy as part of the day. We will be serving sweets and beverages during the talk. Admission is $10. RSVP to 707-468-6969 or info@mendocinocountyhistory.org.

We hope to see you there.

Tim Buckner, Executive Director

Historical Society Of Mendocino County

Archive & Held-Poage Memorial Home

100 South Dora Street

Ukiah, California 95482

LOCAL FARM STANDS

Petit Teton Farm

Petit Teton Farm is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have sungold and heirloom tomatoes along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what’s in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Velma’s Farm Stand at Filigreen Farm

Now Open On Sundays!!

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 11-4pm

For fresh produce this week: Dapple Dandy pluots, table grapes, pears, apples, melons, watermelons, summer squash, eggplant, tomatoes (heirlooms, cherry tomatoes, new girls), sweet peppers, hot peppers, cucumbers, sprouting broccoli, chinese cauliflower, green cabbage, hakurei turnips, new potatoes, celery, spring onions, spinach, lettuce mix, beets, carrots, kale, chard, basil and flowers. We will also have dried fruit, tea blends, olive oil, everlasting bouquets and wreaths available. Plus some delicious flavors of Wilder Kombucha!

All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email annie@filigreenfarm.com with any questions. We accept cash, credit card, check, and EBT/SNAP (with Market Match)!

Blue Meadow Farm

Open Tuesday - Sunday

10 AM - 7 PM

Closed Monday

Holmes Ranch Rd & Hwy 128

Philo, CA 95466

(707) 895-2071

Brock Farms

M-T-W closed

TH-F-Sat-Sun open 10-6

Right now, I have potatoes, onions, some tomatoes, basil, cabbage, shishito peppers, and cabbage.