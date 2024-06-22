Summer Stretches Before Us

Despite the shocking and dispiriting last-minute cancellation of the Sierra Nevada Music Festival, this summer holds great warm weather promise. There are many entertainment possibilities and the food scene in Anderson Valley is once again expanding instead of contracting.

If you are expecting visitors chances are good that you’ll be able to score more than one summer offering that will make their visit special.

My Southern California relatives arrived last week and we started our first full day together with a 10:30 Goat Barn Tour at Penny Royal Farm in Boonville. After meeting the goats (every goat has a name) we grazed on a selection of their farmstead cheeses while sampling a flight of their delicate and delectable wines. We got happy. At dinnertime they chose to eat at “Offspring” Pizza in downtown Boonville because they were traveling with their one year old actual offspring Max. The Meyer Lemon and asparagus wood-fired pizza that they read about online might also have had something to do with it. Arriving at 5:30 we sat on the deck, which was in the process of having a new shade structure installed. There were lots of other diners and the vibe was friendly. The menu is Italian with daily changes. My duck ravioli with a wonderful Italian version of Crème Brule was to die for. Delicious.

If my company had stayed for a few weeks later they might have chosen a brand new kid on the block slated to open in Philo after July 4th. The new place will be called Jumbo’s Win-Win (doesn’t that name make you smile?). Jumbo’s will feature 50s diner style food, which seems like an inspired choice. So we can all look forward to tasting our first Jumbo burger soon.

If it’s entertainment you’re after the Boonville Brewery has a full schedule of free outdoor concerts lined up. Local favorite Boonfire will be playing this Friday June 21 at 5:30. DJ Aline (who is Brazilian) the co-host of KZYX’s Alma Latino program will be bringing alternative Latin music to the dance floor including Cumbia, Electro Tango and more on June 28 at 5:30.

Another great local band the locally popular High Rollers out of Yorkville will play originals and covers on July 5 at 5:30. Live Band Karaoke SF will let YOU be the lead singer on July 12. Margot and Friends the 3 R’s- Rock, Rhythm & Blues and Reggae are on tap for July 12. What the Folk brings dual acoustic guitars and song. August 9-11 “Boontfling” will be in session for a disc gold music festival; check it out at boontfling.com. A Boonville powered punk-rock band called Thirty Aut Sicks will burn it down on August 16. Towse, a London based duo featuring violin, piano and voices, rolls into town on Aug. 30. Last and not least but certainly surprisingly Sept. 1 the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra will treat us to Beers and Beethoven between 1 and 3 for an orchestral afternoon.

If you are willing to range a little bit further North or South for your music, Fort Bragg, Ukiah and Cloverdale await.

Cloverdale’s “Friday Night Live” never disappoints. Their program concert series manager Mark Tharrington has great taste and good connections. He looks for feel good bands that relate energetically to their audience. All shows start at 7:00 but there are vendors arriving earlier with lots of good food and merchandise plus great people watching and it is very family friendly; kids have a ball. The band Hot Buttered Rum- progressive Bluegrass will play June 21. June 28 the Scythians- Celtic Gypsy Folk, July 12 Tom Rigby & Flambeau- Cajun Zydeco and July 19 Sarah Snook & the Disarmers- alternate country. Midnight North- Cosmic American July 26 and Eric Lindell- Blue-eyed Blues Aug. 2. Qiensave- Cumbria Urbana Aug. 16 Joslyn and the Sweet Compression- Neo Soul. Surfer Girl- Indie-Pop on Aug. 23 and The Stone Foxes- Rock and Roll bring it all home on Aug. 30.

If you want to stay in Mendocino County you could head to the new Brewery in Fort Bragg “Tall Guy Brewing.” They have different nights of the week set aside for particular things. Every Monday the Mendocino Jazz Society meets to play 6-9. Wednesdays are Acoustic starting at 2 or 3. Thursdays Open Mike is 7-9:30. Friday Karaoke with DJ Wally from 6:30-10:30. Various bands come in on Saturdays. Coming up- Bryn & the Blue Souls on July 1, Tastes Like Chicken July 8, Background Boys July 15, Back Porch Trio July 22 and Guerrilla Takeover on July 29. Ukiah Sundays in the Park are another option. June 30- Chris Cain, July 14- The Real Sarah’s and Alex De Grassi, July 28- Flip Montagu, Aug. 11- Blitzen Trappen and Mustache Harbor on Aug. 18.

Wherever you go all these musical offerings are 100% FREE which is pretty amazing when you think about it. Summer time is definitely the time to socialize, eat, drink, be merry, put your dancing shoes on and have fun!