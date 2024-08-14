Letters 8/14/2024

176,000 EMAILS?

Editor,

Lord have mercy!

I voted for Cubbison. The BOS took that vote away. I have no angst toward Eyster nor the board, but now due process is hing up around 176,000 emails. What's next? Pumping out Cubbison's septic tank? It’s time for Ann Moorman to move this as a priority. One, we voted her in, and two, she has not been given due process. It seems all Mendocino BULLSHIT at this point, and if you were to ask me, I'm living here on both sides of the fence, where I can reinvent myself daily, but those days merge to where I can only say I support her, and if exonerated, Run from Mendo.

PS. Thanks for the Odd Bodkins review. I need to apologize for my errant postings. I don't proof before I send. Sorry. Watch out for Perro.

Randy Burke

Gualala

RE-ELECT LINDY!

Editor,

Lindy Peters had the required valid signatures for his nomination papers.

Amanda Wolter, Assistant Clerk-Recorder/ Assistant Registrar of Voters

These are exciting times in the City of Fort Bragg. As we prepare for the next chapter in our history, we must be careful to protect the things that have always made our community such a special place to live.

We need to find ways to collaborate with the Hospital District to ensure quality health care for our residents. Our people are our greatest resource.

We need to provide water security for future generations by utilizing innovative techniques including marine-safe desalinization and long term water storage.

This Council recognizes our housing shortage and has set forth goals and policies to help create more housing opportunities for all.

We must continue to protect our ocean from offshore oil interests and instead explore the economic opportunities available here due to our proximity to the marine environment. The City continues to support the Noyo Center in this regard.

I have faithfully served this community for 22 years on the City Council and two terms as Mayor. I fully understand the importance of the job and the responsibility that comes with it. My institutional knowledge and sense of duty have compelled me to seek another term. I ask for your vote as together we help future generations continue to enjoy one of the greatest places to live in all of California. Thank you and please remember to vote!

Lindy Peters

City Council

Fort Bragg

NICE EFFORT!

Editor,

… in the latest AVA. A picture of flowers- vital, a view of the Valley, a tip on where to sustainably and legally climb trees (In Oregon), a restaurant/ pub tip: Who doesn’t want to visit an Old Abalone Pub?

David Svehla

San Francisco

PS. APOCALY-MPICS

Editor,

Gee, the Ol’ Greek Games are looking sort of tattered! Men punching out Women and calling it “Boxing”! When “He” had his outty parts removed (we assume…) and replaced with inny parts, thus becoming a “She,” did they ALSO remove his innate superior male upper body strength? No, I thought not.

They made Athletes swim in the absolutely filthy Seine; I’d rather swim in the Chicago River, and people don’t swim in the Chicago River: Corpses float in it, maybe. This even after we reversed it from sewage flowing in to Lake Michigan to sewage flowing out to the Mississippi. Where it’s converted into Budweiser Beer.

Then there’s the vegan food by Martial Law, sex-proof furniture, abolishing bourgeois air conditioning… OOH LA LA! Get me some tranquilizers, the Complete Works of Jerry Lewis, and take me away to Marseilles!

David Svehla

San Francisco

TRUTH & CONSEQUENCES

Editor:

Mind boggling as it is, we hold professional athletes to higher standards than politicians. Pete Rose is the quintessential example of our need for honesty and integrity in public affairs, even if it’s just sports. After being busted for illegally gambling on baseball games and other crimes more than 35 years ago, Rose has yet to be forgiven by Major League Baseball and fans alike. This is in part due to his narcissistic refusal to take full responsibility for his actions. Denied honors for his on-field achievements and banned from pro baseball, Rose was banished from his public life. If only we held our past presidents to similar standards of character and consequence.

Claude Rosenthal

Santa Rosa

SHOULDA CALLED SECURITY ON HIM

To the Editor:

What did the heads of the National Association of Black Journalists expect when they invited Donald Trump to speak at their conference? A normal conversation? A polite guest? No. They got the usual bloviating liar who ginned up more division, hate and destructive innuendos about Black people, and specifically about Kamala Harris.

Why did they give him a platform to spew this trash? He insulted them. He insinuated that Ms. Harris had rejected her Black identity. He said she didn’t pass her bar exam (she didn’t on her first try but did later). He used the group to rev up his base. That was disgraceful.

What the journalists should have done, once they realized his agenda, was to call security and have him ushered off the stage.

Myrna Lueck

Ypsilanti, Mich.

WAKE UP, JARED

Dear Editor.

On July 22, The Press Democrat published Ms Bettina O’Brien's great letter, “Ban assault weapons,” suggesting Congress pass “the Donald Trump Bullets Protection Act, or the ‘DTBP Act.’ Amen, Ms O'Brien! Rep. Jared Huffman, wake up Man. Our kids are being shot and killed.

What are you doing to stop it?

Frank H. Baumgardner

Santa Rosa

JIM JONES…

Mr. AVA,

The only woman journalist I remember calling Jim Jones out on what he was, was Rena Lynn who wrote for The Willits News.

Jones threatened Ms. Lynn to the point that the local police kept an eye on the office on South Main in Willits.

I was friends with Ms. Lynn’s son who became her private security guard during that episode. Fortunately, her son knew his way around trouble.

Nothing ever came of the threats, but things were a little dicey for a while.

And Ms. Lynn was never fired. She eventually married a Chicago millionaire and walked off into the sunset.

Be well,

Lazarus

Willits

WHAT? NO MORE AVAs?

Dear Editor,

I went by Bound Together Books on Haight Street near Masonic this afternoon where I go when I'm the neighborhood where I lived in the 1970s, and go to Coffee to the People and then around the corner to get copies of the AVA. But none were there after April (I got 4 April issues) and learned you and AVA had ceased print publication. But the fellow didn't or couldn't tell why. You and I are old. I having been the Ghana 1 contingent of 50 peace corps volunteers in August 1961. And I had learned you are a returned PC volunteer.

I am sorry to lose the Anderson Valley Advertiser

Sincerely,

Edward Mycue

San Francisco

PS. PLUG, CAN, WEDGE, A HUNK WHERE YOU ARE

A plug of Danish butter with my tea,

Thursday edition of the Denver Post,

can of sardines in tomato sauce,

a smooth perfect almost large Granny Smith apple

a lighter green with a sharp paring knife

would seem a poetry festival to me today while

the ice grapes (as the song says*) “still cling to the vine” —

all of these plus a wedge of lime

to squeeze into my vegetable and chicken soup

with an avocado hunk:

that would wrap-up the mystery

of the mother, mine and yours too maybe,

on your soft afternoon swimming,

half-sunny in an afternoon where ever you are.

PPS. CV Mycue, Edward -- CV July 8, 2024 San Francisco.

Graduated with an A.S. in May or June 1957 and went then to North Texas for my B.A. in January 1959 continuing with graduate study in Government and English and then went to Boston Univ as a Lowell Fellow in Cooperative Broadcasting, recipient and working 3 days a week at WGBH-TV then in Cambridge on the M.I.T. campus on Massachusetts Avenue just over the Charles River Bridge from Boston (over a former roller rink on the 2nd floor).

Then I went into the Peace Corps, first group to go abroad and at 1961 August's end was off to Ghana to teach (the new secondary school in Acherensua in the Brong-Ahafo state or district within the old Kumasi kingdom.

Then my dad died and I came home and got a job for the regional office of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare's division of State Merit Systems travelling to 5 Southwestern States for the first 3 years and the next 3 in Washington, D. C. in the Office of the Secretary's Office of State Merit Systems.

After that I was off for 2 and a half years to Europe working at various jobs including the harvests in Southern France (the grape wine harvest), Rotterdam on changing ships to containers during the time the Red Sea was blocked, and other jobs.

When I returned to the USA it was to San Francisco I came since my now late sister Margo Mycue and cousin Michael O'Connor had a room for me.

Then after arriving June 1, 1970 I would work for the New Shakespeare Company-San Francisco.

Then for Panjandrum Press (that published my first book of poems ‘Damage Within The Community’ in 1963, and following that in the various Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco bookstores (which led to working in others including the Graduate Theological Center UC-Berkeley and Stacey's in San Francisco (which closed in 2009 after 85 years in business) and have continued as a free-lance writer of Poetry mostly and still at it today at age 87 in San Francisco where I am sharing my life since 1971 with Richard Steger a painter and with whom have had many volumes of his art and my poetry published included in is the current publication ‘I am a Fact Not a Fiction,’ published by Wordrunner Press, October 1923).

Edward Mycue born in Niagara Falls NY March 21, 1937 and from age eleven in 1948 raised in Dallas TX where I attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help elementary school and then N.R.Crozier Technical High School 1951-5, and after that first to Arlington (now the U. Of Texas at Arlington) 1955-1957; then to North Texas State-Denton TX where I taught during graduate study in the government department in 1959 the required beginning courses in Federal, State, and local government for students needed to graduate for a degree.

Then I went to Boston University on a grant from the Lowell Institute for Cooperative Broadcasting (a consortium of various colleges and universities in the New England area—with Boston University, Tufts, Northeastern, Harvard, M.I.T.)

ARE THEY NUTS?

Editor,

I remember when cyclists knew to ride single file on two lane roads to allow cars to safely pass. Nowadays, I see cyclists riding next to each other — even on windy, two-lane roads — while they chat away. Are they insane? Please ride in a single-file fashion and save your chat for the pit stop at the bakery.

Bob Elkjer

San Rafael

SHOP SMART

Editor:

Consumers are concerned about higher food prices and for four years I have watched prices climb. It hasn’t affected our bottom line. Why?

It’s an economic principle called substitution. When prices go up, you can switch to other choices. This isn’t the Soviet Union. There isn’t just one chicken you can buy, there’s also beef, fish and vegetarian. You don’t have to pay high prices.

Monday is shopping day for us. I looked at some prices. On one shelf, extra virgin olive oil was offered for $15 for one brand, $30 for the one next to it. Beef sirloin was $4.21 per pound, and chicken thighs were $1.69 per pound. Store brand ice cream was $7.49 for five quarts and next to it was a name brand at $5.99 for two quarts.

In my orbit in Rohnert Park, we have Safeway, Raley’s and Food Maxx. There are others. Each has a different price for the same things. With all these choices, there’s no need to stick with your old brands. You can change what you eat and pay the same or less than in the old days.

Or you can contribute your scarce dollars to the record profits of the grocery chains. Your choice.

Hans Beerbaum

Petaluma