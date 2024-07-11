County Finances & Laytonville Grocery Store

Happy Independence Day!

I think we're still independent, thanks to a gang of big brain misfits who all had the King's death warrants on their heads. We can hang together or hang separately, as B. Franklin looked at it. What a crew, but they were terrorists, the giveaway was the bloody hands. But they sure knew how to make country like no one had ever dreamed of or seen before.

As is always the case, another very informative report by Mike Geniella on the “sweeping state audit of Mendocino County practices, including finance, contracts and procurements, and elections, will be conducted over the next 18 months after legislative approval of a bill that now only needs the governor's signature.”

The state action follows ongoing but as of now uncompleted federal outside, independent audits for the past two fiscal years, as well as a state Controller’s audit of the County’s internal financial controls.

So now there will be a state audit soon underway. Great the more audits the better since the public has been officially informed at BOS meetings by two Supervisors (Ted Williams and Glenn McGourty) that the County keeps three sets of books and no on knows how much money is in the bank.

But we also need another process to occur that should have happened prior to the December 2021 consolidation of the Treasurer-Tax Collector and Auditor-Controller offices. It’s something that yours truly and two Supervisors (John Haschak and Dan Gjerde) have recommended take place for some time. Here’s the request found in a response I made to Supe Ted Williams regarding the muddle of County finances:

“Ted,

As I’ve suggested, as well as Supe Haschak and I believe Supe Gjerde also, the Board should call in former officials responsible for fiscal matters (Treasurer-Tax Collector, Auditor-Controller, Assessor, CEO) and interview/question and, hopefully, learn from them how they did their jobs. This is critical information the BOS admits it is lacking. This process would include but is not limited to such things as assessments of their responsibilities and how they performed their duties, how they exercised fiscal oversight and the identification of internal financial controls, systems that were utilized (manual vs. electronic/software, etc.), staffing levels (classifications and job descriptions) narrative descriptions of interdepartmental and third-party (ex.: outside, independent audit) working relationships detailing scope of work and information disclosed and received. Since no one has explanations or answers to what caused the ongoing, untenable fiscal mess the county is in, you need to conduct an inquiry and start finding answers to all of the current unknowns prior to launching a substantially, momentous alteration to your organizational structure with this idea of a Department of Finance. By the way, if the Board does decide to hold an inquiry, it won’t be necessary for former officials to attend in-person. That’s the beauty of zoom meetings.”

Here’s a short list of former County finance-related officials who should be called into a public hearing to share their information and insights on how they did their jobs over the years:

Shari Schapmire, Treasurer-Tax Collector

Lloyd Weer, Auditor-Controller

Meredith Ford, Auditor-Controller

Dennis Huey, Auditor-Controller

Tim Knudson, Treasurer-Tax Collector

Carmel Angelo, CEO

Jim Anderson, CAO

It should be noted that Supe Mo Mulheren vehemently objected to this reasonable suggestion to talk to people who had many years of dealing with local government finances.

How did Mulheren see it?

Angrily, she lectured her colleagues, “We should not be taking elected officials to task. That’s a job for the Grand Jury.”

If that’s the case, how does Mulheren explain “taking to task” a certain Auditor who was summarily suspended without due process.

Just a few quick updates regarding the re-opening of the Laytonville Long Valley Market which is expected to occur within the next couple of weeks.

The store is a 17,000 square-foot built entirely new in 2005 by the former owner Michael Brought. The store is located conveniently on Highway 101 and serves a nearby population of approximately 3,500, along with another approximate 300 to 500 daily travelers. Its always been operated as a supermarket, hardware, meat market, and deli with kitchen, and on-sale liquor license.

The new owner, Haji Alam, appeared at our Town Advisory Council meeting on June 26, making a presentation and answering questions from the public. He’s also been on my radio show explaining his re-opening plans and other related matters.

He’s very personable, open and frank in his conversations, and quite engaging.

I realize that folks, at least some of them anyway, in Redwood Valley have a different perspective on Alam given his plans to open a gas station near their community. The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council has taken an official position in opposition to the permitting and construction of Alam’s gas station. The Chair and Vice-Chair of the RV MAC appeared at our May Laytonville MAC meeting to share and explain their concerns about the proposed gas station project.

Anyway, at the Laytonville MAC meeting Alam explained in some detail his re-opening plans for the grocery store.

He plans to work with local farmers to stock a selection of organic vegetable produce, and requested they contact him so they can put a produce plan together.

He said that the Market will no longer carry hardware and tool items as was the case with the former Geiger’s Market. Instead, the new Market will offer camping, picnicking, hunting and fishing items. He explained it didn’t make any sense to him to compete with the existing Building Supply and Nursery operated by Lurane Dalton, selling hardware and tool items.

I’ve been able to verify that most, if not all, former Market employees have been contacted regarding job offers, and currently many employees are now busy preparing the store to re-open the doors

Alam also said he plans to apply for a County permit to open and operate six-pump gas station on the Market’s property. He already owns the former Strider Real Estate building and property, located next door (immediately to the south) of the Market. He plans to demolish the old building and expand the Market’s parking lot to off-set the space required for the gas station. The fuel operation will be sited on the northwest corner of the parking lot. Of course, this proposed project will have to go through the County’s Planning and Building process for final approvals. At the meeting, Alam and some of the attendees discussed plans for re-routing gas station vehicles in the parking lot exiting onto Highway 101.

I believe most folks in the Laytonville area would support and will welcome a second gas station since there’s definitely an established need for one.

I’ll keep you posted on further developments.

(Jim Shields is the Mendocino County Observer’s editor and publisher, observer@pacific.net, the long-time district manager of the Laytonville County Water District, and is also chairman of the Laytonville Area Municipal Advisory Council. Listen to his radio program “This and That” every Saturday at 12 noon on KPFN 105.1 FM, also streamed live: http://www.kpfn.org)