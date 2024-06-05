Announcements (June 5, 2024)

FORMER MENDOCINO COUNTY SHERIFF TONY CRAVER DEAD IN IDAHO AT 85

by Sheriff Matt Kendall

I received a call this evening and was advised that retired Mendocino County Sheriff Anthony ‘Tony’ Craver had passed away in Idaho.

I don’t have a lot of the details other than that he passed away June 1, 2024 at around 1:00 AM.

Tony served the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years in various assignments. Tony was the Coastal Commander for many years until he was elected and assumed office as Sheriff in 1999. Tony served as sheriff until his retirement in 2005.

Tony was the Lieutenant on the coast which was my first patrol assignment following my service in the jail. He later promoted me to the rank of Sergeant in 1999.

Tony had an incredible sense of humor and he truly cared about people. Tony also had a business side which was no nonsense.

If you were ever called to his office he would make his points clearly and without mincing words. Tony always ensured his directions were known and followed by his deputies. Tony also made a point that everyone who walked out of his office left with their dignity intact. He clearly showed how kind a person can be when they are strong and able.

I remember as a very young deputy working the Redwood Summer protests during the early 1990s. We received briefings and directions from Tony prior to deployments to the protests.

Craver, former DA Norm Vroman and Pebbles Trippet at a marijuana panel discussion in 1999.

I was always impressed with his ability to calm things in heated situations and to hear both sides. During those times Tony often reminded us, we don’t have a side and to simply enforce the law with respect for all. He would also remind us we all had friends on both sides of the line and to treat folks accordingly without being walked on.

These were lessons that have served me well and for that I am very grateful.

Tony remained a friend to me following his retirement and I will miss him.

We will have more details in the next few days.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

The end of the year has come quickly upon us and now we celebrate a series of important milestones. Here is our graduation and promotion schedule for the week. Please join us at the Junior Senior high school gym. One of the hallmarks of AV is the joyful celebration of students by their families. Please come and the community is welcome:

Tuesday, June 4: 6th Grade Promotion 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: 8th Grade Promotion 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 6: High School Graduation 7:00 p.m.

The elementary site will mark the end of the year with Field Day. This beloved event always needs extra volunteers, so if you can lend a hand please stop by the office.

At the high school amid the last minute preparation for high school graduation, three of our “mad scientist” teachers will be performing a groundbreaking celebration to kick off construction that starts on Monday. That event will be at 12 o’clock on Thursday and feature a little bit of silliness and some popsicles, so you can never go wrong. Join us in the Senior Oval.

Cupples Construction moves in Monday morning to take over the high school site to begin the remodel. I want to thank Dennis Johnson and Guy Kephart for all of their work in moving everything in preparation for this major event. I also wish to thank the staff members that have been impacted by this packing schedule. They have really done a great job and it is so appreciated.

You may have noticed that the basketball court by the domes had a little bit of work being done on the site. This is in preparation for the three portable classrooms. The basketball courts will be restored after the portables are removed.

On a positive note we did have two principal interviews for the elementary site this week. Both candidates were excellent. One of them will be visiting in the next week or so to contemplate if she would like to move from Oregon to Boonville. To all of you who have responded with housing opportunities, I really appreciate it. We will keep you posted. I want to thank both candidates for their kindness and interest.

I would also like to thank the transportation staff for all of their hard work and flexibility this year. A big shout out to Marcia Martinez, Manuel Soto, Soledad Barrosa, and Dennis Johnson. Being a bus driver is an unbelievable responsibility when you’re caring for so many kids every day by yourself, while you are driving down the highway. We don’t say thank you enough. We also appreciate the many times that they change their schedule, as they support our students in going to out of the area events and field trips.

Coach Toohey wants me to remind everyone to be sure to report to the fall sports practices by the dates posted in his updates. Not doing so could result in ineligibility. The rules around sports are strict as far as CIF, so we want to make sure we comply. Also, don’t forget to have your student receive a sports physical. Students that do not have a current sports physical will not be allowed to practice or play. The clinic is available with appointments in the summer and they will grant you an appointment even if it's not yet a year. Please reach out and get that done, so you don’t have any disruption to your students' extracurricular sports.

I look forward to celebrating with you.

Sincerely yours,

Louise Simson, Superintendent

AV Unified School District