Letters 7/8/2024

WHO BENEFITS?

Editor:

A June 14 article in the Santa Rosa Press Democrat gave a heartening image of the Eel River’s future post-dam-removal. The article mentions that tribes, downstream communities in Humboldt County, fisheries groups and environmentalists are looking forward to the benefits dam removal will bring to the river’s health.

Of concern is the implication that Sonoma Water needs a continued diversion to meet the needs of its 600,000 municipal customers. No one has substantiated what proportion of our municipal supply is from the relatively small amount of water that comes from the Eel vs. the much-larger Lake Sonoma. And, unsurprisingly, no one has bothered to report on how much Eel River water is used for wine grapes in the upper basin before it can even reach Sonoma Water’s intakes.

The article also suggests that municipal ratepayers will pay the cost of a diversion and its maintenance. Will ag interests pay for their use as well? What about the Potter Valley Irrigation District, which uses a portion of the water before it reaches Lake Mendocino? Before our water rates are raised, the public needs to know what the costs will be and who will benefit.

Theresa Ryan

Healdsburg

A BIG LAW ENFORCEMENT FAIL

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my disappointment with the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

In March of 2023 my friend was brutally attacked in front of her home by a friend of a friend who offered to walk her home after a night out. She ended up in the emergency room with a broken nose and multiple lacerations to her face. She has scars that won’t go away. After a year of going to court dates and retelling her story to numerous entities she was told Monday that all charges against her attacker are being dropped. This is a big fail. My friend feels like they didn’t even try.

Evidence that was readily available was not obtained. No witnesses were contacted. Video available from the local business where her attacker offered to walk her home was not gathered. Her attacker has a history of domestic violence. When is violence against women going to be taken seriously?

Sincerely,

Hilary James

An Enraged Mendocino County Woman

Ukiah

STATISTICALLY DOESN'T HAPPEN

Editor:

Disenfranchising Voters…

In the U.S., actual voter fraud is extremely rare. After the 2022 midterm elections, the Associated Press reviewed every potentially fraudulent vote in the six states with the closest margins and found just 475 cases. That’s 475 out of more than 25 million, fewer than one questionable vote out of every 52,000 legitimate votes.

If you don’t trust the AP, how about the ultraconservative Heritage Foundation? They’ve amassed a database of 1,384 proven cases of voter fraud since 1979. That’s 1,384 cases out of more than 2 billion votes during those years, less than one fraudulent vote per million legitimate ones.

Claims like Donald Trump’s of millions of fraudulent votes are, to say the least, divorced from reality.

The real fraud is the use of such claims to stir up fear and doubt and to justify voting laws and practices that disenfranchise minorities and young people, plus massive, targeted purges of registered voters, often without notification. As just one of many examples, as Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp struck 107,000 voters from the rolls, then went on to win the race for governor by fewer than 55,000 votes. Nationwide, purges like this disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.

Robert Adler

Santa Rosa

BAD MOVIE PITCH GETS BAD REVIEW

To the Editor:

Tommy Wayne’s most recent trope titled “Little big leaguer” about a 34-year-old man identifying as a Ukiah Youth Baseball Player read like nothing more than a poor pitch for a movie circa 2004 starring a younger Johnny Knoxville pre Jackass 2,3, 3.5, 4, and 4.5.

Something that would get an audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 34 percent, but still get some box office cred because stoners do like to see movies and stoners like to laugh at movies. This drawn out, three cliché and two paragraphs too long predictable act of fiction gave readers of the UDJ a swift reminder, TWK has gone staler than a box of Saltines left open on a bass fishing boat in the middle of Clear Lake last Saturday.

While T “dub” would prefer to have no questions asked or interruptions made of his fictitious story (a good side point to make here is that obviously he would prefer brainless, non thinkers reading his column) I can only assume this story was a lackluster attempt to address transgender and nonbinary athletes participating in sports divisions different than their born gender.

Thus, the idea of a 34-year-old man identifying as a youth baseball player is a tongue in cheek way to make fun of a societal issue that stands on the far periphery of his day-to-day life.

An issue that does little more than give him a small headache and another reason to drink. Thus, leaving us with a column we can scratch are heads at each week wondering how much wind is left in this blow hard.

Ending the column with what he believes are rarities of the world titled “As Rare as…,” which read as a projection of fear that the boomer aged white male is now on the endangered list of societies decision making on what is cool and what’s not. Kids still play baseball at local fields, Wu Tang Clan doesn’t care what TWK thinks is humble and pleasant, county employees aren’t just the overpaid pencil pushers, but also the hardworking social services, road maintenance workers, and parks service workers. And Berkeley is more punk rock than TWK could ever imagine.

Charles Erdmann

Ukiah

LISTEN UP, KIDS

Editor:

Louisiana just passed a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom. The First Amendment of the Constitution says in part that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” I understand Congress didn’t pass this law, but isn’t the spirit of this amendment such that no one religion can legally be forced on the people of this country?

I’m no lawyer, but it seems to me that if one religion is required to be represented in a public space, then all religions of all people who might be present in that space should be posted as well. That means Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, atheism, Native American religions, Sikhism, Wicca and any others that may be practiced by students present in each classroom.

This is not only antithetical to our Constitution, it’s just plain ridiculous and insulting.

Chris Montalto

Santa Rosa

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

Editor,

In Mendocino County Jail, the necessity of in-jail programming and reentry support is a critical aspect of addressing the needs of incarcerated individuals. Many individuals in jail require healing, empowerment, and support in order to achieve success upon their release. Mendocino County Jail has implemented the Inmate Services Restorative Justice program, which takes a restorative approach, including incorporating a connection to nature.

The Restorative Justice program aims to address the needs of incarcerated individuals by offering a collaborative, participatory-centered approach. This approach allows participants to engage in a restorative process that fosters healing and empowers them to develop the necessary skills for successful reintegration into society.

One of the unique aspects of this program is the focus on connecting participants to nature through activities such as organic gardening. This serves to not only provide therapeutic benefits, but also to teach the basics of organic gardening, human/ecological systems, and useful work and life skills. Through this experience, participants often gain a sense of purpose and accomplishment, which can be transformative for their overall well-being.

Furthermore, our program also aims to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to an individual's involvement with the criminal justice system. This may include trauma, substance abuse, mental health challenges, and other factors that can hinder successful reintegration. By providing a supportive and nurturing environment, we hope to empower individuals to address these issues and make positive changes in their lives.

The impact of the Restorative Justice program extends beyond the individuals directly participating in the program. By supporting individuals in their journey towards successful reintegration into society, the program also contributes to reducing the fiscal and psycho-social impacts associated with the cycle of incarceration. As individuals are empowered to break free from the cycle of incarceration, the program has the potential to create lasting and positive change within the community.

By providing participants with the opportunity to connect with nature, learn valuable skills, and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them, we aim to break the cycle of incarceration and set individuals on a path towards successful reintegration into society.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact:

Buffey Wright Bourassa

Restorative Justice Program Manager

(707) 234-2136

IMPROVIDENTIAL

Editor,

A pregnant mom is in southeast Petaluma. She’s at 9 months in her second pregnancy, carrying her healthy baby girl. Ready to join the world, eventually a citizen of Sonoma County, California. Maybe her mom missed your front page article, “$10M to settle health dispute.” Our young mom planned to drive the four miles from her apartment to PVH’s maternity unit. No problem, Right? Her drive-time: 11 minutes. But the unit’s owner-manager, Providence, closed it “13 months” ago.

Her only hospital options: Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, about 20 miles and 35 minutes drive-time. Or, Marin General Hospital, about 26 miles and 32 minutes drive-time. These are the shortest possible drive-times when there is normal Hwy 101 traffic.

What might happen if she goes into labor at 5 AM or 2:30 PM when tranportation either direction takes much longer?

I support the doctors, nurses, moms, dads and the National Union of Healthcare Workers (and concerned citizens) who are bringing suit against the poor planning of Providence.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa

THE LAST TIME…

To the Editor:

For endless months we have listened to commentators bellow about the Republican Party being utterly, indisputably broken. It is. But from the first moments of the Biden-Trump debate, it’s been clear to me that my Democratic Party is also pitifully broken.

To all of President Biden’s close friends, allies, aides, operatives and advisers, I ask this: If your loved one or dear friend were engaging in seriously destructive behavior — and you did absolutely nothing to name that destruction and challenge the loved one to deal with it — you would be termed an “enabler.” That is exactly what all of you are. And if the enabling continues, our country’s future will be on your consciences as surely as it should be on the conscience of our current president. It is time for you to engage in some tough love.

If Mr. Biden refuses to step aside, I will vote for him. There is no choice. But this will be the last time I vote as a Democrat. Many of us who are sick at heart over these enablers and their apologists will begin looking at third-party candidates rather than entrusting this beloved country to our once-beloved party any longer.

Lynn Anderson

Moab, Utah

ANNEXATION BAD DEAL FOR COUNTY

To the Editor:

Over these last years Mendocino County has been desperately suffering from a lack of financial ability to survive. Supervisors have been unpopularly merging many county operated service departments to reduce staffing/executive payrolls. Many service departments have been desperately under staffed due to budget restraints. This leaves the remaining staff in those departments overworked and stressed. The County has agreed to contracts that they cannot or are barely able to payout.

To agree to have parts of Mendocino County land be annexed by cities is a large financial loss to the County and seems to be a backward step for County finances. This is clearly exasperating for the County to survive and meet their obligations and legal requirements to citizens.

Whoever is creating this annexation fever for our County does not have the best interests of the citizens of Mendocino in mind. Whether it be an agency like LAFCO or just something off the top of someone’s head ideas, this is not good for the citizens of Mendocino County.

Even though the SEIU Representatives may have previously noted that $3 million is budget dust, it is an incredible loss to the County and could have provided County staffing payouts.

Ukiah Annexing part of County land has made the County Budget take an estimated $3,000,000 revenue loss transferred to the City of Ukiah.

Cheers for Ukiah. Tears for the County budget and County citizens.

Now it appears the City of Willits is working to create this same scenario for the County. Wanting to create a sphere of influence, which is a step toward eventual annexation of more County Land!

If the Board of Supervisors continues to reduce the financial abilities of the County: it may be up to the citizens of Mendocino County to create some sort of legal defense to prevent these backward steps which endanger county finances.

This also seems to endanger County worker contracts. So perhaps SEIU will need to speak up about Mendocino County Supervisors backward financial decisions to protect their County members. Perhaps they should take action now and not wait until the patient County workers’ contracts are in danger before they feel a need to strike in order to protect their members.

David Pollin

Willits

THEY DID, LINDA

Editor:

I wonder if the city of Cloverdale is going to come to its senses and not allow the sale of fireworks this year — and also not have a fireworks show. Or is that too much to ask from our city leaders? With temperatures what they have been and dry everything, it would certainly be the sensible and considerate thing to do. Let’s hope so.

Linda Elliott

Cloverdale

UKIAH STILL SUCKS

Editor,

Here we are again visiting our old home and feeling even more saddened by the state of things.

More despair, more homeless, more shuttered storefronts. Now that we've been away for over two years the decay is really quite obvious.

I have a dear lifelong friend who is a winery owner and grape grower. He's in deep shit. He's had to cut staffing in both the field and winery to 3 days a week to try to save money.

Driving around with my eyes on vineyards…..which was my vocation for 43 years shows the same sad state. Although there aren't a ton of abandoned fields, almost all of them look in poor shape. I'm told MANY growers don't have fruit sold.

Driving down Perkins St yesterday. Dragons Lair, moved, Curry's furniture gone, Perkins St lounge gone, BBQ place next to Rainbow gone, a medical place that was once the Sizzler gone, Savings Bank building gone, Denny's restaurant gone. And a block away JC Penny gone. Hopefully that new courthouse will generate some business?

Lastly being here just a couple of days and the sad folks wandering the streets mumbling, filthy and desperate is hard to miss. My family moved to this area in 1972 when I was a teen. How far Ukiah has fallen is astonishing.

Casey Hartlip

Lakeside, Arizona

FLYING THE FLAG

Editor:

The American flag is a symbol of unity, not divisiveness. This Fourth of July I will be flying the flag in front of my house with pride and without an agenda. I will not be flying the flag because I am a patriot or affiliated with a particular group or cause, but to show that I am a proud American. I am proud of the document our founders signed 248 years ago, setting into motion an extraordinary and courageous set of events leading to the establishment of a new and great nation called America.

The path to greatness was not always easy or just, but one of struggles, setbacks and inequities. Through wars and internal strife that threatened to rip this country apart, Americans have always pulled together to overcome any challenge and to persevere.

Our forebears in the original 13 colonies overcame vast cultural and geographic differences to unite in a common cause. I believe Americans remain united in our common humanity and still cherish the notion that we are endowed with certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. That is why I will be flying the flag on the Fourth of July.

Kurt Dunphy

Santa Rosa