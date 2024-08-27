Finding Peace In Redwood Valley

The paths that helped me heal after a horrible loss…

The morning after my cat Sasquatch died, a friend suggested we walk at the Abhayagiri Monastery in Redwood Valley.

That was cool

Because I can’t think of a better place to heal after that horrific night, which wasn’t the first time I lost a pet, but it was the first time one keeled over from a heart attack right in front of me and died howling on the kitchen floor.

And I was especially heartsick that Sasquatch, the most forgiving soul I’ve ever lived with, spent his last moments in such agony, his sweet face forever frozen in a scream.

But I was soon grateful for two things: First and foremost, that his pain ended very quickly; second, that my pain was eased as soon as I stepped onto the paths at the monastery.

And while I find all trails lined with trees, flowers and water to be restorative potions, the monastery’s mix of nature was a particularly potent brew, with the warm hug offered at Sun Meadow, the soothing waterfalls at Hawaii, and, my favorite, the Cool Oaks, which did what I thought would be impossible that day: made me smile and even laugh a little.

Another blessing about that walk was how it filled me with curiosity about the place I had just fallen in love with: Who made these awesome trails? Who named that lush corner Hawaii? And, most urgent: Did the Cool Oaks earn their name because the trail is much cooler under them, or because they’re, you know, just really cool?!

Fortunately, a kind person named Ajahn Nyaniko, one of the senior monks at Abhayagiri Monastery, answered all of my questions, explaining patiently via emails that “the trails were built by the monastic community over many years, with help from both hired workers and volunteers, and we maintain them ourselves as part of our monastic lifestyle. Also, it gives people the opportunity to experience how monks of the Thai Forest Tradition live in secluded dwelling places in wilderness abodes.”

As for the Cool Oaks, that spot “got its name because in the summer it would be about 20-degrees cooler there, with its year-round stream, and it has some very large oak trees.”

“Hawaii got its name because my parents lived in Hawaii for 15 years, and the two streams coming together with the moss reminded me of some places in Hawaii. Also, my dad was a wood sculptor and made a face of our teacher, Ajahn Chah, which we placed in a small shrine at Hawaii.”

Coolest of all, though, is how Nyaniko told me that while the trails “are entirely on our (private property), about 10 years ago we decided to allow people to come and walk on the trails, to enjoy the beautiful nature and wildlife within the monastery boundary.”

And I could not be more grateful for that. Because now whenever I think of Sasquatch again, I can picture those Cool Oaks above me and smile. And yes, I like to think that makes Squatchy smile, too.

More On The Trails

Unfortunately, Nyaniko also told me that due to a lot of canine visitors not being leashed on the trails, “we recently have made access to our trails more limited. We require that dogs be leashed on our 2.5 mile loop trail so that they don’t chase the animals. Our monastery is a wildlife sanctuary for deer, bears and mountain lions, (and) unleashed dogs tend to chase and kill the squirrels as well as keep the deer from their natural habitats, and the dogs are in very real danger from mountain lions if they are unleashed. For the time being, people who would like to walk on the trails will need to come into our main area and ask for permission.”

(Ukiah Daily Journal)

PS. Here’s the link to a video I made that goes with my latest “That was cool” article about the trails in Redwood Valley: https://youtu.be/PcPpFzheZHQ